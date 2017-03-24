Bill Paxton to be honored at Dallas International Film Festival

0:34 Multi-alarm apartment fire in Irving displaces dozens overnight Pause

1:28 The meet cute of Mindy Kaling and Cory Booker is only the beginning

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck big rig off Oceano Dunes

2:10 Candlelight vigil for Aja Hill

1:45 Jonathan Lucroy and Sam Dyson discuss their WBC experience