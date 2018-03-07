Hello, weekend! The top 10 things to do list is glad to see you

Goodguys 8th Spring Lone Star Nationals
1 Car fanatics know spring is speeding our way when this giant festival hits town. It's a little bit of everything in top gear: autocross race, car show, auto parts swap meet, sales lot. There will be test drives, stock car and limo rides, arts and crafts, live music and a kids zone. It's Friday-Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth. General admission is $20, $6 for ages 7-12 and kids 6 and younger are free. 925-838-9876 or 817-215-8500; www.good-guys.com
Cirque Italia
2 It's billed as "family-friendly and animal-free." This Italian "water circus" depends on human athleticism, technology and water for thrills, and it promises fountains, jet-skis, aerialists, pirates and even an acrobatic diving clown. The circus performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and continue at 2:30, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 7:30 p.m. Monday. Then, the circus returns March 15-18. Tickets are $20, $10 for kids. It's at North East Mall, 1101 Melbourne Road, Hurst. For more information, visit www.cirqueitalia.com.
'A Funny Thing Happened ...'
3 The New York Times said Halley Feiffer's play is "as deeply felt as its name is long," because the full title of this Stage West production is "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York City." Get past that and you'll find a funny, tender story of relationships, especially those between parents and their children. There's a final preview at 8 p.m. Friday; the show's run is Saturday through April 1. Tickets are $31-$35 ($17 for the preview). Stage West is at 821 W. Vickery Blvd., Fort Worth. 817-784-9378; www.stagewest.org
2018 Concert for Kindness
4 Love cats, dogs and good music? Sounds like the 7th annual Concert for Kindness is just your kind of treat. The event is a fundraiser for Operation Kindness, the largest no-kill animal shelter in North Texas. For a $100 ticket, you get complimentary wine, dessert, hors d'oeuvres and musical performances from the likes of members of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, the Dallas Harp Quartet and the Brian Piper Trio. It's at 6 p.m. Sunday at Moody Performance Hall of the Meyerson Symphony Center, 2520 Flora St., Dallas. For more information and tickets, visit https://artistsforanimalstx.org.
Disney's 'Fantasia': Live in Concert
5 The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra makes musical movie magic with an assist from a very important mouse at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Bass Hall. Guest conductor will be Keitaro Harada, the associate conductor of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra will accompany a high-def screening of scenes from "Fantasia" and "Fantasia 2000." Tickets are $33-$98 at the box office, 525 Commerce St, in downtown Fort Worth, or by calling 817-665-6000.
3rd Annual Tarrant Regional Water District Flyfest
6 Fish, that's what's for dinner. For this annual event, organizers will release 1,200 pounds of rainbow trout and 3,000 more Texas native fish into the Clear Fork of the Trinity River behind the Acme Brick Building in west Fort Worth. The fest promises a day of fly fishing, food (including cooking demos by Fort Worth chef Marcus Paslay), wine, craft beer, shopping and kids activities. It's 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the River Park Trailhead, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road, Fort Worth. For more information, visit www.trwdflyfest.com.
B.J. Barham
7 The front man for the alt-country band American Aquarium will play two shows Friday in Fort Worth, and one's already sold out. Barham, of Raleigh, N.C., is touring behind his solo album, "Rockingham," whose songs were inspired by the tiny North Carolina town where he grew up seeing hopes and dreams smashed and dashed, and where love, despite it all, persisted. The early show will be at 5:30 p.m. at Fort Worth Live, 306 Houston St., Fort Worth. Doors open at 3 p.m. General admission is $18. The venue is at 306. N. Houston St., Fort Worth. For tickets, go to www.ticketfly.com
Stomp Wars 2018
8 Step dance takes center stage in this performance/competition at the University of Texas at Arlington. Middle school and high school step teams compete for $10,000 at this event hosted by DJ Rock-T from the Rickey Smiley morning show. Performers include the Taylor Girlz, Ms. D and the Dancing Dolls from the Lifetime series "Bring It!" and Ayo & Teo. It all starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at College Park Center on the UTA campus, 600 S. Center St., Arlington. Get tickets at stompwars.com or www.utatickets.com.
Mark Chesnutt
9 Classic country fans know this Texas singer's name and his music, which has withstood the test of time, especially early hits such as "Too Cold at Home" and "Bubba Shot the Jukebox." These days he's touring behind his 15th studio album, "Tradition Lives." He will take the stage at Billy Bob's Texas at 10:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $16-$22. Billy Bob's is at 2520 Rodeo Plaza, in the Fort Worth Stockyards. 817-624-7117; billybobstexas.com
Spring break kids' activities
10 Batman fans, young and old, can head to the Fort Worth Botanic Garden for "Bats in the Garden." The hourlong live animal presentations are 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday. Advance tickets are $15 adults, $10 ages 4-12; day-of tickets are $20 adults, $15 kids. Order advance tickets at 817-392-5535 or online at www.fwbg.org. Also, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, right across the parking lot, kids can dive into hands-on GROW activities at the Botanical Research Institute of Texas. (The GROW come-and-go activities will be 1-4 p.m. every Saturday in March.) The botanic garden is at 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, Fort Worth. To contact BRIT, call 817-332-4441 or visit brit.org.
