Where to dine on New Year’s Eve in Dallas-Fort Worth (Updated)

Bird Cafe: The Sundance Square Plaza restaurant will offer a four-course prix fixe menu, right by the NYE celebration on the Plaza. Entree choices included roasted pheasant, bone-in Wagyu rib-eye, Golden Tile fish, or, for vegetarians, sauteed oyster mushrooms, wilted greens, toasted pecans, sweet potato and Creole mustard vianiagrette (note: the first course is not vegetarian, but the second course is). Complimentary champagne toast at midnight. $90 per person. Reservations recommended but not required. 155 E. Fourth St., Fort Worth, 817-332-2473, birdinthe.net

Blue Mesa: Not open on New Year’s Eve, but Blue Mesa will serve a special brunch buffet all day on New Year’s Day. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 612 Carroll St., Fort Worth, 817-332-6372; 550 Lincoln Square, Arlington, 682-323-3050, locations also in Addison and Dallas; https://bluemesagrill.com.

Cantina Laredo: All North Texas locations of the Tex-Mex chain will offer a special New Year Celebracion menu from Dec. 29 through Jan. 1. The $35 prix fixe menu (optional cocktail pairings are an additional $8) includes a choice of pumpkin soup or “ensalada de Arandano” (dried cranberries, green apple, candied pecans and blue cheese crumbles on field greens with cranberry vinaigrette); a choice from among three entree options; and a choice of desserts. 530 Throckmorton St., Fort Worth, 817-810-0773; locations also in Addison, Dallas, Frisco and Lewisville; https://www.cantinalaredo.com

City Works: In honor of New Year’s Eve, the new Shops at Clearfork gastropub will offer a “Go Out In Style” package Dec. 31. The special package includes guaranteed entry, four-hour premium bar, passed appetizers and a champagne toast, plus after-midnight brunch bites. Must be age 21 or older. Tickets: $65 per person before Dec. 25; $75 after. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 5288 Monahans Ave., Fort Worth,682-207-1500; also 3680 The Star Blvd., Frisco, 469-850-1850; www.cityworksrestaurant.com

Chef Point Cafe: The “gourmet restaurant in a gas station” will have a $100-per-couple prix fixe menu (includes a bottle of champagne). 4-10 p.m. Dec. 29-31. Courses: leek soup or fennel salad; stuffed chicken, Brazilian wild salmon or stuffed New York strip; tiramisu.

Chef Point also will have an all-day (well, most of the day) New Year’s brunch with an a la carte menu including chicken and waffles ($23), a breakfast burger ($15) and a monte cristo ($16). Chef Point’s crazy bloody marys also will be available. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Jan. 1. 5901 Watauga Road, Watauga,817-656-0080,chefpointcafe.org

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse: From Dec. 29 through Dec. 31, all Double Eagles will offer a $90 prix fixe menu, with five starter options (inlcuding thick-cut Nueske’s bacon au poivre — think of it as knife-and-fork bacon); an “oysters and pearls” course featuring chilled oysters on the half shell with caviar mignonette for two (includes a champagne pairing); a choice of soup or salad; and five entree choices, including three beef cuts, fresh fish or pan-roasted natural chicken. Sides and desserts also available. Four choices of “entree upgrades” are available for $20 apiece, or you can really high-roll your way toward 2018 with the “Double Eagle” 45-day dry-aged double-bone prime rib-eye for an additional $95. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. 812 Main St., Fort Worth, 817-877-3999; also locations in Dallas and Plano;https://delfriscos.com

Del Frisco’s Grille: From Dec. 29 through Dec. 31, the Grille will offer a three $45 prix fixe menu, with entree choices including seared salmon fillet with charred lemon Parmesan broccolini and creole mustard vinaigrette; coffee-braised pork shank with bacon ends, collard greens and toasted Sea Island red peas; and “brick chicken” with mashed potatoes, asparagus and roasted chicken jus. Three “entree upgrades” — filet mignon, prime New York strip or prime rib-eye — are available for an additional $20. 154 E. Third St., Fort Worth,817-887-9900; 1200 E. Southlake Blvd, Southlake, 817- 410-3777; locations also in Dallas and Plano; https://delfriscosgrille.com

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood: Eddie V’s is keeping it relatively simple with a New Year’s Eve party beginning at 10 p.m. and including live music in the V Lounge. Food and drink include $8 “chef’s teasers” and an oyster menu; a complimentary dessert bar; and Moët Champagnes by the glass. 3100W. Seventh St., Fort Worth, 817-336-8000; also 4023 Oak Lawn Ave.,| Dallas,| 214-890-1500, http://www.eddiev.com

Ellerbe Fine Foods: The Fort Worth restaurant celebrates New Year’s Eve with a New Orleans-style dinner. The three-course menu includes grilled gulf oysters, turkey and andouille gumbo, shrimp arnaud, blackened redfish, chef’s choice steak, duck confit and powder sugar dusted beignets. $85 per person (optional wine pairing for $35). 1501 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth, 817-926-3663, www.ellerbefinefoods.com.

