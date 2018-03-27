Have fun with the Easter Bunny and the 'top 10 things to do' list

1. 'Focus: Kamrooz Aram'
Aram lives and works in Brooklyn, N.Y., but he takes influences from the Middle East and then weaves them with those from the West, revealing "the complex relationship between Western modernism and classical non-Western art," according to the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. He works with paint, sculpture, collage and installation. (You can follow Aram on Instagram: @kamroozegar.) His show opens Saturday and runs through June 17 at the Modern, 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth. 817-738-9215; www.themodern.org
2. Fort Worth Orchid Society Sale
Spring in North Texas is all about the flowers. Blooming trees like the the purple-flowered redbuds and the snowy white Bradford pears and dogwoods are everywhere and then there's the miles and miles of wildflowers that run beside almost every highway and back road. This show is a bit more particular about the blooms it adores. It's the first of two sales the orchid society holds each year. Vendors will be on hand with plants and growing tips from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Deborah Beggs Moncrief Garden Center at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth. 817-392-5510; www.fwbg.org
3. Yoga in the Galleries
Fitness expert Miranda Davis will lead the first in a series of yoga classes inspired by the Amon Carter's "A New American Sculpture, 1914-1945: Lachaise, Laurent, Nadelman, and Zorach" exhibit at 7 p.m. Tuesday . The classes, which are free, as is admission to the museum, will be every Tuesday and Thursday, through April 19. The Tuesday classes are at 7 p.m. and Thursday classes at 5:30 p.m.; all classes are 45 minutes. In addition, Davis will have an "Itty-Bitty Art: Yoga" class for parents and toddlers at 9:30 a.m. April 21. The Amon Carter Museum of American Art is at 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. 817-738-1933; cartermuseum.org
4. Greyhounds' Record Release Party
This Austin Americana-blues trio — singer-keyboardist Anthony Farrell, singer-guitarist Andrew Trube and drummer Ed Miles — will play at Shipping & Receiving on Friday. The band, two-thirds of which used to play in MOFRO, is celebrating its new album, "Cheyenne Valley Drive," which was recorded in Memphis and will be released April 6. General admission tickets are $10, reserved seating is $40-$80. The doors will open at 8 p.m. Friday and the show begins at 9. Shipping & Receiving is at 201 S. Calhoun St., Fort Worth. 817-887-9313; www.shippingandreceiving.bar
5. Texas-Sized Easter Egg Hunt at the Stockyards
Ready, set ... grab your Easter basket for this free children's egg hunt Saturday on the lawns of Fort Worth Stockyards Station. This year, unlike years past, the hunt will be organized by age groups; it's recommended for toddlers through age 12. Two groups — ages 6-8 and ages 9-12 — will have separate hunts beginning at high noon; kids 0-2 years old and 3-5 will also hunt separately beginning at 12:30 p.m. The event, with live music, Easter Bunny photos and face painting, will end at 4 p.m. Stockyards Station is at 140 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth. For more information, visit stockyardsstation.com.
6. 'A Funny Thing Happened on the Way'
This darkly funny play at Stage West Theatre about two people who meet in the Gynecologic Oncology Unit at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center of New York City (and yes, that's part of the really, really long title) works hard to connect with audiences. And one of the ways it does that is with a series of post-show conversations with cancer experts. Friday's will feature Dr. Noelle Cloven, whose specialty is, yes, gynecologic oncology. The show ends its run Sunday. Tickets are $17-$35. Stage West, 821 W. Vickery Blvd., Fort Worth. 817-784-9378; www.stagewest.org
7. Dixie Does Fort Worth
Bet you never knew plastic storage containers could be so side-splittingly funny. Dixie Longate (aka Kris Andersson, a human of the male persuasion) returns to Bass Hall with both of his shows featuring the bouffant-haired Dixie the Tupperware lady. "Dixie's Tupperware Party" will be Wednesday-April 8 and "Dixie's Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull" will run April 11-15. Tickets start at $39 for each show. The Bass Hall ticket office is at 525 Commerce St., downtown Fort Worth. 817-212-4280; www.basshall.com
8. It Ain't Nothing But the Blues
Follow the winding journey of the blues from its origins in Africa and the Mississippi Delta to the nightclubs of Chicago in this Tony Award-nominated musical presented by Fort Worth's Jubilee Theatre. The cast features nine actors, singers and dancers. The show runs through April 15 with performances at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and matinees at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $30-$34. 817-338-4411; jubileetheatre.org The Jubilee box office is at 506 Main St., downtown Fort Worth.
9. Shelby Lynne
This singer first hit the charts back in 1988 as a young unknown singing a duet with country legend George Jones called "If I Could Bottle This Up." She toured last year with her sister, singer Allison Moorer, but it's a new, solo tour that brings her to Fort Worth this Friday. She'll play the W.E. Scott Theater at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7). Tickets are $32-$50 at www.ticketfly.com. The theater is at 3505 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth.
10 4th Annual Eggstravaganza in the Park
Do you like your Easter eggs scrambled? If so, lace up your running shoes for this Easter-themed running event that includes a 5K, 10K and one-mile fun run along with an Easter Egg hunt in Fort Worth's Trinity Park. If you register by Friday, entry fees are $15 for the fun run, $25 for the 5K and 10K. On race day, the fun run is $20, and the longer races $30. Runners will meet at Pavilion 3 in Trinity Park, 2401 University Drive. For more information, including registration and race times, go to thedriven.net.
