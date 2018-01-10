Stock Show leads parade of top 10 things to do

2018 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo opening and parade
1 Country meets city and vice versa in this classic Cowtown event that runs Friday, Jan. 12, through Feb. 3 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center complex, 3400 Burnett Tandy Drive. Animals (from bunnies and border collies to horses and mules), rodeos and vendors usually draw crowds and bad weather. Let’s hope for more of the first and a break from the latter this year.
The Stock Show Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Fort Worth. Join a free (with Stock Show admission) Moo-seum Experience, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, at the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, which is just a cow-chip’s throw from the show grounds. For Stock Show tickets and details, visit fwssr.com.
Engelbert Humperdinck
2 Yes, we discussed Tom Jones/Engelbert Humperdinck songs, and, to sum up, realized that Humperdinck does not sing “It’s Not Unusual,” but he is an unforgettable showman, and has a career of almost 50 years to prove it. (And believe it or not, he chose his stage name. He was born Arnold George Dorsey.) The touring Humperdinck will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Arlington Music Hall, 224 N. Center, St., Arlington. Tickets are $35-$150. 817-226-4400; arlingtonmusichall.net
Toyota North Texas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade & Celebration
3 Protest or participate? You decide. This six-county event, billed as “the largest Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in the world,” will be telecast live on NBC KXAS/Channel 5. The parade begins at 11 a.m. Monday at AT&T Way and Cowboys Way in Arlington, heading north and turning east on Randol Mill Road. It will end on Road to Six Flags. For more information about the parade and related events, visit www.northtexasmlk.com.
‘Sylvia’ at Theatre Arlington
4 Theatre Arlington continues its 45th season with this adult romantic comedy by A.R. Gurney. The play opens at 8 p.m. Friday and runs through Feb. 4. Who is Sylvia? She’s a dog (played by actress Jenna Anderson) that “finds” her new owner, changing his life. Adoptable pups from Arlington Animal Services will be at the theater. The play is recommended for age 16 and older. Tickets are $24.50. The theater is at 305 W. Main St., Arlington. 817-275-7661; www.theatrearlington.org
Hayes Carll and Charles Esten
5 Country singer-songwriter Carll puts a lot of living into this fifth album, “Lovers and Leavers.” Catch him in concert at 10:30 p.m. Friday at Billy Bob’s Texas. Tickets are $14, $22 reserved. On Saturday at 10:30 p.m., it’s actor and musician Charles Esten, who’s probably best known as Deacon Claybourne on the TV series “Nashville” but whose résumé goes back to the British version of “Who’s Line Is It Anyway.” Tickets are $16-$35. The honky-tonk is at 2520 Rodeo Plaza in the Fort Worth Stockyards. 817-624-7117; billybobstexas.com
‘Nights in the Gardens of Spain’
6 The music of the Iberian Peninsula is the focus of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra’s concerts this weekend featuring Spanish pianist Joaquin Achucarro, who is both a UNESCO “Artist for Peace” and a knight. He will perform Manuel de Falla’s “Nights in the Gardens of Spain” with conductor Miguel Harth-Bedoya and the orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at Bass Hall, 330 E. Fourth St., Fort Worth. Also on the program is Albeniz’s “Rhapsodia Espanola,” as well as pieces by Granados and Debussy. Tickets are $17-$88. 817-665-6000; www.fwsymphony.org
‘Like a Billion Likes’
7 Erik Forrest Jackson’s dark and funny “Likes,” which won Stage West’s Southwest Playwriting Competition in 2016, will have its world premiere run with previews beginning Thursday, Jan. 18, and Friday, Jan. 19, at Stage West. The play, about a teen girl who is desperately seeking attention, of any sort, and turns to social media to get it, runs Saturday through Feb. 11. Preview tickets are $17; regular tickets are $31-$35. The theater is at 821 W. Vickery Blvd., Fort Worth. 817-784-9378; www.stagewest.org
Symphony Arlington concert
8 Classical music fans have options this weekend, including Symphony Arlington’s latest concert in its “Vienna, City of Music” season. The concert, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, will feature pianist Lindsay Garritson, who will perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat major. Guest conductor will be Piero Romano. Tickets are $16.50-$46.50. The concert will be at Arlington Music Hall, 224 E. Center St., Arlington. For tickets, call Symphony Arlington at 817-385-0484 or visit www.symphonyarlington.org
Damn Fine Music Fest
9 Fans of “Twin Peaks” — either the original or the Showtime reboot — won’t have to be told twice to catch this lineup of Dallas-area musicians performing 25-minute sets based on characters from the quirky murder-mystery series set in the Pacific Northwest. They even know exactly where to insert the words “cup of coffee” in the fest’s name. It kicks off at 9 p.m. Friday at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., Dallas. Tickets are $12-$15. 214-653-8228; threelinksdeepellum.com
‘Call Me by Your Name’
10 It might have been snubbed at last week’s Golden Globes, but this movie, adapted from the popular novel by Andre Aciman and starring Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet, has a huge following. The movie screens in Fort Worth, as part of the Magnolia at the Modern series, at 3:30, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 11:30, 2 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $9. The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth is at 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth. 817-738-9215; www.themodern.org
