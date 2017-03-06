Actor Bill Paxton’s cause of death revealed

Fort Worth-born movie and TV actor Bill Paxton died of a stroke 11 days after heart surgery, “Entertainment Tonight” reports on its website.

Paxton, who died Feb. 25 at age 61, had undergone surgery to replace a heart valve and correct an aortic aneurysm, “ET” reports, citing the death certificate, which was released Monday. Paxton underwent the surgery Feb. 14.

Many outlets reported after Paxton’s death that on comedian Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, Paxton had told Maron about being stricken with rheumatic fever and being left mostly bedridden for six months when he was 13.

The New York Daily News excerpted some of the podcast:

“I woke up one night," Paxton said on the podcast, which posted Feb. 6. “I had been to a hockey game, and I woke up one night and I had a lot of pain in my left wrist.”

It took several rounds of testing before doctors diagnosed rheumatic fever, which can lead to heart damage and lead to heart failure, the Daily News report says, citing the Mayo Clinic.

Maron asked Paxton if he experienced heart damage. “Well, yeah,” Paxton said.

The Star-Telegram profiled and interviewed Paxton many times, but in stories in our electraonic archives, which date back to 1992, Paxton apparently never talked about the adolescent illness.