The top 10 things to do, October-style

Arts Goggle
1 For 14 years, this free event has been closing down Magnolia Avenue on Fort Worth’s Near Southside and transforming it into a total outdoor street party, and this — its 15th year — should be no different. The arts festival has blocks of booths filled with wares from an estimated 850 artists, along with live music, food, drinks and a feeling of general neighborliness. It runs noon-10 p.m. Saturday. Look for free parking at the garage at 1201 Alston Ave. www.nearsouthsidefw.org
‘Salvador Dali: Visions of Eternity’
2 The Arlington Museum of Art kicks off this exhibition of more than 100 of the Spanish surrealist’s paintings, lithographs and more this Saturday at the museum, 201 W. Main St., Arlington. Included will be Dali’s full series of lithographs based on Dante’s “The Divine Comedy.” The show runs through Jan. 21. Admission is $8, $5 for seniors and students, children 12 and younger are free. 817-275-4600; arlingtonmuseum.org
Larry gEE, Sam Lao and Lev
3 Music fans have a new venue that doubles as an art gallery for catching their local faves: Deep Ellum Art Company. Dallas pop artist Larry gEE headlines the grand opening weekend show beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, followed by Dallas rapper Sam Lao and the synth-infused music of Lev. Tickets are $20, $25 at the door. Deep Ellum Art Company is at 3200 Commerce St., Dallas. 214-697-8086; www.prekindle.com
Concerts at the Levitt Pavilion
4 Every weekend is a weekend packed with music at the Levitt Pavilion. This weekend, however, is a real standout: country singer Adam Hood on Friday; bassist Lee Rocker, late of the Stray Cats, on Saturday; and the one, the only Alejandro Escovedo on Sunday. Concerts are free with lawn seating (bring chairs, blankets, picnic baskets, beach balls) and begin at 8 p.m. each night. The venue is at 100 W. Abram St. 817-543-4308; levittpavilionarlington.org
Halloween tours at Globe Life Park
5 Be a real sport this Halloween and take the kids to Globe Life Park’s annual treat-fest. Adults get the real treat: a tour of the park after dark. Younger kids get a tour and story time, a kids zone and treats ($10-$15) on Saturday (as well as Oct. 28 and 29). Teens 14 and older can take the more age-appropriate Field of Screams Tour ($25 per person) beginning Oct. 27. 1000 Ballpark Way, Arlington. For more information, call 817-273-5099, texasrangers.com/tours.
George Lopez
6 Best known for his eponymous family-friendly TV show that ran six seasons on ABC, this Latino funnyman is no holds barred, NSFW live — in two languages. Catch his “#Thatstrue” tour at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at the Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory, 300 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving. Tickets are $31-$70.50. 800-745-3000; livenation.com.
Bacon Bash
7 It’s a small — tiny, even — town in the middle of nowhere, but once a year, it’s crammed full of bacon and bacon lovers. It’s Cranfills Gap, about a 1 1/2 -hour drive from Fort Worth, where celebrity judges such as restaurateur Mike Micallef and rodeo star Ty Murray will tackle bacon-based entries from main dishes to desserts. The benefit fest is 4-11 p.m. Saturday. Other activities include a bacon-eating contest, corn hole tournament and live music. Tickets are $50, $65 at the gate. For more information, visit baconbashtexas.com.
Ranch Bash
8 This country music fest, sponsored by 95.9 FM “The Ranch” and its sister station 106.9 FM “The Ranch,” by the Trinity River is a fall Fort Worth tradition. This year it kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday at Fort Worth’s Panther Island Pavilion with music from the likes of Mike Ryan, Zane Williams, Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith and the Saints, Gary P. Nunn, No Justice and more. There will be two stages as well as food trucks and, well, beer. General admission is $25. ranchbash.com
Hip Film Fest
9 Hip Pocket Theatre, which is in its 41st season, celebrates its early years with this event, three evenings of films of early performances, 1985’s “A Date With Judy” on Friday, 1993’s “Huzzytown” on Saturday and 1989’s “Young Dowds” on Sunday. The films begin at 8:15 each night. Tickets are $5 per movie. 1950 Silver Creek Road, Fort Worth. 817-246-9775; hippocket.org
2017 River Bash
10 Streams & Valleys’ annual fundraiser is a great excuse to run or stroll by the Trinity River. There’s a “5K-ish” run and a “2K-ish” social stroll and fido fun run. It’s 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, with a party afterward at Heart of the Ranch at Clearfork, 5000 Clearfork Main St., Fort Worth. Party tickets — $30, or $45 if you participate in the run or walk; $50 on the day of the event — include food, drinks, live music and a “paw pad” for the pups. 817-926-0006; www.streamsandvalleys.org
