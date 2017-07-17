Horoscopes for Monday, July 17, 2017

Aries
Venus in Gemini is stressed in your solar third house, so communication and neighborhood relations will be under pressure. Restraint, planning and consideration will be important features of your conduct. The Moon is in Taurus, heading for tension with mystic Neptune. There could be uncertainties with money. Don't take risks. Step back and consider. Things are not what they seem.
Lucky Number865
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
With Venus under pressure in Gemini, your solar second house, keep a rein on your spending. Focus on plans, strategies and structured efforts to reach goals or change your situation. The consequences of past expenditure may be apparent very soon. Financial matters could bring you into contact with excitable people or those of a deceptive temperament.
Lucky Number182
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
With Venus under attack in your sign today, it could be time to consider relationship issues. It's time to consolidate in some way or look for another way of going forward. Give such matters serious consideration and come to a clear decision, not a quick one. Step up and take responsibility.
Lucky Number502
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
Venus is in Gemini and your solar twelfth house of secrets and solitude today, so you need to step back a little and take advantage of this time to reflect on how you've been progressing recently. Are you giving enough attention to your spiritual wellbeing? Don't get drawn into material issues, if you can avoid it. You might have to take responsibility for someone who is unwell.
Lucky Number787
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
With Venus in Gemini, your solar eleventh house, there could be meetings with important people. You might have to restrict your normal schedule to deal with serious matters. Interesting people may figure. You could be making important plans or looking at future possibilities. You don't have to do a lot, but what you do needs to count.
Lucky Number624
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
With Venus the goddess in Gemini in your solar tenth house, you could be making plans as to where you want your career and responsibilities to go from here. There could be important developments in this area and meetings with people in authority or older and more experienced people. Make considered decisions.
Lucky Number685
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
It's time for your thoughts about the future to stop being dreams. With Venus the goddess receiving harmful rays in Gemini and your solar ninth house today, you need to begin taking the practical steps by which you can reach your goals. Older women, people of academic or foreign background or your partner's family members may play a part in your day.
Lucky Number208
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
You might be on the verge of making weighty decisions with regard to shared interests and desires. It may be that the time has come to end something or, paradoxically, to strengthen your commitment. Either way, make sure you consider all the ramifications first.
Lucky Number308
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
With Venus in your seventh house, you might have reached either an impasse or a defining moment in your primary relationship. Discuss what's troubling you and make the effort to be agreeable. You may need the co-operation of others or they may need yours. Be responsible. You may be dealing with strange people today, especially women.
Lucky Number612
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
With Venus the goddess in Gemini and your solar sixth house today, you might not be feeling very sociable and it may also be hard to relax. Take a look at the health side of things and make sure that you're not stretching yourself too much. You might like to absorb yourself in the solitude of a simple tasks so that you have time to reflect on how you're going.
Lucky Number360
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
With Venus the goddess in Gemini and your solar fifth house, you need to steer a responsible course. This is not a day for play, even though you might feel like a little recreation. Planning and carrying out the plans is important. Long term creative endeavors are favoured.
Lucky Number238
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
Venus the goddess in Gemini and your solar fourth house may create important considerations with regard to matters of your home. You may simply be spending time there in a somewhat reclusive manner. Peculiar people may figure in the day or someone close to you emotionally could be behaving erratically.
Comments