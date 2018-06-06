Modern art, music top the list of things to do in DFW this week

1. 'Takashi Murakami: The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg'
Like a rapper, this Japanese artist is known for his collaborators, which include Kanye West and the Louis Vuitton fashion house. "Octopus" is the big, big art show of summer and it begins its run at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth on Sunday and closes Sept. 16. The show, organized by the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, includes Murakami's paintings — some of them quite large — and sculptures — ditto — that he has produced across three decades. Some of the gallery walls and cafe windows are even covered with his artwork. With this new show come new admission prices: $16 adults; $12 ages 60 and older, military and first responders; $10 students with college ID; and free for 18 and younger. Another change during the exhibition's run: Fridays will be free, and Sundays, half-price. 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth. 817-738-9215; www.themodern.org
2. Robert Earl Keen
It's a special night in Cowtown when country singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen ("The Road Goes on Forever," "Levelland") plays the stage at Billy Bob's Texas in the Stockyards, and that night will be Friday. He toured this past winter with the equally legendary Lyle Lovett and plans to host another in a string of Fourth of July shindigs in his Hill Country hometown of Kerrville next month. See him perform at Billy Bob's beginning at 10:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $18 general admission, $30 reserved. Billy Bob's is at 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth. 817-624-7117; billybobstexas.com
3. Concerts in the Garden continues
Conductor Martin Herman and the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra cram a whole lot of influences into one weekend, including the music of Michael Jackson on Friday, the music of Queen on Saturday and a program of swing and rock 'n' roll hits Sunday. The concerts start at 8:15 p.m. each night, but get there as early as 6:30 p.m. for a better seat on the lawn of the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. Lawn tickets are $25. Table seating ranges from $19-$65. Parking options are $10-$25. The Botanic Garden address is 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd. 817-665-6000; www.fwsymphony.org
4. 'Stick Fly'
It's more the summer of our discontent in Lydia R. Diamond's play about an affluent African-American family who vacations on Martha's Vineyard where the sons' girlfriends argue over race and privilege until tensions reveal all-too-well-hidden secrets. The play, described as a "juicy family drama" by a New York Times reviewer, continues Thursdays through Sundays, through June 24, at Jubilee Theatre, 506 Main St., Fort Worth. Tickets are $26-$34. 817-338-4411; www.jubileetheatre.org
5. International Folk Art Market
This international folk art market is really next weekend, June 15 and 16, but if you want the immersive experience — including everything from live camels to spiced cocktails — and are not afraid to pay for it, then clear the evening of June 14 on your calendar for the Midnight in Morocco VIP preview party. The $150 ticket includes first crack at the folk art, including beadwork, carvings, metalwork, jewelry, sculpture and home goods; Moroccan food and drinks; belly dancing; henna tattoos; live music; and more. Your ticket also will give you access to the market that Friday and Saturday. The market will be at The Green at College Park on the University of Texas at Arlington campus, at 601 S. Pecan St. For market details, visit www.folkartmarket.org/Arlington/
6. Trout Fishing in America
This oft-Grammy-nominated duo is a rare, rare bird, producing music that makes kids and adults equally happy with songs such as "My Hair Had a Party Last Night" and "18 Wheels on a Big Rig." Here's a chance to introduce the kids to them in an intimate setting. Bass player Keith Grimwood and guitarist Ezra Idlet, who recently released a new album, "Lookin' at Lucky," will perform as part of the Watauga MasterWorks summer series at 3 p.m. June 12 at the Watauga Public Library, 7109 Whitley Road, Watauga. For more information, call 817-283-3406 or visit www.artscouncilnortheast.org.
7. Celebrate Selena
If you missed the Selena-inspired Fiesta de la Flor festival in Corpus Christi this spring, here's another chance to hear her songs and perhaps score a $200 gift card for your best "Tejano Madonna" outfit in the Selena look-alike contest. Suzanna Choffel, of "The Voice: Season 3," will perform 8-10 p.m. and DJ Christy Ray, 10 p.m.-midnight June 14 at the Rustic in Dallas. Snap up a commemorative "Anything for Selenas" T-shirt while you're at it. General admission is free with a Prekindle RSVP; VIP tickets with reserved seating and a T-shirt are $47. The Rustic is at 3656 Howell St., Dallas. For tickets, visit www.prekindle.com
8. 2018 Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game
Sure, you've got friends, but do you have friends like Dirk Nowitzki? The lineup for his annual benefit baseball game is really something, relying heavily on his Mavs teammates and the Dallas Cowboys, players and veterans. The game roster includes Dak Prescott, Sean Lee, La'el Collins, Cole Beasley, Demarcus Ware, Herschel Walker, Dennis Smith Jr., Mark Cuban, Devin Harris, Wesley Mathews, even Von Miller of the Denver Broncos. Stay for the fireworks afterward. The game is 6:30 p.m. Friday at Dr Pepper Ballpark, 7300 RoughRiders Trail, Frisco. For tickets ($9-$23), call 972-334-1993 or visit ticketreturn.com.
9. Garden of Eden 5K/Fun Run
Lace up your sneaks and be a good neighbor Saturday for this event that introduces people to one of the oldest communities in Tarrant County. The Garden of Eden Neighborhood Association sponsors this 5K and 1-mile fun run each year in this historical area, which is about 5 minutes east of downtown Fort Worth. The 5K will begin at 8 a.m. and the 1-mile event at 9 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church, 6013 Elliott Reeder Road, Fort Worth. Cost to enter is $10. Organizers say to get there early for a T-shirt and other freebies. Winners will receive prizes. For more information, call 817-584-2311.
10. IndyCar Summer Race Weekend
Summer is the season when the sleek, powerful IndyCars return to Texas Motor Speedway. Driver Will Power of Team Penske is in the lead in the series point standings, followed by Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon and Andretti Autosport's Alexander Rossi. This weekend's IndyCar race is the DXC Technology 600, at 7:45 p.m. Saturday. Friday's big race is the Camping World Truck Series PPG 400 (167 Laps, 250.5 miles) at 8 p.m. Get tickets at http://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/tickets. TMS is at 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, 817-215-8500.
