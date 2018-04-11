Spring for it: The top 10 list of things to do April 13-19

1. Old 97's County Fair
For the third year, this iconic Dallas alt-rock band is rolling out the welcome mat for its one-day fest in downtown Dallas. The event is just about as fun much as an Old 97's song about a lost cat or a bank robbery. (In other words, it's a lot of fun.) This year's lineup includes Lord Huron, the Mavericks, Valerie June, Paul Cauthen and many more. The Bastards of Soul kick it off at noon Saturday in Main Street Garden Park, 1902 Main St., Dallas (the Old 97's are scheduled to take the stage at 9 p.m.). In addition to the music, there will be a Ferris wheel, midway games and food and drink. General admission is $50 at prekindle.com.
2. Open Streets 2018
Any event that closes a generally busy street to traffic and makes way for "bikes, boards, skates and scooters" is a laid-back guaranteed good time. This annual event, sponsored by Near Southside, will bring the traffic on Fort Worth's Magnolia Avenue down to a nice leisurely stroll from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday to make way for such pursuits as yoga, pet adoptions, bike safety classes and the like. It's kid-friendly and pet-friendly. Merchants will throw open their doors and vendors will pitch their booths along the sidewalks from Eighth Avenue to Hemphill Street. Free public parking will be offered at the garage at 1201 Alston Ave.
3. Texas Nature Traders event
Moms and dads know a budding naturalist when they see one. They are also careful to empty the young naturalist's pockets before doing the laundry. This event, an outreach by the Fort Worth Zoo, lets kids trade some of their finds for points that earn them more collectible items. Acceptable artifacts include antlers, teeth, fossils, pine cones and more. The zoo crew will be in the Plaza at the Shops at Clearfork, at 5188 Monahans Ave., Fort Worth, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday with some of the zoo's cool artifacts. For a list of acceptable items (and no-no's) to bring along to trade, visit www.fortworthzoo.org.
4. Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival
Fans of this annual party know it actually begins on Thursday, kicking off a long weekend of music, festival food and entire city blocks of art, art, art. The music kicks off at 11 a.m. Thursday with Western Swing trio Scott & the Texas Twisters, continues with entertainers such as the Jabali African Acrobats and ends with 8:30 p.m. concerts by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Bonnie Bishop on the Sundance Square Stage, and Grady Spencer and the Work at the UTA Main Stage, which is at Main and Ninth streets near the Fort Worth Convention Center. The festival's Thursday hours are 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; artist booths close at 8 p.m. Thursday. For more information, visit www.mainstreetartsfest.org.
5. Toyota Music Factory grand opening
It's been churning out concerts and other events for months now, but this entertainment complex in Irving is throwing itself a party Friday and Saturday with lots of free, family-friendly activities including face painters, magicians, jugglers, fire performers and live music. The weekend concerts, which sadly are not part of the free activities, are Brad Paisley, at 7 p.m. Friday, and Smooth R&B 105.7's Smooth Spring Groove featuring Keith Sweat, SWV, Tank and Stockley and Vivian Green, at 6:45 p.m. Saturday. For concert tickets, visit livenation.com. The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory is at 300 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving. For directions and details, visit toyotamusicfactory.com.
6. 'How Embarrassing for Her'
Embarrassment is comedian Jacqueline Novak's stock-in-trade. You may have seen her on "The Late Late Show With James Corden," HBO's "Animals," Netflix's "The Characters" or the Refinery29 series "How to Weep in Public," based on Novak's book about mental health. "How Embarrassing for Her" is Novak's deep dive into material based on personal stories that she will perform at this year's Edinburgh Festival as part of Amphibian Stage Productions' Metamorphosis residency. The show, which Novak is producing in a partnership with TV writer and producer Liz Phang, will open at 8 p.m. Friday and run Thursdays-Sundays through April 21. Tickets are $20. Amphibian is at 120 S. Main St. Fort Worth. 817-923-3012; amphibianstage.com
7. Coyote Drive-In double feature
When was the last time you saw a young Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, or even Kevin Bacon, cutting loose on the big screen? This Fort Worth drive-in brings them back this weekend for a double feature of "Dirty Dancing" and "Footloose." You can see the movies Friday through April 19, but from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday (gates open at 5:30 p.m.), the theater will have a karaoke contest of hits from the movies, a movie trivia contest, "Baby & Johnny" impersonators and a giant "Footloose" line dance. Admission is $4 per person, kids 5 and younger get in free. Get tickets at the gate or at coyotedrive-in.com. The drive-in is at 223 N.E. Fourth St., Fort Worth.
8. 'Wind Sculptures in Motion'
This summer exhibit at the Dallas Arboretum will open Sunday featuring "The Kinetic Art of Lyman Whitaker." The artist has been known the world over for his giant metal wind sculptures, which shift and twirl with the slightest breeze. The sculptures, which vary in height from 5 to 27 feet and are based on plant forms, have been installed throughout the garden — 122 of them. Dance groups, including the Anita Martinez Ballet Folklorico and the Bruce Wood Dance Project, will be performing during the show's run. Admission to the garden is $10-$15. Parking is $15, or $9 if purchased online. The Dallas Arboretum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. The main entrance is at 8525 Garland Road, Dallas. 214-515-6615; www.dallasarboretum.org
9. 'Into the Woods'
It's a modern classic, this play from James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim. A mix of storybook all-stars — Cinderella, Jack in the Beanstalk, the Baker and his wife — all have wishes, but don't realize that wishes granted also come with consequences. Friday, the opening night show of Fort Worth's Stolen Shakespeare Guild production, is sold out, but the show continues at 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and runs through April 29. Tickets are $18-$22, $16-$18 for matinees, through Theater Mania, 866-811-4111. The shows are in the Sanders Theatre in the Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St., Fort Worth. Need more information? Send an email to info@stolenshakespeareguild.org.
10. 'Dixie,' Part 2
Most people know Dixie Longate as a Tupperware lady. This show, "Dixie's Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull and 16 Other Things I Learned While I Was Drinking Last Thursday," is the logical next step in a relationship between the performer and an audience that has come to expect frank talk and big ol' laughs from its red-haired star, who clearly has a following in Fort Worth. The show is recommended for 16 and older; it has strong adult content and language. The show, part of the Broadway Specials series, will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the McDavid Studio. Tickets are $38.50-$49.50. VIP tickets, $77-$88, include a small-audience pre-show. The McDavid is at 301 E. Fifth St., Fort Worth. 817-212-4280; www.basshall.com
