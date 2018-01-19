Where to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Dallas-Fort Worth

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and if you want to score major points with your sweetheart, we suggest you make plans now.
As usual, we’ve compiled our annual list of Valentine’s Day-themed events taking place around the area. While most of the events are made for couples, there are several options for those who plan to spend the holiday with their families or friends. And keep checking back: We’ll update this list periodically.
Dining
Feb. 10: Part of the Dining on the Prairie series, the Trinity River Audubon Center in Dallas presents a Lovebird’s Dinner from 7 to 10 p.m. The themed event will feature a special menu by Oddfellows chef Anastacia Quinones, plus live animals from the Dallas Zoo and a fun talk about bird courtship from Audubon’s education team. Seating is limited. $85 per person. 214-398-8722, http://trinityriver.audubon.org.
Feb. 14: Dodie’s at The Harbor in Rockwall will be serving up a Lakeside Sweetheart Dinner for Two from 4 to 10 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. The multi-course menu includes choice of shared appetizer (oysters on the half shell or classic shrimp cocktail), house salad, choice of entree (rib-eye, stuffed Cajun chicken Rockefeller, redfish Pontchartrain or crawfish ravioli topped with pan-seared scallops) and a shared dessert of chocolate-covered strawberries topped with raspberry sauce and powdered sugar. Reservations recommended. $54.99 per couple. 972-771-0004, http://dodiesattheharbor.com.
Feb. 14: Stop by a DFW location of Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille for a special three-course prix fixe dinner on Valentine’s Day. Menu options include Perry’s famous pork chop, grilled salmon, chicken Oscar, surf & turf pasta, sesame-crusted ahi tuna, prime rib-eye, prime New York strip and filet Perry wrapped with Nueske’s applewood-smoked bacon and topped with jumbo lump crabmeat. $59.95-$74.95 per person. 4 p.m.-midnight. 214-855-5151 (Dallas) or 214-494-4645 (Frisco), www.perryssteakhouse.com.
Feb. 14-17: MAX’ s Wine Dive in Fort Worth celebrates Valentine’s Day by offering a special prix fixe menu with optional wine pairings. Guests are treated to their choice of one entree (diver scallops or sous vide duck breast) and one dessert (Nutella tiramisu or heart-shaped red velvet cheesecake). Those who make a reservation by Feb. 9 receive a free glass of champagne to enjoy before dinner. Call for pricing. 817-870-1100, www.maxswinedive.com.
Entertainment
Feb. 10: Timeless Concerts presents its annual Valentine’s Day concert at 8 p.m. at the Arlington Museum of Art. The event includes a post-concert party featuring live music, dancing and hors d’oeuvres. $25-$50 per person. 817-480-2039, http://timelessconcerts.com.
Feb. 10: Spend your Valentine’s Day weekend playing detective at Keith & Margo’s 28th annual St. Valentine’s Day Massacre at the Omni Dallas Hotel at Park West. The murder mystery event includes a three-course dinner, dancing and live entertainment. $119.97 per person. 972-263-5178, https://murdermysterytexas.com.
Feb. 10-11, 14: Treat your sweetheart to an evening of laughter at Backdoor Comedy Club’s “Champagne, Chocolates & Comedy” Valentine’s Day celebration. Emmy winner Dean Lewis will headline shows Feb. 10-11, followed by comedian Paul Varghese on Feb. 14. Guests receive a glass of champagne, chocolates and a ticket to a future show with price of admission. $38 per person. 214-328-4444, www.backdoorcomedy.com.
Feb. 14: Make a date for Stage West Theatre’s annual Acting With the Stars at the Fort Worth Club. The black-tie-optional event kicks off with a wine hour and silent auction, followed by a three-course dinner and live entertainment. Guests receive a long-stemmed rose, chocolates and a keepsake photo. $150 per person. 817-784-9378, http://stagewest.org.
Family-friendly events
Feb. 2-3: Keller Parks and Recreation’s annual Daddy Daughter Sweetheart Ball takes place 6-9:30 p.m. at the Keller ISD Rock Gym. This year’s ball is themed “Grease” and features music, dancing and free refreshments. Space is limited and tickets must be purchased in advance. $35 per father-daughter; $15 per additional daughter. 817-743-4050, www.prekindle.com/event/12933-daddy-daughter-dance-2018-keller.
Feb. 3: Nash Farm in Grapevine invites families to stop by 10 a.m.-noon and Victorian Valentine’s Day cards. Light refreshment will be provided. $5 per person. 817-410-3558, www.grapevinetexasusa.com/nash-farm.
Feb. 3: Make a date for the whole family to attend the city of Southlake’s annual Sweetheart Dance inside Legends Hall at The Marq Southlake. Price of admission includes light refreshments, a complimentary photo and live music with dancing. Registration required. $15 per person (children 2 and under are free). 5:30-9 p.m. 817-748-8019, www.cityofsouthlake.com.
Feb. 10: Dance the night away at the Bedford Boys Ranch Father-Daughter and Mother-Son Valentine’s Day Dance. Tickets must be purchased at the Boys Ranch Activity Center by Feb. 3. $12 per person; $22 per couple. 6:30-8:30 p.m. 817-952-2323, www.bedfordtx.gov/Calendar.aspx.
Feb. 10: The city of Saginaw presents its annual Daddy/Daughter Valentine’s Sweetheart Dance from 6 to 8:30 p.m at the Saginaw Recreation Center. Guests receive a commemorative photo. $12-$20 per person in advance; $15-$25 per person at the door. 817-230-0350, www.ci.saginaw.tx.us.
Feb. 10: Celebrate Valentine’s Day early with Nash Farm’s Victorian candy making class. Participants will learn how to make old-fashioned candies like barley sugar drops, peanut brittle and cream drops. $35 per person. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 817-410-3558, www.grapevinetexasusa.com/nash-farm.
Feb. 11: Sweet Things Bakery in Mansfield is hosting a kid-friendly Valentine’s Day cookie class. Each person who attends the two-hour cookie decorating class will receive six cookies to decorate, plus bags of icing and a take-home box. Cost is $40 per person. Children under age 10 can be added on with an adult for an additional $25. 817-608-6110, www.facebook.com/SweetThingsDFW.
Feb. 13: Grab the kids and head to Rainforest Cafe in Grapevine Mills for Cha! Cha!’s Valentine’s Bash. The family-friendly event, which takes place 5-9 p.m., will feature a kids buffet, games, crafts, Valentine’s cupcakes and free goodie bags. $9.99 per child. 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Grapevine, 972-539-5001, www.rainforestcafe.com.
Unique events
Feb. 10: The Dallas Brew Bus is offering a special Valentine’s Day-themed tour that includes stops at Lakewood, On Rotation and Community Beer Co. Guests will receive beer samples at each stop, as well as snacks and a commemorative sniffer-style glass. $60 per person. 11:30 a.m. 469-226-5452, www.dallasbrewbus.com.
Feb. 10-11: DFW Pug Rescue is back once again with its popular Valentine’s pug-a-grams. Each pug-a-gram includes a gift basket delivered to your sweetheart by a rescue pug. $65-$100. 817-481-2004, www.dfwpugs.com.
Feb. 14: Shannon Brewing Company in Keller invites you to attend its Valentine’s Day Fudge and Beer Pairing. Guests will receive four samples of Shannon Brewery beer paired with fudge samples from The Dark Fudgery, plus a take-home tasting glass. Admission: $28.45. VIP: $44.28. 817-337-9892, www.eventbrite.com/e/valentines-day-fudge-and-beer-pairing-tickets-42046816159?aff=efbeventtix.
