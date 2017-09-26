Horoscopes for Tuesday, September 26, 2017

Aries
The Moon stimulates your ninth house of travel, education and adventure, giving you the urge to explore. Unfortunately, obligations may keep you from being able to go off on a whim, but you can still explore the world through books, movies and websites. Open your mind to the world around you and enjoy some of the different flavors it has to offer.
Lucky Number359
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
Excitement is in the air as the romantic Moon and magnetic Mars create heat today. Whether this manifests in a positive or negative way is entirely up to you. Channel some of this powerful energy into physical activity. Getting fresh air and enjoying the beauty of nature will be very beneficial for you. Why not share a picnic with someone special?
Lucky Number177
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
The Moon clashes with Mars, making this a potentially stressful and even confusing day. Someone you care about could be struggling with depression, so try to be patient. Your calm and steady presence will be soothing. You don't really have to say anything... just be there. If you are struggling emotionally, take time out for a walk in nature.
Lucky Number852
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
Crustaceans who are travelling should watch their step as accidents are likely to happen today. It may be because you are unfamiliar with the territory or simply because someone else isn't paying attention... you'll have to stay on your toes to avoid trouble. Arguments with others about matters of faith are useless, so avoid getting sucked into someone else's drama.
Lucky Number761
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
Be ready for the unexpected as the Moon and Uranus clash; those with children need to keep a close eye on them today. Hidden expenses may begin to show up in your budget, so take a look at where your money is going. You can have a good time today, but be sure to use reasonable caution and be on the lookout for accidents waiting to happen.
Lucky Number773
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
Don't be surprised if there is some excitement as the changeable Moon combines with unpredictable Uranus. This is an 'anything can happen' day, so go with the flow. Good things materialize out of nowhere, but obstacles can crop up just as suddenly. Let your intuition guide you and you will know exactly what to do.
Lucky Number982
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
Spending time getting to know your neighbors will be enjoyable today and it's always good to know who the barracudas and dolphins are around you! Your siblings and other close relatives would probably like to hear from you as well, so pick up the phone or send an email.
Lucky Number576
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
You may feel as though life is all work and no play as the Moon insists you put business before pleasure today. You may be right, but everything comes and goes in cycles. Today could be very hectic and busy, so take a few deep breaths and pace yourself and by this evening, you should be feeling much better. Go for a brisk walk to help you release stress.
Lucky Number224
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
The emotional Moon lights up your first house of personality, bringing out the best in your nature. It will be easy for you to nurture those around you lending your healing touch to loved ones. It feels wonderful to be not only needed but to be genuinely good at caring for others. Let your gentle light shine without apology.
Lucky Number965
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
You may have a revelation about a work issue today, but now is not the time to act on it. You are still in your lunar low cycle, so go slow and keep a low profile. Stress may cause you to catch a cold more easily than usual, so avoid those who are sniffling and sneezing.
Lucky Number736
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
A dream you have during the wee small hours of the morning may link you directly to the collective unconscious; don't be surprised if you experience a sense of deja vu later in the day. Today is a fine day for spending relaxing with friends and loved ones, so make time for play. However, you should avoid those who have the flu or other highly communicable illnesses.
Lucky Number102
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
Take pride in who you are and how the world sees you today. Sure, you aren't perfect, but no one else is either! Reflect on the good that you have done and dream of all the good you can still do. This is also a good time to spend with the parent who has influenced you the most throughout your lifetime. It may be time for a heart-to-heart talk.