FnG Eats: Stop by FnG Eats in Keller for a three-course New Year’s Eve dinner Dec. 31. The special menu includes your choice of soup or salad, followed by an entree choice of filet mignon, slow roasted prime rib, wood-grilled Scottish wild salmon, pan-seared, bacon-wrapped scallops or wood-grilled Alaskan halibut. Dessert is your choice of flourless Kahlua or no-bake cheesecake. $60 per person. 201 Town Center Lane, Keller,817-741-5200, http://fngeats.com

Grace: The downtown Fort Worth restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight New Year’s Eve. At press time, reservations were filling up fast. 777 Main St., Fort Worth, 817-877-3388, http://gracefortworth.com

Little Red Wasp: Grace’s more casual younger sibling will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. New Year’s Day, serving its regular brunch menu. 808 Main St., Fort Worth, 817-877-3111, http://littleredwasp.com

Meso Maya: All locations of the Dallas-based upscale Mexican mini-chain will be open for brunch on New Year’s Day, serving their usual brunch menu. 3050 S. Hulen St., Suite A, Fort Worth, 682-316-8266; 604 Main St., Suite 100, Fort Worth, 469-348-0127; locations also in Dallas and Plano; http://www.mesomaya.com

Mimi’s Cafe: The chain will offer a three-course New Year’s Eve menu for $19.99 from 11 a.m. to close. The menu will include a choice of soup or salad, a choice from six entree options, including beef pot roast or hibachi salmon, and a parfait dessert. Additional appetizer (from a choice of four, including spinach-artichoke dip) available for $5. House wines available at $6 a glass.

On New Year’s Day, Mimi’s will offer an all-day breakfast (beginning at 7 a.m.). Choices include new brioche pain perdu filled with orange marmalade and cream-cheese blend; bananas Foster griddlecakes; Tuscan omelet and more. 5858 S.W. Loop 820, Fort Worth, 817-731-9644; 301 E. Interstate 20 Hwy (Arlington Highlands), Arlington, 817-466-3212; http://www.mimiscafe.com

Next Wood Fired Bistro and Vino Bar: The Colleyville restaurant will open at 5 p.m. Dec. 31 for a three-course New Year’s Eve dinner. Choice of four first-course items, including escargot with puff pastry or French triple-creme Brie with fig jam and croissant; two second-course options (Maine lobster bisque or field greens with honey-roasted pear, blue cheese and candied pecans); five main-course options, including boeuf en croute with Merlot sauce, sous-vide elk tenderloin with blueberry gastrique; and more. $59.95 per person. Reservations required. 5003 Colleyville Blvd.,682-325-4046, http://www.nextwoodfiredbistro.com

Shell Shack: The seafood chain celebrates the virtue of shellfishness during the holidays by being open all day (11 a.m.-2 a.m.) Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. On both days, you can get a complimentary dessert if you (and you’ll probably need some friends) order one of three platters: The VIP (a pound of snow crab, a pound of boiled shrimp, two corn on the cob, one potato and one sausage, plus fries and hushpuppies; $42.99); “Date Night” (all of what’s in the VIP plus a pound of King crab, $84.99); or The Heavyweight (2 pounds of snow crab and boiled shrimp, plus a pound of King crab, two catfish filets, eight fried shrimp, eight corn on the cob, four potatoes and two sausages; feeds five to six; $156.99). Christmas Day bonus: Shell Shack will throw a onesie and pajama party. 770 E. Road to Six Flags Suite 100, Arlington, 844-588-2722; locations also in Uptown Dallas and Plano (same phone number); www.shellshack.com

Silver Fox Steakhouse: All four DFW locations of Silver Fox Steakhouse will be offering a special dinner menu on New Year’s Eve, including a featured dinner selection of filet mignon with cold-water lobster tail ($79.95). Reservations required. 5-10 p.m. 1651 S. University Drive, Fort Worth,817-332-9060; 1235 William D. Tate, Grapevine, 817-329-6995; 1303 Legacy Drive, 214-618-5220; 3650 Shire Blvd., Richardson, 972-423-8121, www.silverfoxcafe.com

Texas de Brazil: The meat palace will open early on Christmas Eve (11 a.m.) but will be closed on Christmas Day. The full rodizio-style dinner menu will be available all day, along with a special holiday item, horseradish-crusted rib-eye. 101 N Houston St., Fort Worth, 817-882-9500; locations also in Addison and Dallas; http://www.texasdebrazil.com

Dallas and beyond

Dallas Fish Market: Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Dallas Fish Market with a three-course menu of lobster salad, hamachi, loup de mer, Iceland Arctic char and chocolate cremeux. $65 per person (optional wine pairing for $25). 1501 Main St., Dallas, 214-231-3031, www.dallasfishmarket.com.

