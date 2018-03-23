The best North Texas city for dog parks is Irving, according to rankings released by the Trust for Public Land.
The best North Texas city for dog parks is Irving, according to rankings released by the Trust for Public Land. Stephen English senglish@star-telegram.com
The best North Texas city for dog parks is Irving, according to rankings released by the Trust for Public Land. Stephen English senglish@star-telegram.com

Things to Do

Celebrate National Puppy Day in these North Texas cities with lots of dog park access

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

March 23, 2018 06:54 AM

Fort Worth

The best place to celebrate National Puppy Day with your pooch in a North Texas dog park is ... Irving.

That city is tied for 53rd among America's largest 100 cities for dog park accessibility according to the Trust for Public Land, with almost one dog park for every 100,000 residents (two parks for a population of 240,260).

With five parks that meet TPL's criteria, Fort Worth has 0.6 of a park for every 100,000 people and is tied for 69th in the rankings — as is El Paso. Arlington is right at a half of a park with two and is tied for 77th, and Dallas and Plano, which have roughly a third of a dog park for every 100,000 residents, are tied for 91st, along with Corpus Christi.

Though TPL lists five dog parks in Fort Worth, only two are off-leash — the venerable Fort Woof and the upstart ZBonz.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW



Other dog-friendly large Texas cities include Austin (34th), Houston (65th), Laredo (84th), Lubbock and Garland (tied for 96th).

Boise, Idaho is paws-down the best large city in America for dog-park access, with 6.7 per 100,000 residents, followed by Portland, Oregon and Henderson, Nevada (5.2 each) and Norfolk, Virginia (4.8).

A few places you might not expect to be remarkably friendly to dog lovers? Las Vegas is tied for fifth and Anchorage, Alaska is tied for 13th.

More Videos

How to become a Mermaid in Texas 73

How to become a Mermaid in Texas

Pause
Southlake fireworks light up Monday night skies 95

Southlake fireworks light up Monday night skies

Family Fireworks Picnic 37

Family Fireworks Picnic

Saturday tubing and music on the Trinity 61

Saturday tubing and music on the Trinity

Getting the most bang for your 4th of July buck 90

Getting the most bang for your 4th of July buck

Pros demo the danger of fireworks 130

Pros demo the danger of fireworks

Soccer is king at Diamond Hill-Jarvis 93

Soccer is king at Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 21 30

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 21

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 21 30

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 21

Want to make $20+ million a year? Here are the NFL's highest-earning players 63

Want to make $20+ million a year? Here are the NFL's highest-earning players

ZBonz Dog Park, the city of Fort Worth’s second for man’s best friend, opened Saturday on the west side of the city. (Star-Telegram/Max Faulkner) mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How to become a Mermaid in Texas 73

How to become a Mermaid in Texas

Pause
Southlake fireworks light up Monday night skies 95

Southlake fireworks light up Monday night skies

Family Fireworks Picnic 37

Family Fireworks Picnic

Saturday tubing and music on the Trinity 61

Saturday tubing and music on the Trinity

Getting the most bang for your 4th of July buck 90

Getting the most bang for your 4th of July buck

Pros demo the danger of fireworks 130

Pros demo the danger of fireworks

Soccer is king at Diamond Hill-Jarvis 93

Soccer is king at Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 21 30

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 21

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 21 30

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 21

Want to make $20+ million a year? Here are the NFL's highest-earning players 63

Want to make $20+ million a year? Here are the NFL's highest-earning players

How to become a Mermaid in Texas

View More Video