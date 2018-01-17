Tom Pennington Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Billy Bob’s Texas is offering free concert tickets in exchange for coat donations

By Courtney Ortega

January 17, 2018

With temperatures across North Texas dropping into the teens this week, Billy Bob’s Texas wants to help ensure that those less fortunate stay warm during the harsh winter season.

On Monday, the Fort Worth honky-tonk announced via Facebook that it is accepting donations of new or gently worn coats and jackets in any size from now until Jan. 31. In exchange for your kindness, those who donate to the drive will receive four free general admission tickets to a January or February concert of your choosing while supplies last.

As of Wednesday, all tickets for the La Mafia concert on Feb. 10 had been claimed. Remaining concerts to choose from include: Neal McCoy, Wade Bowen, Austin Allsup, Kevin Fowler, Shinyribs, Joe Nichols, Tyler Farr, Unleashed Live Reunion Tour, Shane Smith & The Saints and Jason Boland & The Stragglers.

Billy Bob’s (2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth) will be open to receive donations weekdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at noon. All coat and jacket donations will be distributed to Northside InterChurch Agency and Union Gospel Mission.

For more information, call 817-624-7117 or visit www.facebook.com/BillyBobsTexas.

