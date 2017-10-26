Horoscopes for Thursday, October 26, 2017

Aries
Getting all your work done should be easy on this high energy day and others will be inspired by your vigor and enthusiasm. Your friends will want to jump on your bandwagon, so if you have a cause to sell, now is the time to speak up. Just be careful not to lose your focus; if you take on too much at one time, you will not be effective.
Lucky Number376
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
Variety is the spice of life today as the Moon continues to stimulate your need for adventure. If the weather allows, the great outdoors is a wonderful way to spend the day. Take in a cultural event, such as an art festival or parade. This evening is also perfect for fun and adventure, whether you visit a new restaurant, take in a movie or visit an intriguing nightclub.
Lucky Number264
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
The Moon continues through Capricorn, bringing up memories from the past. Dreams you have at this time could be psychic in nature, so pay attention to what your sleeping mind is telling you. You'll need to take plenty of time out for yourself. Rest, relaxation, and meditation will help you to get in tune with your inner motivations.
Lucky Number929
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
As the Moon travels through Capricorn, be extra sensitive to your partner's feelings. This extends to business partners and best friends as well. The key is to stop worrying about what you want to say and really pay attention to what others have to say. This can help you get ahead in many ways. We cannot change the way others behave, but we can alter and control our reactions
Lucky Number624
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
There is plenty to do today, so get started early. Even if you have caught up on all your housework, your mind and body are in need of maintenance. Fresh air, exercise, and plenty of fruits and vegetables will help you shake off toxins that have been building up for weeks. Stress has a very negative effect on the body, and it is time for you to combat it.
Lucky Number510
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
Enjoy a fun-filled day as the Capricorn Moon lights your fifth house of romance and creativity, urging you to express yourself. Spending time with children can also be enjoyable. If you haven't got children in your life, find a way to get in touch with your inner child. See a fun movie or play miniature golf for a fun change of pace.
Lucky Number382
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
Yesterday's trends continue, making today perfect for housekeeping activities. You'll feel much better once you have your home in order, so spend the morning sprucing things up. Fresh flowers and candles always make a home more inviting, so set them out for a cosy atmosphere. Tonight is another fine evening to spend with the ones you love, so keep it simple.
Lucky Number571
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
The Moon travels through Capricorn and your third house of communication, urging you to get out and about. Most Scorpions will have a hard time getting any work done today; you'll have phone calls and email to distract you. Tonight is wonderful for getting together with friends... a costume party or community event should appeal to you.
Lucky Number353
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
Today is a wonderful for spending with family, especially if you have a common goal in mind. Get together to paint a house, work on a child's science project, or any type of activity that is best when done as a team. Being productive is good for your soul, so don't spend the day in front of the television. If the weather is fine, find a project you can do outdoors. Luck is on your side, so get busy!
Lucky Number232
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
There is a hint of excitement in the air for the Goat, making this a perfect day for fun and you are especially creative now, so let your talents shine! A friend may need help with costume ideas; if so, they have come to the right person! You'll enjoy preparing your home and family for social events and good times just as much as you'll enjoy participating.
Lucky Number652
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
You probably won't be up for much today and some Lions may be pondering strange dreams they had last night. Someone else may be able to shed light on possible meanings. Those of you who plan to go out this evening may not have such a wonderful time; your energy is dimmed now that you are in your lunar low cycle. Take time out for your own thoughts.
Lucky Number616
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
With the Moon passing through the sign of the Sea Goat, many Fish will seek comfort in their closest friends today. By the same token, many of them will come to you for support and affection. You should be feeling warm and friendly tonight, so it should be easy to uplift those around you. Tonight may be the best of the week, so take advantage of the happy vibes.
