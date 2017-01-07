Horoscopes for Saturday, January 7, 2017

2:24 Girls Soccer: Paschal gets a 5-1 win over San Antonio Incarnate Word in National Elite Prep Showcase Pause

0:32 Ezekiel Elliott isn't worried about playoff inexperience

2:47 Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys playoff picture and their path to the Super Bowl

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:59 Cullen Davis on the murder victims: 'That's ancient history'

0:27 Snow blows through downtown Fort Worth

1:50 Police officer saves 3-year-old's life in KFC parking lot

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording