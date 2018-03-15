The top 10 list says there's more to life than green beer

Last chance for 'Nina Chanel Abney'
1 This weekend marks your last chance to catch this Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth exhibit of the Chicago-born artist’s recent pop-culture-influenced work. Abney’s paintings feature bright, flattened images and messages about topics as diverse as celebrity and police brutality. The exhibit closes Sunday. Up next in the museum's "Focus" series: Kamrooz Aram on March 31. The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth is at 3200 Darnell St. 817-738-9215; themodern.org
'Beethoven's 7th'
2 The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra performs the somber-yet-inspiring Symphony No. 7, Op. 92 with guest conductor Ward Stare at three weekend concerts. Also on the program: Arnold's "Four Scottish Dances" and Britten's "Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings." The Britten will feature FWSO principal horn Molly Norcross and tenor Paul Appleby. Concerts will be 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $17-$88. Bass Hall is at 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. 817-665-6000; www.fwsymphony.org
Lorde at the AAC
3 The Kiwi singer, who had a major hit with the song "Royals," brings her "Melodrama World Tour" to Dallas on Sunday. Melodrama, indeed. The Grammy winner (in 2014) was seemingly snubbed this year when the other best new album nominees (all men) were offered solo performances on the show, but she was not. Her tweet in response: “IF YOU’RE DEBATING WHETHER OR NOT I CAN MURDER A STAGE… COME SEE IT FOR URSELF.” Boom. 7 p.m. Sunday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Tickets are $39 and up. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com
'Finding Neverland'
4 Peter Pan, Wendy and Tinker Bell will make themselves at home at Bass Hall next week as this touring Broadway show comes to Bass Hall for six days, March 20-25. This production is based on the Academy Award-winning movie starring Johnny Depp and the play "The Man Who Was Peter Pan." It revolves around the relationship between playwright J.M. Barrie and the family that inspired him to write "Peter Pan." Tickets are $44-$115. The Bass Hall ticket office is at 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. 817-212-4280; www.basshall.com
Graffiti and Street Art Festival
5 The graffiti mural contest, judged by Texas artist Daniel Blagg and others, is going to have to compete with an "alien" survival game, courtesy of Hangman's House of Horrors, a battle of the bands and "St. Pawtrick's Day" pet adoptions at this new fest in a cool locale. The dog-friendly event benefits the SPCA of Texas. It will have a dog costume contest, food trucks, craft beer and an art walk, all at a business park made from 100-plus recycled shipping containers. It will be 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Box Office Warehouse Suites, 1953 Golden Heights, in far north Fort Worth. Get tickets, $5, at eventbrite.com.
2018 McCammon Voice Competition
6 Twenty-four opera singers have been selected to compete in the semifinals of this year's competition. The semifinals begin at 10 a.m. Friday in the auditorium at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St. Admission is $15. The finals will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bass Hall, in downtown Fort Worth. The winner will be announced at the end of the competition, at about 4 p.m. Tickets for Saturday's performances are $25. Get tickets at the Fort Worth Opera box office, 505 Pecan St., Fort Worth, by calling 817-288-1212 or at fwopera.org.
'Mr. Bellamy' explained
7 The Tuesday Evenings at the Modern lecture series continues with a visit from Michael Lobel on Tuesday, March 20. Lobel, an art history professor and author, will explain one of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth's most popular paintings: Roy Lichtenstein's "Mr. Bellamy," a cartoon-style image of a man in a white uniform musing about a meeting in a text balloon. Lobel's talk in the museum auditorium begins at 7 p.m., seating begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 each from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, and free (limit two) beginning at 5 p.m. The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth is at 32000 Darnell St. 817-738-9215; www.themodern.org
The BBQ & Grilling Academy
8 The National Barbecue & Grilling Association comes to the Fort Worth Stockyards for nearly a week each year, and on the final day of the conference, it opens the doors to the backyard-cooking public with this event. The academy is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The $99 entry includes all of the day's educational sessions and outdoor cooking demos, most led by world champion barbecuers, and — best of all — free food samples. Get tickets at eventbrite.com. It's at River Ranch Stockyards, 500 N.E. 23rd St., Fort Worth.
Tracy Lawrence
9 For almost 30 years, country superstar Tracy Lawrence has set and met goals: 18 No. 1 singles, CMA and ACM awards, a syndicated radio show and, last year, a collaboration with country and rock music peers such as Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw and Kellie Pickler on his album "Good Ole Days." He will take the Billy Bob's stage at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $16 general admission, $25 reserved. Billy Bob's Texas is at 2520 Rodeo Plaza in the Fort Worth Stockyards. 817-624-7117; billybobstexas.com
Tommy Stinson
10 This name means different bands to different people, but most will take Stinson back to his roots with the Replacements. For others, it's Guns N' Roses or Soul Asylum. Right now, he's part of a touring duo, Cowboys in the Campfire, with Chip Roberts. They play different songs, and different instruments, at each stop. They'll play in Dallas at 8 p.m. Wednesday (doors at 7), March 21, at Good Records, 1808 Greenville, Ave. Find tickets, $20-$100, at www.eventbrite.com.
