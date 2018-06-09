Horoscopes for Saturday, June 9, 2018

Aries
You can be a veritable steamroller in the office, mowing down anything that stands in your way. You'll be raring to go once your eyes open this morning, but take a few minutes to stretch properly before you get out of bed. Use this energy to benefit the team and you will benefit as well. Too much caffeine is likely to make you edgy and irritable, so keep track of what is in your system.
Lucky Number151
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
You get be off to a slow start and could even benefit from sleeping an extra hour this morning. It won't be easy to get going today, so don't push yourself too hard. A slow and steady pace will serve you well. You'll feel much better after a good night's sleep, so avoid caffeine and alcohol this afternoon.
Lucky Number766
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
If you and your associates can put aside petty differences, you can accomplish a great deal today. Teamwork is essential while the Moon passes through your eleventh house of groups, so don't expect to be the star of the show today. Working together will not only bless the project, but it will also bless each individual.
Lucky Number751
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
You may have to bend over backwards, but that is what it will take to be the teacher's pet today. Hard-to-please superiors and authority figures may have you smiling on the outside but seething on the inside. However, your hard work will not go unnoticed. Don't be afraid to take the lead on projects others are avoiding.
Lucky Number825
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
The Moon blends well with planetary energies, creating excitement in your life today. This is a great time to share ideas with your friends, your mate or your business partner... you can really work well as a team. In fact, with the right combination of people, you will be well on your way to realizing some of your fondest dreams.
Lucky Number555
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
Powerful energies are released in your favor, but you must stay calm in the face of opposition. Pay close attention to your intuition, which will not lead you astray now. Building tension can be released though intimate relationships, so thank your lucky stars if you have someone to cuddle with. If not, give yourself the sensual treatment this evening!
Lucky Number980
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Libra
It is time to restore balance to your life, so make an effort to spend equal amounts of time on work, play and relaxation. The ever balancing Scales is capable of going to amazing extremes, so avoid this by staying centered. Prayer and meditation will help clear your mind and restore your energy.
Lucky Number900
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
You can be in tune with your mind and body, so make the most of today's healthy vibrations. If you listen to your body, you may be able to feel subtle changes that most of us overlook in daily living. Pay attention to the rhythm of your breathing, the pace of your stride, and the speed of your heart beat throughout the day.
Lucky Number393
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
The Aries Moon encourages friendly competition at work and at play. Instead of focusing on winning, focus on improving your game and doing your best. Above all, don't lose the sense of joy you get when performing or creating. This can be an exciting day for romantic interests as well. Don't be afraid to make the first move.
Lucky Number621
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
Getting off to a slow start this morning could be a good thing; get an extra hour's sleep if possible. The continued presence of the Moon in your fourth house places the emphasis on your personal life, making it a little bit harder to deal with public responsibilities. If you must face and audience or even an interview today, draw strength from the ones you love.
Lucky Number159
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
You may be extremely busy with all the little things you must do today; you're likely to find your e-mail inbox overflowing. Go slow and take it one step at a time to avoid becoming overwhelmed. Spending time with your favorite neighbors or siblings will help keep you going; in fact, they may be willing to lend you a hand.
Lucky Number675
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
You're all business as the Moon sails through your house of money and how you make it; the drive to achieve is strong today. Your contributions at work are being noticed, so don't be discouraged. Don't be afraid to try new ways of making a living.
