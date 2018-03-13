How to visit Fort Worth Zoo on its busiest day and still have a good time

It's the perfect storm — a warm, sunny day, spring break and half-price admission to the Fort Worth Zoo on Wednesday should bring a torrent of kids and their parents to the Fort Worth attraction.

Not to mention a huge traffic snarl around South University Drive.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth predicts a high of 67 degrees and sunny skies. A zoo spokeswoman told the Star-Telegram that inclement weather is the only thing that holds back attendance on spring break Wednesday.

The all-time one-day attendance record at the zoo was set during spring break in 2013, when 26,370 people turned out.

Here's how to visit on Wednesday without pulling your hair out:

Ride the rails, then the bus: Rather than trying to park at the zoo, park in a spacious Trinity Railway Express lot, take a train to the Fort Worth Intermodal Transportation Center station in downtown, then hop on the Safari Express shuttle bus, which leaves on the hour and every half hour to the zoo. Now you can even pay your fare on a smartphone with the GoPass app.

If you must drive, drive smart: Traffic is going to be heavy around University Drive and the exit to University from Interstate 30. Check this map for possible alternate routes.

Or, you know, just be patient.

Order tickets on your smartphone: Download the Fort Worth Zoo app (Android link) (iPhone link) and skip the line at the ticket booth.

The app also has a map, a list of zoo exhibits and upcoming events.

Some of the new stuff at the zoo you may not have seen since you last visited? Well, 11 Komodo dragons hatched back in December. A baby zebra was born in August (for the first time since 1996). Last June, two giraffe calves joined the herd. See more recent attractions here.

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74