Celebrate the return of spring with our top 10 things

Martin House Brewing's 5-Year Anniversary
1 Fort Worth has become a brewtastic place for beer lovers, and this is one of the places that has given the city its reputation. Martin House celebrates a milestone from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday with eight unreleased barrel-aged beers, more than 40 beers on tap and a giant whiskey barrel of Acheron, its aged imperial stout. Plus there will be live music and food trucks to soak up all that alcohol. Let's just hope the weather cooperates. Admission, $20 at the door, includes a pint glass and eight half pours of limited beers or four full pours of the regular stuff. The brewery is at 220 S. Sylvania Ave., Fort Worth. 817-222-0177; martinhousebrewing.com
DanceTCU Spring Concert
2 Classical and contemporary dance shares the stage this weekend in a program that has everything from George Balanchine's "Elegie" to TCU guest artist Jennifer Nugent's new work, "Keep On." The program also will honor master ballet teacher Li-Chou Cheng, who will retire after 28 years with TCU, and will stage excerpts from the ballet "Raymonda." Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the W.E. Scott Theatre at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 3505 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. Tickets are $15, $7.50 for students with I.D. Get tickets online at http://bit.ly/2FWwoxe
Never miss a local story.
iMake Maker Fest
3 The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History calls this a "fantastic festival of invention, creativity and resourcefulness." Mostly, it sounds like a lot of hands-on fun. Kids — and we're assuming, the fun-loving adults who drive them there — can explore 3-D printers, meet robots, build instruments out of recyclables, and break electronics and build with them. Best of all, they can meet social media star-chalk artist David Zinn at an iMake workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday. The festival runs 10 a.m. -5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $12-$15; the Zinn workshop is a $5 admission. The museum is at 1600 Gendy St., Fort Worth. 817-255-9300; fwmuseum.org
InterHarmony concert series
4 Tchaikovsky and Brahms once traded insults, but this chamber music series has a little fun with their rivalry by pairing them up so listeners can compare and contrast Brahms' first Piano Trio in B-major and Tchaikovsky's String Sextet, "Souvenir de Florence. " The concert will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth. Tickets are $10-$35. Get them at www.interharmony.com or at the museum, beginning two hours before Saturday's concert.
'Luna Gale'
5 Fort Worth's Circle Theatre and the Texas Christian University theater department join forces for the North Texas premiere of Rebecca Gilman's suspenseful play about a social worker and a baby she vows to protect. TCU associate professor (and local actress) Jennifer Engler directs the cast, which features several TCU students. The play opens Saturday and runs through April 14. Tickets are $30-$38 (there's a deeply discounted "school night" March 30). Circle Theatre is at 230 W. Fourth St., Fort Worth. 817-877-3040; www.circletheatre.com
The Victor Wooten Trio
6 File this under "music worth going to Dallas for": Wooten, a founding member of Bela Fleck & the Flecktones and Grammy Award winner voted "one of the top 10 bassists of all time" by Rolling Stone, is touring behind "Trypnotyx," his 10th solo album. He'll be backed by a couple of music vets: saxophonist Bob Franceschini, who has played with Paul Simon, and Parliament/Funkadelic drummer Dennis Chambers. They play at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., Dallas. Tickets are $35-$69. 214-824-9933; www.granadatheater.com
Marshall Grain's March Madness
7 Need spring gardening tips and a great pooch? This Marshall Grain Co. event benefiting the Humane Society of North Texas has free garden classes on herbs, color design and backyard chickens; craft beer tastings by Grapevine Craft Brewery; music by "one man band" Riley Wilson; and pet adoptions. If you adopt a pet, you'll get a free goodie bag of food, treats and a pet name tag. Best of all, your own pups are welcome. Marshall Grain is at 3525 William D. Tate Ave., Grapevine. 817-416-6600; www.marshallgrain.com
Mexico vs. Croatia
8 If soccer is your game, take in a match between the Mexican National Team versus Croatia on Tuesday at AT&T Stadium. Both teams are expected to bring their top players for this one, as Mexico and Croatia ready for a trip to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. What's the over-under on how many yellow cards and red cards will be raised for this one? $40 and up to get in; parking $25 and up. The action starts at 8:30 p.m. at 1 AT&T Way, Arlington. ticketmaster.com
Fort Worth Youth Orchestra
9 Have you ever heard the unofficial national anthem of Finland? No? Here's your chance to do so, and support a group of young North Texas musicians at the same time. The Fort Worth Youth Orchestra will perform Jan Siblelius' "Finlandia, Op. 26" at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Chisholm Trail High School Performing Arts Center, 3100 N.W. College Drive, Fort Worth. The orchestra, led by guest conductor Vicente Arino Pellicer, also will perform Dvorak's Symphony No. 9 in E minor, Op. 95, B. 178 and Vilarroig's "Shenandoah."
Arlington Public Library’s book sale
10 Are you done spring cleaning your house? Great! Time to bring in new piles of books. This book sale, which features more than 80,000 items, including a donated collection of signed and first edition Texas books by authors such as Larry McMurtry and Elmer Kelton, is being held at the Meadowbrook Recreation Center, 1400 E. Dugan St., Arlington. It will be 9 a.m. -5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, which is half-price day. (If you're a teacher or nonprofit with I.D., you can help yourself to the remainders beginning at 5:15 p.m. Sunday.) For more information, call the Friends and Foundation of the Arlington Public Library at 817-274-9710.
Comments