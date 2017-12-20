Ring in the new year at these Dallas-Fort Worth events

It’s hard to fathom that 2017 is coming to a close, but the time to plan for ringing in 2018 is upon us and there are many options for partying the big night away and bidding farewell to this chapter in our lives.

There’s a bit of something for everybody who opts to pass on the house party and venture out on New Year’s Eve. You can party atop some of Dallas’ most upscale hotels with panoramic views of the skyline and fireworks. You can drop by a party that not only has a swimming pool, but that benefits Susan G. Komen For the Cure. Perhaps you’ve always wanted to party with Coolio in Uptown? Maybe you have a limitless budget and would have no qualms about dropping $10,000 on a table for you and 29 of your closest friends. Then again, you can always don a tuxedo and attend a James Bond-themed bash.

These are just a few of the options, and there are many more around DFW. So, without further ado, here is a sampling of some of the bigger scenes for the biggest party night of the year:

Fort Worth

Ampersand is one of West 7th’s newer spots and for its inaugural NYE, it is hosting the “NYE Masquerade Ball.” The party will consist of burlesque dancers, a balloon drop and complimentary masks. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. $20. Tables: $400-$1200. 3009 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth, 682-240-6831, www.ampersandfw.com.

Baila Night Club in Fort Worth celebrates New Year’s Eve with live music by Lil’ Miss Dynamite and Shelly Lares. Doors open at 7 p.m. $20-$25. 2663 N.E. 28th St., Fort Worth, 817-703-8742, www.facebook.com/BailaNightclub.

Bar Louie is hosting the “Kiss Off 2017” party. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Phanz and DJ Leny. VIP tickets that include admission, four drink tickets, party favors and champagne toast are $50. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 2973 W. Seventh St., Fort Worth, 817-566-9933; 4001 Bagpiper Way, Arlington, 817-617-4300, www.barlouie.com.

Billy Bob’s Texas in the Stockyards is having a big weekend of shows kicking off Dec. 29 with the Eli Young Band ($20-$40) followed by the Toadies on Dec. 30 ($16-$30) and wrapping up with Randy Rogers Band on Dec. 31 ($20-$55). 2520 Rodeo Plaza, 817-624-7117, http://billybobstexas.com.

Cassidy’s in the Radisson Hotel in north Fort Worth is hosting its New Year’s Eve Bash, which includes access to parties at Cassidy’s and in the hotel’s ballroom, with live music from Incognito. There is a champagne toast at midnight and a breakfast buffet after midnight. Doors open at 8 p.m. $50. 2540 Meacham Blvd., Fort Worth, 817-625-9911, http://cassidysfortworth.com.

Coyote Ugly Saloon in Fort Worth hosts a “Twisted Tea Party” with a $1,000 balloon drop, entertainment by DJ Innovate and drink specials. Doors open at noon. $5 and up; $15 for VIP. Tables: $75 and up. Booths: $150 and up. 3005 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth, 817-813-8459, www.coyoteuglysaloon.com/ftworth.

The Flying Saucer in Sundance Square celebrates New Year’s Eve with live music on the patio from Grand Theft Audio and a special ‘Surf & Turf’ dinner, plus champagne toast at midnight. 7 p.m.-2 a.m. $10. Tables: $100. 111 E. Third St., Fort Worth, 817-336-7470, www.beerknurd.com/locations/fort-worth-flying-saucer.

Grammy Award winner Carmen Bradford joins the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra for “New Year’s Eve: A Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald” at Bass Hall. 7:30 p.m. $38-$93. 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth, 817-665-6000, www.fwsymphony.org.

Hooky Bar will have a New Year’s Eve party with “A Night in Vegas” theme. Complimentary champagne toast at midnight and there will be discount bottles of champagne all night. Call for pricing. 2800 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth, 817-945-2839, www.facebook.com/hookybar.

Landmark Bar & Kitchen is hosting the “Biggest New Year’s Bash in Fort Worth,” featuring $500 cash and prize balloon drop and $1,000 in door prizes. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. $15; VIP: $20. Balcony: $45. VIP packages: $400-$1,400. 3008 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth, 817-984-1166, www.landmarkfw.com/new-years-eve.

Martin House Brewing Company is hosting a “New Year’s Eve Pre-Party” 6-9 p.m. A few special test batch beers will be on tap. $15; limit of 200 people total. 220 S. Sylvania Ave., Fort Worth, 817-222-0177, http://martinhousebrewing.com.

Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar in downtown Fort Worth is hosting its popular annual NYE party. The event includes live music, party favors, light bites and a champagne toast at midnight. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Call for pricing. 621 Houston St., Fort Worth, 817-335-7383, https://petesduelingpianobar.com.

Reservoir – Bar, Patio & Kitchen will have entertainment by DJ Traxx and Mark McEuen along with complimentary party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. $10. Tables: $100 minimum of spending on food, cocktails, beer, etc. 1001 Foch St., Fort Worth, 817-334-0560, http://bar-reservoir.com.

The Social House in the West 7th area is hosting a four-course dinner for $60 per person. Menu items include fresh gulf oysters, baked Brie, tempura lobster, lobster bisque, maple leaf duck, cold-water lobster tail and more. Social House also has locations in Uptown and Addison. 5-9 p.m. 840 Currie St., Fort Worth, 817-820-1510, www.socialhousefortworth.com.

Texas Republic Bar & Kitchen is one of the newest West 7th hot spots, so expect its New Year’s Bash to be a hot ticket. The party includes a live countdown on the big-big screen and $1,000 cash and prize balloon drop. $20. VIP: $25. Platinum admission: $59. Tables: $500 and up. 945 Foch St., Fort Worth, 817-887-9797, www.texasrepublicfw.com.

Twilite Lounge Near Southside is the latest addition to the Fort Worth nightlife scene. Twilite’s New Year’s Eve festivities include entertainment by DJ Terminator Mike B and New Orleans-inspired cocktails. No cover. 212 Lipscomb, Fort Worth, 214-741-2121, http://thetwilitelounge.com.

Topgolf’s New Year’s Eve festivities include unlimited game play from 9 p.m. to close and party favors for up to six guests. General reservations begin at $225 for bays that accommodate up to eight guests. VIP reservations are $425 and include a premium dinner buffet, VIP bay for up to six guests and a champagne toast at midnight. Topgolf has four locations in DFW — Fort Worth, Dallas, Allen and The Colony. For more info, visit https://topgolf.com/us.

T&P Tavern in downtown Fort Worth will have live music from Big Mike Richardson, complimentary party favors and specialty craft beers. 4 p.m.-1:45 a.m. $10. 221 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth, 817-885-8878, http://tptavern.com.

Trophy Ranch and its speakeasy-style VIP back room Club Roar in Fort Worth’s West 7th neighborhood are likely to be popular stops on NYE. Trophy Ranch will have a DJ and no cover until 9 p.m., but if you want to ring in 2018 in Club Roar, table reservations are recommended. For reservations, text 469-708-0661 or email management@thetrophyranch.com. 2800 Bledsoe, Suite 100, Fort Worth, 817-882-6966, http://thetrophyranch.com.

Located in the heart of the West 7th corridor, The Whiskey Garden will have entertainment by DJ D-Roz, champagne, party favors and a midnight balloon drop. $10. Tables: $465-$1,055. 2800 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth, 682-312-7708, www.facebook.com/thewhiskeygarden.

Varsity Tavern is hosting the “24 Carat Magic New Year’s Eve Party,” beginning at 10 p.m. VIP line admission early-bird special tickets are $30. Tables: $1,060- $1,630. 1005 Norwood St., Fort Worth, 817-882-6699, http://varsitytavern.com.

More Tarrant County

Alley Cats Entertainment in Arlington will host two New Year’s Eve parties on Dec. 31. From 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., a family-friendly party will take place, followed by a countdown-to-midnight party 11 p.m.-2 a.m. Both parties include glow bowling, music, billiards, rock climbing, laser tag and video games. Pizza buffet and unlimited soft drinks during the family party. Family party: $34.99-$39.99. Countdown party: $23.99. Both parties: $44.99-$49.99. 2008 W. Pleasant Ridge Road, Arlington, 817-784-2695, www.alleycatsbowl.com.

Bronson Rock in Keller celebrates New Year’s Eve all weekend with concerts by Le Freak (Dec. 29), Back in Black with Crued and Tattooed (Dec. 30) and Vegas Stars (Dec. 31). Party favors and complimentary champagne toast at midnight on New Year’s Eve. No cover. 250 S. Main St., Keller, 817-203-0222, www.bronsonrocktx.com.

Messina Hof Grapevine Winery hosts a New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball on Dec. 31. The evening will feature hors d’oeuvres, an open wine bar, desserts and a sparkling wine toast at midnight. $49.95 (plus 20 percent gratuity). 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 201 S. Main St., Grapevine, 817-442-8463, www.messinahof.com/grapevine.

