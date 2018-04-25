Opera or Fortress fest? The top 10 list just can't choose

1. Art in the Square
The spring arts fest tour — unofficial, of course — continues in the streets of Southlake Town Square this weekend. This will be the 19th edition of the arts fest that this year will have 159 artists exhibiting their work, everything from jewelry to sculpture. Mix in children's activities, festival food and a broad palette of tribute bands, including Free Fallin' (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, natch); INTXS (INXS), Chase & Ovation (a Prince tribute) and Escape (Journey). The festival opens at 4 p.m. Friday and closes at 6 p.m. Sunday. For daily hours, parking options and a full schedule of performers, visit www.artinthesquare.com.
2. 2018 NFL Draft Experience
You'll have to be a very good sport about crowds and heavy traffic for this event, which Arlington is hosting at AT&T Stadium this week (it started Thursday). It's being billed as the "largest fan event the NFL has ever done," but truth be told, lots of folks won't even have a ticket to the draft going on inside the stadium. Kids of all ages will be all about the interactive activities outside, which will include player autographs, music, food and more. Most of the attractions are free. Find the Star-Telegram's "2018 Texas-style guide" at https://bit.ly/2HMG9Co. Or visit the official website at nfl.com.
3. Arbordaze
It's easy to think that Dr. Seuss would have gotten very excited about this little festival in Euless that each year celebrates the Earth in general, and trees, specifically. It's a decidedly old-school, family-friendly affair with activities such as a car show, bounce houses, eating competitions (doughnuts, hotdogs, pie) and entertainment, including Big Mike's Box of Rock and an Elvis cover band called the Graceland Ninjaz. Oh, yes, and every attendee gets a sapling, a tree-to-be. Arbordaze will be 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday at Midway Park, 300 W. Midway Drive, Euless. www.arbordaze.org
4. Dallas International Film Festival
This fest, organized each year by the Dallas Film Society, is a Thursday to Thursday affair, opening May 3 with a film from an old favorite: Rob Reiner. "Shock and Awe," starring Woody Harrelson, Jessica Biel, James Marsden and Texas' own Tommy Lee Jones, will screen at 7 p.m. at the Magnolia theater, 3699 McKinney Ave., Dallas. The movie is about journalists covering the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003. Programming at the eight-day fest is varied: from family movies and Latino films to a 40th anniversary screening of "Animal House," with cast members and director John Landis in the audience. For more details including prices of individual events and all-access passes, visit www.dallasfilm.org.
5. Rania Matar
Listen to Lebanese-born American photographer Rania Matar, a 2018 Guggenheim Fellow, discuss her intimate portraits of women and girls at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the auditorium of the Amon Carter Museum of American Art. The photographs of subjects in the U.S. and the Middle East chronicle moments that shape feminine identity. They are featured in the exhibit "In Her Image: Photographs by Rania Matar," which runs through June 17 at the museum. Matar will sign books, too. The Amon Carter is at 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. 817-738-1933; www.cartermuseum.org
6. Taco Libre!
Yes, there are plenty of great tacos in Tarrant County, where every day is a taco opportunity, thank you very much. But this Dallas festival, in its fourth year, brings 24 of the DFW area's top tacquerias together for a glorious mashup of tacos, lucha libre (Mexican wrestling) and live music, including Austin-based Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda, which recently played Fort Worth. It's BYOC — bring your own cilantro. (No, not really.) It's Saturday at the Shed at the Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood St. General admission tickets are $16, $10 for ages 6-12, at prekindle.com/TacoLibre. Gates open at 3 p.m. (VIP tickets, $70, will get you extras including at 2 p.m. entry). For tickets, visit prekindle.com.
7. Hops and Props 2018
There are beer flights, and there are beer flights. At this fourth annual event, which mixes military aircraft with craft beer, you can get both. The event, organized to recognize military veterans, will take place noon-5 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at the Fort Worth Aviation Museum. It will open at 9 a.m.; the craft beer tastings and "beer flights" on a vintage C-47 military transport begin at noon. Helicopter rides also will be on tap, along with live music and vendor and food booths. The museum is at 3300 Ross Ave., Fort Worth. You can get tickets online at https://bit.ly/2K4pqZt. 855-733-8627; fortworthaviationmuseum.com
8. Japanese Spring Festival
Yes, it's definitely spring-fest time in North Texas. This longtime Fort Worth festival celebrates everything Japanese: art, music, dance, tea ceremonies, food — even the beautiful maple trees in the serene garden tucked inside the larger Fort Worth Botanic Garden. There's a plant sale, too. The festival is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $12 adults, $4 ages 4-12, free for 3 and younger. For more information, visit fwbg.org. The Japanese Garden is at 3300 Japanese Garden Lane, Fort Worth.
9. Fort Worth Opera Festival
It's annual events like these that make Cowtown classy. The festival runs Friday through May 6 with three operas in rotation: Donizetti's comic classic "Don Pasquale" with international star bass-baritone Burak Bilgili in the title role; Piazzolla's "Maria de Buenos Aires," which is being described — intriguingly — as a "tango opera" and features "SuperLatina" TV host Gaby Natale; and "Brief Encounters," three small operas about love and marriage. The one-stop shop for tickets, which start at $17, and the schedule of operas, is at fwopera.org. The operas will be at Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., except for "Brief Encounters," which will be at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden Center, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd.
10. Magnolia at the Modern: 'Final Portrait'
You may have heard there's a little thing called the Fortress Fest going on in the Cultural District this weekend, but for the brave at heart, there's also this 2017 film written and directed by actor Stanley Tucci showing at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. It stars Geoffrey Rush as artist Alberto Giacometti and Armie Hammer as art writer James Lord. A chance encounter and an "ask" to sit briefly for a portrait turns into a weekslong ordeal as Giacometti refuses to release his handsome muse. The movie will screen at 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Friday and noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $9. The Modern is at 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth. 817-738-9215; themodern.org
