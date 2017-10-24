Grab your candy basket and the weekend top 10 list, and go!

Modern ‘til Midnight
1 The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth is throwing a party around its featured exhibit, “Misty Keasler: Haunt,” and it is Halloween-themed. Guests are invited to wear costumes (no masks). There will be live music, food, cocktails and an after-hours chance to see Keasler’s photographs of haunted houses. The event is 6 p.m.-midnight Friday. Admission is $25 at the door, $20 in advance. The museum is at 3200 Darnell St. For tickets, visit www.themodern.org or call 817-738-9215.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
2 Last year more than 3,000 walkers turned out for this event, which will be Saturday at the Panther Island Pavilion on the Trinity River. The walk is a smidge over three miles, with a one-mile turnaround option. Activities include a family picnic afterward, information booths and a promise garden tribute. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m., the ceremony is at 9 a.m., and the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. To register or volunteer, visit act.alz.org. Panther Island is at 395 Purcey St., Fort Worth.
26th annual Boo at the Zoo
3 Families flock to this event each year, where kids can watch a live animal stage show and hit treat stations throughout the Fort Worth Zoo. This year, the event is one weekend only — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. There also will be a kids’ craft zone, a pumpkin-decorating contest, carnival games, musical entertainment and animal keeper chats. Zoo admission is $14, $10 ages 3-12 and seniors, and free for 2 and younger. 1989 Colonial Parkway. 817-759-7555; www.fortworthzoo.org
‘Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man’
4 This off-Broadway romantic comedy with a perfectly descriptive name makes a five-day stop in Fort Worth, beginning Wednesday, Nov. 1. It’s set at a university where the English department is hosting its usual meet-the-author event; it just didn’t count on this author. The play is for mature audiences only and contains strong adult content and language. Tickets are $33-$44. It’s at the McDavid Studio, 301 E. Fifth St., Fort Worth. 817-212-4280, www.basshall.com.
12th annual Saints and Sinners Cemetery Tour
5 When is a Halloween weekend event much like a local history lesson? When it’s the Saints and Sinners tour, filled with stories of early Fort Worth told by costumed members of the North Fort Worth Historical Society. Tours are 1 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets, sold at the gate, are $10, $5 for students and children. It’s at the historical Oakwood Cemetery, 701 Grand Ave., Fort Worth. 817-625-5082; stockyardsmuseum.org
Japanese Garden Fall Festival
6 The most serene spot in Fort Worth comes alive each fall with Japanese dancers, taiko drummers, martial arts demonstrations, tea ceremonies, an anime and cosplay contest, and more. It’s 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $8, $4 for ages 4-12 and free for 3 and younger. 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth. 817-392-5510; www.fwbg.org
Cliburn in the Community concerts
7 If you’re in the mood for classical music, the Cliburn supplies it next week, and for free. 2017 Cliburn silver medalist Kenny Broberg and bronze medalist Daniel Hsu will perform three concerts next week in Fort Worth. Both pianists will perform 12:15-1 p.m Wednesday, Nov. 1, in Sundance Square; Hsu will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Fort Worth Central Library, 500 W. Third St.; and Broberg will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3, in Martin Hall, 1309 Wesleyan St., at Texas Wesleyan University.
Big Stockyards weekend
8 The Fort Worth Stockyards will be jumping this weekend with the Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering & Western Swing Festival. Highlights include chuck-wagon cooking, cowboy poetry, fiddle music, Western Swing dancing and a Saturday night rodeo. Also at the Stockyards will be the 2017 Steak Cookoff Association World Championship (buy a $10 wristband in Rodeo Plaza, you get to sample pork loin and sausage from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday). The Steagall Gathering runs Friday through Sunday, with the Western Swing Festival 9 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday. For more details including ticket prices and a schedule, visit redsteagallcowboygathering.com.
Dia de los Muertos celebration
9 Each year, this Artes de la Rose event on Fort Worth’s north side is a feast for the senses with mariachi music, ballet folklorico dancers, food, games, vendors, face painting and a community altar to honor the dead in the Hispanic tradition. Events Friday, beginning at 6 p.m., include an art exhibition, short films and a screening of the movie “The Book of Life.” Activities begin again at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and include a Dia de los Muertos procession at 7 p.m., beginning at Rose Marine Park. For more details, visit www.artesdelarosa.org.
Ick-or-Treat
10 This event is just made for pint-size mad scientists. The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History promises an evening of “ooey-gooey, icky-sticky, creepy crawly” activities — and goody bags for the kids if you buy tickets in advance. Wear your costumes. It’s 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31. Admission is $10, $8 for ages 2-18. The museum is at 1600 Gendy St., Fort Worth. 817-255-9300; www.fwmsh.org