Dallas and beyond

AT&T Streaming Lights at Reunion Tower fireworks spectacular will light up the Dallas skyline beginning at 11:59 p.m. Hunt Realty and Reunion Tower are collaborating on this event, which includes the option to view the fireworks from inside the tower or from an exclusive area on the Reunion Lawn. $225. 300 Reunion Blvd., Dallas, 214-712-7040, http://reuniontower.com/nye.

Big Al’s McKinney Avenue Tavern will have Coolio performing live starting at 10 p.m. Complimentary champagne toast at midnight, plus party hats and favors. $40. Tables: $250. 2822 McKinney Ave., Dallas, 214-969-1984, www.thematonline.com.

Candleroom, Dallas’ legendary ultra-lounge, is hosting its annual New Year’s Eve party. Entertainment is by DJ Mike B and there will be party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Event starts at 9 p.m. $30-$50. Table reservations available. 5039 Willis Ave., Dallas, 214-370-4155, http://candleroomdallas.com.

Cool River in Las Colinas is hosting its NYE party in its Bar & Lounge area. The evening features live music by Inside Out Band, party favors and a balloon drop. $20. Table reservations are available by calling 214-492-0343. There is a champagne and limited dinner menu in the main dining area and the $20 fee is waived with a dining room receipt. 1045 Hidden Ridge, Irving, 972-871-8881, www.coolrivercafe.com.

Don’t Tell Supper Club is hosting “NYE Vogue Imagination,” featuring two dinner seatings with a fixed menu by chef Tre Wilcox followed by a Madonna tribute show at 9:30 by cover band PriMadonna. There also will be an aerialist acrobatic show and a live ball drop. Tables: $1,000-$2,000. 2026 Commerce St., Dallas, 214-432-8282, www.donttellsupperclub.com.

The Eberhard is hosting its “3rd Annual Golden Gala Black Tie Affair” that features a James Bond-style casino, ice sculptures, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Dress code is ‘Bond Attire.’ $40-$75. Tables: $500-$3,000. 2107 N. Henderson Ave., Dallas, 214-300-5220, www.theeberhard.com.

Foundation Room at the House of Blues Dallas has multiple lounge and bottle service packages available for its NYE party. Entertainment will be live music and a DJ and there is a seven-course prix fixe dinner with two seating times. No cover, RSVP HOBDallasVIP@LiveNation.com. 2200 N. Lamar St. Dallas. houseofblues.com/dallas

Happiest Hour is hosting the “New Year’s Eve Megaparty” — a huge event that essentially encompasses the entire Harwood District. $25. If you have NYE dinner at Saint Ann Restaurant & Bar, Dolce Riviera or Mercat Bistro, you will receive complimentary entry to the megaparty. There are also VIP packages ranging from $1,000-$5,000 that feature exclusive access to Happiest Hour’s popular rooftop patio. 2616 Olive St., Dallas, 972-528-0067, www.happiesthourdallas.com.

Hotel ZaZa is hosting its “NYE Soiree” with cocktails, chef-selected apps and entertainment by DJ Sober. $75. Bottle service that includes tickets is available by emailing lkerans@hotelzaza.com. There are also special packages that include hotel rooms and a $40 breakfast credit. 2332 Leonard St., Dallas, 888-880-3244, www.hotelzaza.com.

Lone Star NYE Countdown at Saint Rocco’s New York Italian restaurant in Dallas’ Trinity Groves area. Tickets to the exclusive VIP event that will be the primary broadcast location for the NBC 5 special are $250. 3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas. eventbrite.com.

Mister Rich is the newest hot spot in the Knox-Henderson area. Reservations and bottle service available. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 2918 N. Henderson Ave. Dallas, 972-978-3726, http://misterrichdallas.com.

Old Red Museum of Dallas County and Culture is where you’ll find the seventh annual New Year’s Eve 2018: Royalty at the Castle – Fireworks Watch Party. This huge event features a red-carpet entry, multiple party rooms, live music by The Inspiration Band and three DJs. Event starts at 8 p.m. $79. VIP packages: $1,500-$10,000. 100 South Houston St., Dallas, http://royaltynye.com.

Parlay in Uptown is the site for the “8th Annual Dream NYE 2018.” The party is hosted by former Miss Texas USA Ali Nugent (who was featured in the 2015 DFW Hot Issue) and Maxim Hometown Hotties. This huge party features 20 VIP sections, six DJs, $10,000 cash and balloon drop and prize giveaways from the event sponsors. $40-$95. Tables: $500-$5,000. 3309 McKinney Ave., Dallas, 1-800-957-6769, http://dreamnyedallas.com.

