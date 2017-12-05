Put on your stretchy pants. The Cheesecake Factory is offering free cheesecake on Dec. 6

The Cheesecake Factory is treating its customers to an early Christmas gift by offering them the chance to score free cheesecake.
On Wednesday, the California-based restaurant chain will give away free slices of cheesecake to the first 10,000 customers who place an order for delivery (no carryout) through the food delivery app DoorDash. There is no minimum order required to claim your free slice of cheesecake (valued at up to $8.50). All you have to do is remember to use the promo code “10000SLICES” when checking out.
To sweeten the deal, The Cheesecake Factory will also be offering free delivery on all orders from Dec. 6-12 through DoorDash. So you don’t have to pay the delivery fee on your free slice of cheesecake.
To find a participating Cheesecake Factory near you, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com.
