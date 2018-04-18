The top 10 list: Cardboard boats, Kelly Willis and a big, big arts fest

29th annual Cardboard Boat Regatta
River Legacy sure knows how to make fundraising look fun. In this event, participants build boats entirely out of corrugated cardboard and hit the water at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor for little more than bragging rights and trophies, including the Titanic Award for the most spectacular sinking. The event will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $8 at the gate, and a $10 wristband gets you unlimited rides on some Hurricane Harbor attractions. (The park will be closed to the general public.) For more information on the regatta, including building a competition boat Saturday morning for $60 with a kit, visit riverlegacy.org.
Record Store Day parties
Back in the day, you didn't go to the club to watch somebody else spin records. You spun them yourself, at home, like a boss. Saturday is a celebration of those great moments in history, and of the people who continue to produce vinyl records and the people who continue to buy them. In Fort Worth, Dreamy Life Records and Music, 1310 W. Allen Ave., will have live music, free Wild Acre beer and food from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Doc's Records, which is at a new location at 2632 Weisenberger St., will have live music from the likes of Whiskey Folk Ramblers and Oil Boom from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and free beer, too.
Main St. Fort Worth Arts Fest
This ever-so-fun stroll down Fort Worth's Main Street and around Sundance Square Plaza goes into full swing this weekend, weather permitting. It's always weather permitting in the spring in North Texas, folks. Festival hours are 10 am.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. Beyond the more than 200 artists this year, there's also music, wine, beer and lots of food vendors. Admission is free but you'll need coupons for food, beverages and activities. They're 10 coupons for $10. (The art booths accept major credit cards.) Remember: The artist booths close earlier than the festival, at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday.) For a complete list of artists and entertainers and a map of the fest, visit www.mainstreetartsfest.org.
Fort Worth Opera's 'Delightful'
Fort Worth Opera does a little bit of artistic outreach this weekend with a performance in Southlake featuring internationally renowned mezzo-soprano Emily Fons, who will be accompanied by Fort Worth Opera's artistic director Joe Illick at the piano. The program includes opera arias, Broadway favorites and selections from the Great American Songbook. The concert will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Marq, 285 Shady Oaks Drive, Southlake. Tickets are $20, $15 seniors and $10 students. 682-651-5026; www.apexartsleague.com
TMF Trinity River Trash Cleanup
Getting outside with a purpose should be made easier this weekend by this cleanup event, organized by the Travis Manion Foundation. This Operation Legacy project honors the fallen heroes of the Battle of An Nasiriyah, Iraq. A memorial bench along the Trinity River already has been dedicated, and this cleanup will spiff up its surroundings, a stretch of the West Fork of the Trinity between the Northside Drive bridge and the Samuels Drive bridge. The group will meet at Hogset Trinity Trailhead parking lot, 629 E. Northside Drive, Fort Worth, at 10 a.m. Saturday. It's free, but the organization asks that you register at travismanion.org.
Foo Fighters, the Struts
Stay late for Dave Grohl and the Foos, but get in your seat early for the Struts. The U.K. rock band's lead singer, Luke Spiller, echoes Queen's Freddie Mercury on its latest single, "One Night Only," and its 2016 debut album, "Everybody Wants," set all kinds of critical hearts aflutter. Rolling Stone magazine has deemed the band one of its Artists to Watch. The concert is 7 p.m. Saturday (doors open at 5 p.m. ) at Starplex Pavilion in Dallas. General admission, or lawn, tickets are $94.99 at ticketmaster.com. Starplex is at 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave., Dallas.
The Fort Worth Garden Club Flower Show
Chances are what you're thinking about when someone says "garden art" is not what you'll be seeing April 26 and April 27 at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art. No gnomes or pink flamingos here. The members of the 91-year-old Fort Worth Garden Club will show flower arrangements inspired by art from the museum's collection in the galleries during regular museum hours. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. Admission is free. It's at 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. 817-738-1933; www.cartermuseum.org
Jeff Clayborn
The Texas country music artist headlines a benefit for Animal Hope Adoptions, an animal rescue and rehabilitation shelter in Fort Worth, so there will be tunes like his break-out hit "Good Bar Attender" as well as animals that are looking for their second chance at being loved. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. April 26 at Fairmount Music Hall (formerly the Live Oak), 1311 Lipscomb St., Fort Worth. Admission is free but a $20 donation is suggested.
New Play Readings Festival 2018
It's like a playgoer's dream: a reading of a new play, followed by a discussion of said play, times three. Sandwiched in between are drinks and food, even dessert. The plays to be read include "Kill Local," by Mat Smart, who wrote Stage West's season-closer "The Royal Society of Antarctica"; "Sweetpea," by Dallas playwright and actress Janielle Kastner; and "Dust," by Nicole Oglesby, an Austin playwright who is a Fort Worth native and Haltom High School graduate. The fest begins at 1 p.m. Sunday at Stage West, 821 W. Vickery Blvd., Fort Worth. Tickets are $10 per reading, or $25 for all three. Or $50 gets you all the readings and dinner, too. 817-784-9378; stagewest.org
Kelly Willis and Chance Ray
Fort Worth's always been a little sweet on Kelly Willis, and it will no doubt show her some love at her free show at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at beer garden/bar The Yard, 3017 Morton St., on the western edge of Fort Worth's 7th Street district. The show is 21 and older. Ray is best known as the frontman for the Fort Worth band the Good Sinners. Willis has a new album, the Bruce Robison-produced "Back Being Blue," that is coming out May 18. For more information, visit the Yard's Facebook page: The Yard.
