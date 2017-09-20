Horoscopes for Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Aries
With the New Moon in conscientious Virgo and your sixth house of health and service, it's time to pay attention to duty. Start the lunar month right by organizing yourself, and pay attention to those necessary hygiene matters. It's time to put some harmony into your working environment. Venus is also heading into healing Virgo improving relationships with colleagues and employees. An office romance, or a social event connected with co-workers is likely.
Taurus
Passion between you and your mate, friend or associate may erupt today as the New Moon triggers fireworks in your life. Whether this sparks friendly competition or just a tumble between the sheets depends on your state of mind. As sweet Venus, your life-ruler also enters earthy Virgo for a month, your romantic side comes out. You can improve relationships with children and expand social contacts. Remember to curb that extravagance in your pursuit of pleasure. Artistic urges are stimulated. If you are aware of today's creative energy, you can use it to create fun and excitement rather than disagreements.
Gemini
With the New Moon activating your emotional fourth house, you may need to seek some inner space rather than outside stimulation. It will be all too easy to get into a disagreement with your mate, best friend or partner. Spend time relaxing at home, making no demands on yourself or on your loved ones. Harmonious relationships between family members are encouraged. Real estate negotiations, legal matters connected with a family business, or the artistic endeavors of a parent are stimulated this month..
Cancer
Pay attention to your siblings and neighbors as the New Moon activates your third house of communication and community; this is your chance to improve these relationships. As Venus also heads into Virgo, you should have no trouble gaining favors. Pleasant relations in your neighborhood are favoured. Some of your best social opportunities this month are right in your immediate environment.
Leo
The New Moon reminds you to practice moderation, even when you are tempted to over indulge and overspend. Resist impulse buys and wait until next month to make significant purchases. You'll be keen to spend on your appearance, thanks to Venus. Is social status connected with wealth in your world? You are likely to end up with a credit card hangover if you aren't careful. If you must indulge in a personal luxury, make it something you can easily afford.
Virgo
This New Moon gives you a chance to make a fresh start in your life, so you may want to consider consulting your favourite astrologer as your personal new year gets under way. The way you present yourself and how others see you is the focus of this lunation, so be prepared to tackle issues head on. Be open to change and growth in your relationships. If you're tired of the same-old, same-old, then it's time to try something new. Your charm and willingness to cooperate make a big difference as Venus works for you. You'll catch more flies with honey than with vinegar. Why not consider signing up for an educational class in your community? it's always good to learn something new.
Libra
Today's New Moon activates your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, urging you to reflect on the events of the past year. Thanks to Venus moving behind the scenes you find excuses to pass up invitations -- you're too ill, too overweight, too much work to do, or any number of other reasons. Romance may be secretive or based in fantasy and dreams. Love relationships from the past can intrude. Resist self-pity and turn your attention to helping those less fortunate than yourself. With your next birthday just around the corner, it's time to step back and see how far you have come and where you would like to be this time next year. Consider consulting your favourite astrologer.
Scorpio
Today's New Moon encourages you to make new friends... with your eleventh house of associates and shared goals activated, it is time to reach out! Networking can be very fruitful during the next few days. Venus empowers your 11th house, encouraging you to promote harmony and encourage cooperation among friends and contacts. Participation in group activities can be very rewarding during the month ahead.
Sagittarius
Today's New Moon should give you an opportunity for a new start in your career, reputation or relationship with authority figures. We all must make peace with the world if we are going to be free to advance, so let go of any anger you may be carrying and pledge to turn over a new leaf. Venus in your midheaven also emphasizes what is most attractive about you: looks, talent, or personality. Use it or lose it! There is much you can accomplish so don't hold back!
Capricorn
The New Moon activates your house of cultural, religious and philosophic beliefs, turning your thoughts towards worthy goals. Many Sea Goats are seeking to move forward in their personal lives, but first you must decide the path you want to take. Your intellect and spiritual awareness will reach a monthly peak as the Moon and Venus let it flow. Dealings with foreigners and cultured types are favoured. Romance heats up as well, so do something special for your beloved.
Aquarius
The mysteries of life may be on your mind as the New Moon activates your eighth house of sex, money and power. Review what is truly important to you as well as what is important to the people you love most. There is plenty of room for both intimacy and individuality as long as respect remains on the top of your list. It's more intense with regard to romance or sexual encounters, especially the psychological motivations and behavior patterns involved. This is a good time to ask for loans or favors, as well as to collect those you are owed.
Pisces
The New Moon activates your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, urging you to make a new start in your closest relationships. Trouble may be brewing as your will is at odds with someone you love; try to work out a compromise before sparks fly. Spending quality time with your partner will help you to strengthen your relationship. New partnerships and joint ventures are in the wind. Resolve any disagreements using your natural charm. Courts and contracts should work out for you this month. Use your natural gifts of empathy and compassion.
