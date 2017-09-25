Horoscopes for Monday, September 25, 2017

Aries
Emotional energy is high as the Sun and Moon harmonize and you should be able to handle anything that comes your way today. Don't be afraid to deal with hard issues; you'll have the courage and understanding you need to face deeply personal and possibly controversial issues. Just remember that struggle makes growth possible.
Lucky Number977
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
Practice moderation on this day when you might be tempted to overspend and overindulge. The Bull is always happiest when in equilibrium, so avoid going too far in any direction. A sixth sense about children and relationships may be strong now. Pay attention to your intuition but wait before initiating any new projects.
Lucky Number955
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
Spending time with your partner will help mend any rifts between you. Taking time to understand your own motivations in relationships as well as your partner's will be time well spent. You may be feeling depressed about the relationships or lack of them in your life now, but Saturn's continued presence in your seventh house of partners demands that you restructure the way you relate.
Lucky Number139
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
Your busy schedule may be placing too much stress on your health, so slow down and take time out for a mental break today. If you insist on being in a hurry you may find yourself in a minor accident or worse. It is especially important for you to eat your meals in a calm, relaxing environment. Relax... nothing is more important than your health.
Lucky Number862
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
The next two days may be intense ass many of you will be involved in a subtle power struggle. Whether this occurs at work or in more personal matters, you need to strive for balance. Remember that your reputation and integrity are equally important as the outcome.
Lucky Number088
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
Your idealistic view of home life and the reality of your domestic situation may be poles apart, but that shouldn't stop you from trying to create a wonderful atmosphere. You love creating your own living space, particularly if it's light and airy and the rooms naturally flow into each other and incorporate the outdoors. It may take some effort to bring order out of chaos, but you can do it!
Lucky Number554
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Libra
You may feel as though you are running here, there and everywhere as the Sun and Moon blend positively; fortunately, you should have all the energy you need and then some. This is a wonderful day to touch base with friends, neighbors and siblings. If you can make the time, why not meet a favorite companion for lunch?
Lucky Number879
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Scorpio
Don't let a personal disagreement between you and a friend or associate ruin your day. It may be hard to bite your tongue when someone says something you consider shocking, but it's better to express yourself after you have had a chance to calm down. By tomorrow, chances are you will have forgotten all about it.
Lucky Number983
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
You may have a lot to do today, but at least you will have the energy you need. With the Moon sailing through your first house of personality, it will be easy for you to stay on an even keel. People will notice your grace under pressure and ultimate serenity. After all, when all is said and done, it is good to be the freedom-loving Archer.
Lucky Number319
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
You may be faced with challenges that seem insurmountable, but you truly are capable enough to meet them. Don't allow fear to stop you from aiming high. Avoid a tendency to be your own worst enemy. It is sometimes difficult for the Sea-Goat to focus on one thing, so take a cue from your steady Taurus friends. Dig your hooves in and plan to stay put!
Lucky Number528
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
The Moon enters lively Sagittarius and your eleventh house of friendships today, giving your associations a more emotional edge. One of your co-workers may need you now so go ahead and lend a shoulder to cry on. Refuse to become embroiled in someone else's drama, however. You may be sympathetic, but you know when to steer clear of trouble.
Lucky Number273
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
With the public Moon moving through your tenth house of career and reputation, you are likely to be very visible today. You may be challenged to balance your relationship with your partner and your relationship to the world; difficulties in your personal relationships may be very obvious to those around you now. Take time out for yourself.
Comments