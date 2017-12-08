Party like a Jedi at these Star Wars-themed events in Dallas-Fort Worth

Grab your light saber and fire up the X-wing. The release of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is finally here.
In honor of the film’s opening weekend, several local businesses around Dallas-Fort Worth are hosting special Star Wars-themed events. Whether you consider yourself a casual fan of the intergalactic franchise or a diehard Jedi, there’s something going on for everyone.
The list of North Texas businesses hosting Star Wars-themed events includes:
Alamo Drafthouse
It’s always a party at Alamo Drafthouse and opening weekend of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is no exception. From Dec. 14-17, Alamo will have holiday-themed Star Wars activities taking place each day. The line-up includes a Star Wars Christmas Card Photo Booth, Star Wars-themed menu, a Star Wars pop-up arcade, live music, photos ops with Star Wars characters and more. 1005 S. Lamar, Dallas, 214-914-4443; Richardson: 100 S. Central Expressway #14, Richardson, 972-534-2120, , https://drafthouse.com/dfw.
Collected: Comics & Games
Get your game on at Collected’s Star Wars: Destiny tournament on Dec. 10. Entry fee is $6 per person. Prizes will be awarded. 10. 2-5 p.m. 3016 Alta Mere Drive, Fort Worth, 817-945-1722, www.staycollected.com.
Hollywood Feed
The Southlake location of Hollywood Feed invites you take part in its Star Wars Costume Contest on Dec. 17. The contest is open to dogs and cats. Winners from each category receives a gift basket filled with treats and surprises. Free. 12-5 p.m. 200 N. Kimball, Southlake, 817-421-4442, www.hollywoodfeed.com.
Movie Tavern
Got tickets to the 7 p.m. showing at the Ridgmar location of Movie Tavern on Dec. 15? If so, makes plans to arrive early to catch the Texas State Men & Boys Choir as they take part in a special pre-show Star Wars flash mob. 6801 Ridgmar Meadow Road, Fort Worth, 817-377-9801, www.movietavern.com.
On Tap
Put your Jedi knowledge to the test at On Tap’s free Star Wars Trivia event on Dec. 13. Tables are expected to fill up quick, so plans to arrive early. Free. 7:30-10:30 p.m. 200 N. Mesquite St., Arlington, 682-323-5561, www.ontapdfw.com.
Palio’s Pizza Cafe
Dine-in at select Dallas-Fort Worth locations of Palio’s Pizza Cafe (Burleson, Aledo and Allen) through Dec. 14 for a chance to win two tickets to see “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” To enter, all you have to do is show your bill of $20 or more. Winners will picked on Dec. 15. 721 SW Wilshire Blvd., Burleson, 817-447-7717; 405 S. FM 1187, Aledo, 817-615-9313; 705 S. Custer Road, Allen, www.paliospizzacafe.com.
The Common Table
Grab your friends and head to The Common Table in Dallas for Star Wars Theme Night Pub Trivia. Cash prize awarded to the winning team or teams. Space is limited. $30-$40 per team. 7-9 p.m. 2917 Fairmount St., Dallas, 214-880-7414. Tickets can be purchased at www.sporcle.com/blog/live/theme-nights.
Wild Acre Brewing Company
Fort Worth’s Wild Acre Brewing Company is hosting a free Star Wars Movie Pre-Release Party on Dec. 14. The brewery will have limited edition Star Wars-themed pint glasses for sale, plus Holocron Toy will be sponsoring a costume contest for both dogs and humans (winners receive a gift card to the store). For those who don’t want to dress up, there will be classic Stars Wars video games to play in the brewery’s taproom courtesy of Game Over Videogames. 5- 8 p.m. 1734 E. El Paso St., Fort Worth, 817-882-9453, http://wildacrebrewing.com.
