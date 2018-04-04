Comfy shoes alert: DFW festivals keep top 10 list of things to do moving

1. 21st annual Zoo Run
What's it like to run with wild animals? Every spring the Fort Worth Zoo lets runners of all different stripes find out. This is an extremely fun-loving, family-friendly event — runners are encouraged to dress in animal costumes — with a 1K fun run at 7:30 a.m. Saturday and the 5K beginning at 8 a.m. The races are run on the zoo's main pathway before heading out to the surrounding neighborhood. Race day entry fees are $35 per runner. For more information and to register, visit fortworthzoo.org. The zoo is at 1989 Colonial Parkway, Fort Worth. 817-759-7555
Never miss a local story.
2. Opening weekend at Texas Motor Speedway
The 2018 racing season gets a mighty fast start this weekend at TMS. It's the springtime doubleheader with the NASCAR Xfinity series race at 2 p.m. Saturday and the NASCAR Cup series O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 race at 1 p.m. Sunday. Big names will be racing, including driver Chase Elliott and defending Cup champion Jimmie Johnson. For a race weekend schedule and tickets, go to www.texasmotorspeedway.com. For more information, call 817-215-8500. TMS is at 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth. (As usual, drivers on I-35 north of Fort Worth near the speedway will be under the yellow caution flag all weekend. Careful out there.)
3. 'Passing the Torch'
One of the highlights of this concert from the Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth will be the premiere of "Piano Quintet," by Houston composer Pierre Jalbert, who will be in the audience. The performance will feature violinists Cho-Lang Lin and Gary Levinson, violist Michael Klotz, cellist Clive Greensmith and the 2009 Cliburn gold medal pianist, Haochen Zhang. The concert will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Piano Pavilion of the Kimbell Art Museum. (There's a pre-concert conversation with Jalbert beginning at 1:15 p.m.) Concert tickets are $7-$35. The Kimbell is at 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. 817-877-3003; www.chambermusicFW.org
4. Foam Wonderland Unity Tour 2018
If you're looking for something really different to do, look no farther than Fort Worth's Panther Island. Electronic dance music from artists Cookie Monsta, FuntCase, b2b and Bonnie X Clyde and the headliner, Canadian DJ/producer Snails, will combine with foam for one wet, bass-heavy evening. The "foam party experience" will be 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Panther Island Pavilion, 395 Purcey St., Fort Worth. General admission tickets are $40, VIP tickets with express entry are $50-$60 at www.eventbrite.com.
5. 24th annual Deep Ellum Arts Fest
Spring hasn't fully sprung in North Texas until your festival card starts getting full. This big, fun-loving Dallas fest has some weirdly wonderful events including installation art, body painting, performance art, local-to-global music and, last but not least, a pet parade that begins at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The festival opens at 11 a.m. Friday and runs daily till its close at 8 p.m. Sunday. It's in the 2900-3400 blocks of Main Street, between Malcolm X Boulevard and Exposition Avenue, and between Elm and Commerce streets. For festival hours each day and more information, visit www.DeepEllumArtsFestival.com.
6. Festival of Chariots
This gathering, which moves from East Dallas to Klyde Warren Park in downtown Dallas this year, celebrates all things Indian. The Festival of Chariots, or Ratha Yatra, has been celebrated for more than 3,000 years in the holy city of Jagannatha Puri, India, making it the world's oldest street fest, organizers say. In Dallas, it aims to be a feast for the eyes and the stomach with a parade, music, dancing, crafts, henna tattoos and a free vegetarian feast, as well as more food you can buy. It's 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday at the park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway. The parade will begin at 11 am. at the Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St.
7. Spring Plant Sale
Gardeners come from miles around for this big sale — featuring more than 10,000 plants, organizers say — under the trees at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. It's 2-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. You'll find everything from hanging plants to cacti, shrubs and trees. Native plants, too. (You know you're in trouble when you head back to the gate for a wagon to carry everything.) Best of all, the sale grounds are thick with experienced gardeners offering growing tips. Parking will be available at the overflow lot along the I-30 access road, between University Drive and Montgomery Street. Also, there will be a flower show noon-6 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the Botanic Garden Center nearby. The botanic garden is at 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth. For more information, call 817-392-5510 or visit the Fort Worth Botanic Garden's Facebook page.
8. Bidi Bidi Banda at Shipping & Receiving
Can you believe it's been 23 years since rising pop star Selena Quintanilla Perez was murdered in Corpus Christi? This Austin tribute band, described as "the refried dream of Stephanie Bergara, who grew up listening to Tejano radio," assures us Selena's music will never die. Bergara and her bandmates perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Shipping & Receiving Bar, 201 S. Calhoun St., Fort Worth. The event is all ages. General admission tickets are $12 at www.ticketfly.com. Call the bar for more information at 817-887-9313.
9. The Pitmasters Picnic
The Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival runs and guns all weekend long with a bunch of eating and drinking, drinking and eating, from the Burgers, Brews and Blues party to the Rise and Dine breakfast. This event will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Heart of the Ranch at Clearfork and will feature tastings from some 18 barbecue masters paired with Texas craft beers and wines. General admission tickets, which cover all food and beverages, are $65. The picnic is BYO lawn chairs and blankets. Get tickets at fortworthfoodandwinefestival.com. Heart of the Ranch is at 5000 Clearfork Main, Fort Worth.
10. Hadelich Plays Bernstein
Violinist Augustin Hadelich will perform Leonard Berstein's "Serenade" with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra this weekend. Also on the program: "Bel Canto: A Symphonic Canvas," by visiting composer Jimmy Lopez, and Anna Clyne's "RIFT: A Symphonic Ballet," choreographed by Kitty McNamee and performed by the Texas Ballet Theater. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Bass Hall. Tickets are $17-$88. Bass Hall is at 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. 817-665-5000; www.fwsymphony.org
Comments