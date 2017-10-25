Horoscopes for Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Aries
You're in the public eye as the Moon transits your tenth house of career and status, making you more visible today. Women in the workplace could help make, or break you so be sure to play according to the Golden Rule. The more respect and consideration you show others, the more likely you are to be shown respect and consideration in return.
Lucky Number591
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
The first half of the day may be exceptionally busy as The Powers That Be expect certain deadlines to be met. Later, the Moon enters Capricorn and your ninth house of travel and adventure, putting you in the mood for a little fun tonight. Get together with like-minded friends and blow off a little steam this evening. Find something fresh and interesting to break up the routine.
Lucky Number207
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
The Moon enters Capricorn and your eighth house of sex, money, and power today. Those of you in committed relationships will enjoy spending an intimate evening alone; get a baby-sitter and make reservations at your favourite restaurant to encourage intimacy. Singles can take advantage of the energy by going out and being seen... you'll have a mysterious edge tonight.
Lucky Number658
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
Get a positive start today by stretching for thirty minutes in the morning and you will find the increased blood circulation improves your ability to concentrate. If you have a junk food habit, trade your twinkies in for fresh fruits and your chips in for carrot sticks. The healthier you are inside, the better you will look on the outside.
Lucky Number263
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
You may begin the day feeling carefree, but end up being disappointed in the reality. The Moon moves through Capricorn and your sixth house of health and service to others, placing emphasis on chores, responsibilities, and habits. Spend the evening hours relieving stress by going for a long walk or enjoying a warm bath. Avoid eating fatty, greasy foods this evening to ensure a good night's sleep.
Lucky Number676
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Virgo
The Moon, Jupiter and Neptune combine to increase your psychic strengths today. Don't be surprised if you just seem to know certain things suddenly! You may be a little nervous and high strung with this energy, but you can harness it safely if you surround yourself with loving people. Avoid stressful situations and stick to peaceful places.
Lucky Number300
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
The Moon travels through Capricorn and your fourth house of home and family today, urging you to stay close to home. If you can work from home you'll feel much better, so consider taking at least part of the day off. Tonight is perfect for bonding with those you live with. Forget dressing up and going out; instead, make some popcorn and gather your loved ones together.
Lucky Number334
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
Be as practical as possible as your finances fluctuate; you don't want to count your eggs before they hatch but in an unpredictable economy, you don't want to be too conservative, either. This may be a good time to buy stock in something you've always wanted, especially if the prices have come down. You could be worth a fortune in the future!
Lucky Number193
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
The Archer often has surprisingly conservative values, and you are reminded of this as the Moon moves through Capricorn and your second house of personal finances and values. You may be tempted to spend money on family during this time frame, so why not do some holiday shopping this evening? It is always good to get started early.
Lucky Number921
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
The Moon enters Capricorn and your first house of personality, giving you a burst of energy. You're feeling good and it shows: people will be drawn to you like a magnet. After work activities may be fun for you, so don't rule out an impromptu gathering. Those with children might consider renting a fun movie and ordering pizza so you can sit back and spend time with them tonight.
Lucky Number753
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
Although a light and friendly mood lifts your spirit for most of the day, the Moon will enter Capricorn and your twelfth house of secrets and solitude as the day ends. You'll need to slow down and pace yourself carefully over the next two days, conserving your energy. Turn in early tonight so you will be sure to get enough sleep.
Lucky Number630
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
Yesterday's trends continue, so you'll need to sustain your efforts. However, by evening you'll feel some relief as the Moon enters Capricorn and your eleventh house of friends and associates. You'll enjoy touching base with your pals, so give them a call or meet one in a chat room and catch up on all the news. This is a fine time for socializing, so make plans.
Comments