For a different type of New Year’s Eve celebration, try the Sci-Tech Discovery Center’s annual “Countdown to Noon” New Year’s Eve Party. The family-friendly event will feature fun activities like face painting, hands-on science experiments, a photo booth and a balloon drop. $5-$6 for members; $10-$12 for non-members (children under age 3 free). VIP Fast Pass: $10-$15. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 8004 N. Dallas Parkway, Frisco, 972-546-3050, http://mindstretchingfun.org/countdown-to-noon.

Quill Lounge in the Dallas Design District is the site for “Toast 2018: A Charity New Year’s Gala” from the Young Friends of the Wilkinson Center. There is a premium open bar, 15 VIP sections, DJs playing hip-hop and Top 40, and prize giveaways from the event’s sponsors and partners. $75-$160. VIP: $100-$200. Tables: $700-$5,000. 1628 Oak Lawn Ave. Dallas. dallasnye.com

The Rustic will feature live music by Charley Crockett. The show is free with RSVP to its Facebook page, and there is a limited number of VIP tickets for $60. VIP includes a “meet & eat” with Crockett, a reserved table for the show and access to the Backstage VIP Lounge. 3656 Howell St., Dallas, 214-730-0596, http://therustic.com.

SER Steak & Spirits on the 27th floor of the Hilton Anatole hotel is hosting a party with live music, a DJ, dinner and dancing, with three party rooms featuring a speak-easy and bubbly lounge and fireworks at midnight. $49. 10 p.m.-1 a.m. 2201 N. Stemmons Fwy., Dallas, 214-761-7479, http://sersteak.com.

Sheraton Dallas is the site for “The Art of Celebration” party. The evening gets underway at 8 p.m. with the NYE Cocktail Soiree with live jazz and R&B music and complimentary hors d’oeuvres. “Resolutions” gets underway at 9:30 p.m. in the hotel ballroom. $15-$250. Tables: $600-$1,500. 400 N. Olive St., Dallas, www.nye2018artofcelebration.eventbrite.com.

Sherlock’s Pub in Addison is the lone remaining Sherlock’s in DFW, following the recent closings of the Arlington locale in Lincoln Square and the Baker St. Pub in Fort Worth. For NYE, the Addison locale is hosting “Midnight Masquerade” with entertainment from Safety Patrol. $10. 5100 Belt Line Road, Addison, 972-726-6100, http://sherlockspub.com/addison.

SISU Uptown is hosting “Wonderland 2018” benefiting the Susan G. Komen Foundation. There is a red-carpet entry, burlesque dancers, indoor and outdoor dance floors, heated pool area and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. $40-$125. Tables: $1,200 to $4,000. 2508 Maple Ave., Dallas, 214-871-2888, http://wonderlandnye.com.

Theory Uptown is one of Dallas’ newest hot spots. Located in the prime spot on McKinney Avenue that previously housed the popular Avenu Lounge, Theory’s first NYE party will feature the countdown and midnight drop on its oversized LED screen. It also will have a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. $45-$80. VIP: $75-$140. Table reservations available. 2912 McKinney Ave., Dallas, 888-379-1411, www.theoryuptown.com.

Truth & Alibi will have entertainment by DJ NVS, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. $40 in advance; $50 at the door. Tables: $800-$2,000. 2618 Elm St., Dallas, 469-417-9660, www.facebook.com/truthandalibi.

W Dallas-Victory Hotel is the place for the “Remix Your New Year’s Eve” party. The party takes place on the hotel’s 33rd floor inside Altitude and features entertainment by DJ Lucius. $50. Tables: $1,500-$2,500. The W Hotel is also offering packages that include hotel rooms and entry to the party by booking online. 2440 Victory Park Lane, Dallas, 214-397-4100, www.wdallasvictory.com.

The Westlake Skate Center in Garland hosts its annual New Year’s Eve Skate Party on Dec. 31. The family-friendly party will feature food, games, prizes and a balloon drop at midnight. 7:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Call for pricing. 413 S. Yale Drive, Garland, 972-272-0921, www.garlandwestlake.com.

WinStar World Casino & Resort will usher in 2018 with a star-studded lineup across three nights featuring Harry Connick Jr.(Dec. 30), Daryl Hall and John Oates (Dec. 31) and Dane Cook (Jan. 1). There also will be live entertainment at the resort’s Palladium Lounge, Rotunda Bar and the Skyline Lounge. 777 Casino Ave., Thackerville, Okahoma, 1-800-622-6317, www.winstarworldcasino.com.