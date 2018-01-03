Ice, ice, baby and more in this week’s top 10 things to do

Never miss a local story.
Boyz II Men
1 The Grammy Award-winning R&B group brings its popular ballads and beyond-smooth harmonies — think “I’ll Make Love to You” — to town for a performance with conductor Andres Franco and the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Bass Hall. Tickets are $118-$202. Bass Hall is at Fourth and Calhoun streets in downtown Fort Worth. For tickets, call 817-665-6000 or visit www.fwsymphony.org.
First Fridays at the Modern
2 The Fort Worth Museum of Modern Art provides the setting for live music — this Friday, Chris Milyo and Ben McDonald — drinks, a docent-led art tour (beginning at 6:30 p.m.), food and if you time it right, a movie. It’s 5-8 p.m. Friday in the museum’s lobby. The cover charge is $10; movie tickets are $9 a piece. This weekend’s movie is Woody Allen’s “Wonder Wheel,” with showings Friday-Sunday. The museum is at 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth. 817-738-9215; www.themodern.org
Pianist Igor Levit
3 Reviewers say the Russian-born German pianist really knows how to make an impression. Levit, who sold out Carnegie Hall during his debut there last February, will illustrate how he does it at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, in the auditorium of the Kimbell Art Museum’s Piano Pavilion. Tickets are $25-$65 at www.basshall.com. The Kimbell is at 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. For more information, contact the Cliburn at 817-738-6536.
Shen Yun
4 Bass Hall is really hopping this weekend and next week. This popular New York City troupe that performs traditional Chinese dance and music arrives Monday and performs through Wednesday, Jan. 10. The show starts at 7:30 nightly; tickets are $80-$120 at www.basshall.com. Bass Hall is at Fourth and Calhoun streets in downtown Fort Worth.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
5 The Alabama singer-songwriter, formerly of the Drive-By Truckers, and his band play a Dallas tour date that was postponed last September. The show, in support of the 2017 album “The Nashville Sound,” said to be influenced by politics and parenthood, will open with local favorite James McMurtry at 8 p.m. Friday at the Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., Dallas. Tickets are $45 at www.ticketfly.com.
‘From Vienna to Brotherhood’
6 The Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth will perform one of its occasional concerts at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. This one, featuring the music of Mozart, Schumann and Brahms, will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday with a pre-show discussion with artisitic director Gary Levinson and performers Baya Kakouberi, Roberto Diaz and Andrew Diaz at 1:15 p.m. Tickets are $35. For more information and to buy tickets, call 817-877-3003 or visit www.chambermusicfw.org. The museum is at 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth.
Vicki Lawrence and Mama
7 It’s a two-woman show featuring just one actress, the Emmy Award-winning Lawrence of “The Carol Burnett Show.” Her co-star is her opinionated character “Mama,” whom Lawrence describes as “that crazy old gal.” Tickets are $30-$105. The show will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Arlington Music Hall, 224 N. Center St., Arlington. 817-226-4400; arlingtonmusichall.net
Josh Abbott Band
8 The Texas band, touring behind last summer’s album “Until My Voice Goes Out,” plays a doubleheader at Billy Bob’s Texas this weekend. Shows are at 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday both nights. Tickets are $20, $30-$35 reserved. Billy Bob’s is at 2520 Rodeo Plaza, in the Fort Worth Stockyards. 817-624-7117; www.billybobstexas.com
David Bowie tributes
9 It will be two years on Jan. 10 since the world lost Bowie, but events like “Forever Bowie Karaoke!” keep his music and legacy alive. It’s free and begins at 8 p.m. Friday at the Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., Dallas. Also in Dallas this weekend, at the Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., is a performance by Bowie tribute band Thin White Dukes. The show begins at 9 p.m. Saturday; doors open at 8. Tickets are $12 at www.granadatheater.com.
Panther Island Ice
10 Yes, it’s been more than a little too cold for outside activities, but this seasonal treat — an actual outdoor ice skating rink — closes its run Jan. 15, which means there’s a limited time to show off your moves. Regular admission is $12 and includes skate rental. Members of the military and Tarrant County College students and faculty get discounted $9 tickets, and there’s still one $6 Cheap Skate Tuesday — Jan. 9 — left. Panther Island Ice is at 223 N.E. Fourth St., Fort Worth. 682-704-7711; pantherislandice.com
