The best places to see Christmas lights in Dallas-Fort Worth

The holiday season is officially here, and that means it’s the perfect time to load the family up in the car and go looking at Christmas lights.

This year, North Texans have even more options to choose from with the arrival of four new holiday light attractions, plus the return of old favorites like the Interlochen Holiday Lights in Arlington and Prairie Lights in Grand Prairie. While a few of the displays are free to enjoy, Christmas-light seekers should be prepared to pay a fee (either per car or per person) for most of the attractions.

The list of light displays and attractions in Dallas-Fort Worth includes:

New this holiday season

Magical Winter Lights (Nov. 17-Jan. 7)

Magical Winter Lights makes its debut at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie this year. The holiday light attraction is an expansion of the popular lantern festival and holiday celebration that takes place each year in Houston. Attendees can expect larger-than-life Christmas light displays, as well as carnival rides, games, Chinese acrobats, a full-sized food court and more. $21 (Children 4 and under are free). 5-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 1000 Lone Star Parkway, Grand Prairie, www.magicalwinterlights.com/dfw.

Holiday Wonder (Nov. 21-Jan. 7)

Make plans to check out Holiday Wonder, a new event taking place along the historic lagoon at Fair Park in Dallas this holiday season. The family-friendly celebration promises more than 2 million magical lights, a 48-foot-tall Christmas tree, interactive attractions, live performances and food from around the world. $12-$20. 5:30-10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 3-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 1318 S. Second Ave., Dallas, 972-905-6742, www.holidaywonder.com.

The Modern Lights (Nov. 24-Jan. 6)

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth celebrates its 125th anniversary by lighting up the museum for the first time ever during the holiday season. Enjoy the festive display while passing by or drop in on one of the days that the museum has extended holiday hours to get an up-close look at all of the lights. $4-$10 (children 12 and under are free). Hours vary by day. 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth, 817-738-9215, www.themodern.org.

Enchant (Nov. 24-Dec. 31)

Enchant, the world’s largest Christmas light maze and market, makes its inaugural appearance in North Texas this holiday season. Located next to Globe Life Park in Arlington, the seasonal attraction features a real ice skating rink and more than two acres of dazzling Christmas light displays and mazes, plus the refurbished Texas Christkindl Market Lane. Regular admission: $21.95-$29.95. VIP: $76.95-84.95. (Note: Tickets purchased at the gate are $5 more per person). 5-11 p.m. (closed Mondays). 1000 Ballpark Way, Arlington, https://enchantchristmas.com.

Old favorites back again







Prairie Lights (Nov. 23-Dec. 31)

Located at Lynn Creek Park on Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie, the drive-through Christmas light spectacular features two miles of paths decorated with 4 million lights and hundreds of new displays. At the halfway point of the drive, guests can stop off at the Holiday Village, which includes pictures with Santa, concessions, holiday shopping and the all-new Snow Maze and Holiday Magic Lighted Walk-Thru Forest. $35-$45 per car. 6-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 6-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday (including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve). 5610 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie, 972-237-4569, https://prairielights.org.

Gift of Lights at Texas Motor Speedway (Nov. 23-30)

Returning this holiday season to Texas Motor Speedway is the Gift of Lights drive-through light park, which features almost 3 million Christmas lights spread over two miles of festive holiday displays. Once you’ve driven through the attraction, don’t forget to stop by Santa’s Village (located on the inside track) for train rides, food vendors, crafts and photos with Santa. $25 per car. 6-10 p.m. 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, 1-800-276-6344, www.tmsgiftoflights.com.

Tour of Lights (Nov. 24-Dec. 30)

The annual animated drive-through Christmas light display in Farmers Branch is back and bigger than ever. This year’s event includes more than 500,000 twinkle lights, festive holiday music and a grand finale featuring Santa Claus himself. Free (suggested donation of $5). The tour begins at Valley View Lane and Interstate 35 in Farmers Branch. 972-919-1433, https://discoverfarmersbranch.com/events/events-festivals/christmas-in-the-branch.

Vitruvian Lights (Nov. 24-Jan. 1)

Vitruvian Park in Addison transforms into a winter wonderland when the flip is switched on more than 1.5 million twinkling lights wrapped around the park’s trees. 6-10 p.m. Free. 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison, http://vitruvianlights.com.

Interlochen Holiday Lights (Dec. 15-25)

This year marks the 42nd anniversary of Arlington’s Interlochen Holiday Lights, one of the largest drive-through Christmas light displays in North Texas. Each holiday season, more than 200 homeowners living in the northwest Arlington community decorate their homes and front yards with Christmas lights and decor. Due to its popularity, lines are long. So arrive early and be prepared to practice a little patience. Free. 7-11 p.m. Entrance is located at Westwood Drive and Randol Mill Road in Arlington.