Celebrate National Puppy Day in these North Texas cities with lots of dog park access

The best place to celebrate National Puppy Day with your pooch in a North Texas dog park is ... Irving.
That city is tied for 53rd among America's largest 100 cities for dog park accessibility according to the Trust for Public Land, with almost one dog park for every 100,000 residents (two parks for a population of 240,260).
With five parks that meet TPL's criteria, Fort Worth has 0.6 of a park for every 100,000 people and is tied for 69th in the rankings — as is El Paso. Arlington is right at a half of a park with two and is tied for 77th, and Dallas and Plano, which have roughly a third of a dog park for every 100,000 residents, are tied for 91st, along with Corpus Christi.
Though TPL lists five dog parks in Fort Worth, only two are off-leash — the venerable Fort Woof and the upstart ZBonz.
Never miss a local story.
Other dog-friendly large Texas cities include Austin (34th), Houston (65th), Laredo (84th), Lubbock and Garland (tied for 96th).
Boise, Idaho is paws-down the best large city in America for dog-park access, with 6.7 per 100,000 residents, followed by Portland, Oregon and Henderson, Nevada (5.2 each) and Norfolk, Virginia (4.8).
A few places you might not expect to be remarkably friendly to dog lovers? Las Vegas is tied for fifth and Anchorage, Alaska is tied for 13th.
Comments