Flora Street Cafe: Chef Stephan Pyles’ acclaimed Arts District restaurant will offer a five-course menu from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 31 ($135 per person or $200 with wine pairings) or a six-course menu from 9 to 10 p.m. ($150/$225). The second seating will include a champagne toast and party favors. 2330 Flora St., Dallas, 214-580-7000,http://florastreet.com

InterContinental Dallas: The Addison hotel will serve brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (reservations accepted through 2 p.m.) Christmas Day, and you won’t leave hungry: the salad/seafood station alone has more than a dozen items, and there also will be an entree/carving station, a Cajun pasta station, an omelet/breakfast station, and a bread/dessert station. A separate kids buffet also will be available. $83 adults/$30 children ages 6-12/free for children 5 and under. 15201 Dallas Parkway, Addison, 972-386-6000, http://www.icdallas.com/#gref

The Mansion on Turtle Creek: The Mansion Restaurant will serve a four-course prix fixe menu from 5:30 to 6 p.m. for $125, and a seven-course menu from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. for $225. 2821 Turtle Creek Blvd., Dallas, 214-443-4747, rosewoodhotels.com/mansion

Meddlesome Moth: The Design District gastropub will offer a four-course menu, with entree choices including Cedar River Farm blackened rib-eye, stout mustard-crusted Scottish salmon, and Nashville hot half-chicken. We’re also intrigued by the peanut-hummus appetizer choice and the panettone French toast with pecan praline ice cream dessert option. (And there’s more.) Reservations for 5 p.m. ($65 per person), and 7 and 9:30 p.m. ($75 per person) are recommended. 1621 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas, 214-628-7900, www.mothinthe.net

Mudhen Meat and Greens: The Dallas Farmers Market restaurant will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 1 for a hangover brunch (hangover not required for entry). Specials will include a croissantwich (Duroc ham, whiskey cheddar and an over-easy egg on a croissant with crispy herb fingerling potatoes) and posole verde (tender pork in a green chile broth, served with house-made bison tamales), in addition to the full a la carte brunch menu along with seasonal mimosa and craft cocktail specials. 900 S. Harwood St., Dallas (Dallas Farmers Market), 214-698-7000,mudheninthe.net

Next Bistro: Stop by Next Bistro in Colleyville on New Year’s Eve for a three-course meal that features escargot with puff pastry, gulf shrimp cocktail, Maine lobster bisque, field greens with honey-roasted pear, pan-seared duck breast and more. Reservations are required. $59.95 per person. 5003 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville, 682-325-4046, www.nextwoodfiredbistro.com.

Oak: On Dec. 31, Oak invites you to stop by the Dallas-based restaurant for a special New Year’s Eve dinner and dancing. The three-course menu includes chilled Oregon Dungeness crab with homemade Sriracha, charred endive, celery root agnolotti, golden tilefish, prime beef tenderloin and warm chocolate and macadamia nut cake with coconut emulsion and sugar cane ice cream. Reservations required. 5 p.m.-12:30 a.m. 1628 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas,214-712-9700, www.oakdallas.com

The Rustic: From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. New Year’s Day, the Uptown Dallas hangout will service its “Jam & Toast Brunch,” usually available only Saturdays and Sundays. The family-style spread includes cheese and fruit, country-baked eggs, a “butchershop skillet,” Nashville-style spicy chicken, fried toast (think french toast but, well, fried), smoked cheddar grits and a selection of doughnuts. $16.95 per person. Live entertainment beginning at 12:30. 3656 Howell St., Dallas, 214-730-0596, http://therustic.com.

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill: Located in the new Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill will offer a special New Year’s Eve menu on Dec. 31. Menu items include ahi poke stack, bacon-wrapped BBQ prawns, coffee-crusted short rib, filet mignon and crème brûlée. 350 W. Colinas Blvd., Irving, 214-496-0400, www.thirstyliongastropub.com.

III Forks Steakhouse: The north Dallas restaurant is having it both ways on New Year’s Eve, with dining downstairs and a gala celebration upstairs. Downstairs features an expanded menu with additional specials, including a filet mignon with cold-water lobster tail ($80). The upstairs party ($135) will feature music by five-piece band Safira and a four-course prix fixe menu.9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31. 17776 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, 972-267-1776,https://www.3forks.com//

Whiskey Cake: The Plano-based restaurant is teaming up with Pioneer Wine for a five-course New Year’s Eve dinner and wine pairing. Menu items include brûléed scallop carpaccio, maple-grilled lamb T-bone, black garlic butter smothered bison strip loin and port wine poached baby pear. Reservations required. $85 per person. 7:30-9:30 p.m. 3601 Dallas Parkway, Plano,972-993-2253, www.whiskey-cake.com.