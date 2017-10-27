Updated: Get your thrills and chills at these Halloween attractions, events

The bewitching season is upon North Texas and around every corner lurks the potential for terror (and free candy).
Whether you’re looking for a night of fright with friends or need somewhere to take the kids for trick-or-treating, here is a list of the Halloween-themed events and attractions taking place around Dallas-Fort Worth.
Haunted Houses
Cutting Edge Haunted House (Through Nov. 4): Hours vary by day. Halloween hours are 7 p.m.-midnight. General admission: $29.99-$32.99. Timed admission: $39.99-$42.99. Speed pass admission: $49.99. 1701 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth, 817-348-8444, cuttingedgehauntedhouse.com.
Dan’s Haunted House (Through Oct. 29): 8-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 8-10 p.m. Sunday. $20. 501 E. Swisher Road, Lake Dallas, 972-821-9154, www.danshauntedhouse.com.
Dark Hour Haunted House (Through Oct. 31): 7 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday and 7-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday. General admission: $10 (Carl’s Playhouse); $23-$30 (Dark Hour). Combo general admission: $31-$38. Fast pass admission: $20-$70. 701 Taylor Drive, Plano, 469-298-0556, www.darkhourhauntedhouse.com.
Hangman’s House of Horrors (Through Nov.4): Hours vary by day. $12.50-$29. 4400 Blue Mound Road, Fort Worth. 817-336-4264, www.hangmans.com.
Moxley Manor (Through Oct. 31): 8-10 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 8-11:45 p.m. Friday; 7:30-11:45 p.m. Saturday; 7:30-10 p.m. Sunday. Halloween hours are 8-10 p.m. General admission: $23. Fast pass admission: $35. 510 Harwood Road, Bedford, 682-231-1313, www.moxleymanor.com.
The Parker House Haunted Attraction (Through Oct.31): 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Sunday; 7 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday. Halloween hours are 7-11 p.m. 8550 W. University Drive, Denton, 469-556-3475, www.hauntedhousedenton.com.
Thrillvania Haunted House Park (Through Nov. 4): 8 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday; 8-10 p.m. Sunday. Halloween hours are 8 p.m.-midnight. $29.99-$44.99. 2330 County Road 138, Terrell, 972-428-9653, www.thrillvania.com.
Texas Scaregrounds (Through Oct. 31): 7:30 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday; 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. Halloween hours are 7:30-10 p.m. $20 (receive $2 off with canned food donation to local food pantry). 7829 E. Farm Road 917, Alvarado. http://texasscaregrounds.com.
Family-Friendly Haunts
Dia de los Muertos Festival (Oct. 27): Artes de la Rosa presents its annual Dia de los Muertos festival at Rose Marine Theater. This year’s event will feature a Dia de los Muertos-themed art exhibition and a screening of “The Book of Life.” 6-9:30 p.m. Free. 1440 N. Main St., Fort Worth, 817-624-8333, www.artesdelarosa.org.
Boo at the Zoo (Oct. 27-29): The Fort Worth Zoo’s annual daytime Halloween celebration features treat stations, carnival games and animal shows. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free with zoo admission ($10-$14; children 2 and younger are free). 1989 Colonial Parkway, Fort Worth, 817-759-7555, www.fortworthzoo.org.
FWPD Trunk or Treat (Oct. 28): Fort Worth Police Department’s second annual Trunk or Treat takes place at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex. The event includes candy stations, games, face painting, displays and exhibits. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. 505 W Felix St., Fort Worth.
Tex-Hex Halloween Festival (Oct. 28): The annual Tex-Hex Halloween Festival, benefiting the Weatherford Animal Shelter, takes place at Heritage Park. The family-friendly event features games, pet adoptions, contests and live entertainment, plus food and retail vendors Free. 317 Santa Fe Drive, Weatherford, 682-444-9320, http://tex-hex.com.
Boo Bash (Oct. 28): The city of Burleson invites children age 12 and younger to come to its annual Boo Bash in Old Town Burleson. The event includes trick-or-treating, games, bounce houses, a pumpkin patch with free pumpkins to decorate and a costume parade. 6-8 p.m. Free. 124 W. Ellison St., Burleson, www.burlesontx.com/1701/Boo-Bash.
Lost Oak Winery Trunk or Treat (Oct. 28): Take the family to Lost Oak Winery in Burleson for a spooky good time. The kid-friendly event features trick-or-treating, costume contests, live music, a pumpkin patch, selfie station, food trucks and more. 6-9 p.m. Free. 8101 County Road 802, Burlseon, 817-426-6625, www.lostoakwinery.com.
Halloween Carnival (Oct. 29): Join University United Methodist Church for a Halloween Carnival at Fairmount Park, featuring bounce houses, games and more. 4-6 p.m. Free. 1501 5th Ave., Fort Worth, 817-926-4626, https://uumcfw.com.
UCC Trunk or Treat (Oct. 29): Go trick-or-treating at University Christian Church of Fort Worth’s annual Trunk or Treat. The carnival-style event will feature games and candy. Kid-friendly costumes encouraged. 5-8 p.m. Free. 2720 S. Univeristy Drive, Fort Worth, 817-926-6631, www.universitychristian.org.
Hooowling Halloween (Oct. 30): Haltom City Public Library will host its Hooowling Halloween event from 6:30-8 p.m. The family-friendly celebration will feature multiple Halloween-themed activities, including trick-or-treating and a puppet show. Free. 4809 Haltom Road, Haltom, 817-222-7786, www.haltomcitytx.com/departments/library.
Treat Street in the Stockyards (Oct. 31): Stop by the Stockyards Stations for its annual Treat Street celebration, which includes costume contests, pumpkin decorating, games, hayrides and trick-or-treating. 5-7 p.m. Free. 130 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth, 817-625-9715, www.fortworthstockyards.org/events/treat-street-2017.
Other Halloween Events
Misty Keasler: HAUNT (Through Nov. 26): Dallas photographer Misty Keasler’s new exhibit “HAUNT” at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth includes images from 13 haunted houses across the country. $4-$10 (children 12 and younger are free). 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth, 817-738-9215, www.themodern.org.
Halloween Wrex Fest (Oct. 27): Lola’s Saloon kicks off Halloween weekend with a celebration that includes drink specials, costume contest and live performances by Remember The Name. $10. 2736 W. 6th St., Fort Worth, 817-877-0666, www.lolassaloon.com.
Halloween at the Hop (Oct. 28): HopFusion Ale Works hosts a Halloween event that includes food from LoveChop BBQ, a photo booth, a Halloween decoration raffle and a costume contest with prizes. Free. 200 E. Broadway Ave., Fort Worth, 682-841-1721, http://hopfusionaleworks.com.
Halloween Glowga (Oct. 31): Grab your yoga mat and head to Karmany Yoga in Fort Worth for a session of Halloween Glowga. Set to a playlist of Halloween tunes, the class takes place in a black-light-illuminated studio. Glow paint and glow sticks will be provided. 7:30 p.m. 2735 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth, 817-689-5642, http://karmanyyoga.com.
