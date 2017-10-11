Where to watch the Texas vs. OU football game in Dallas-Fort Worth

This weekend marks the 112th meeting between the Texas Longhorns (3-2) and the Oklahoma Sooners (4-1) at the legendary Cotton Bowl in Dallas and if past Red River Showdowns are any indication, it’s guaranteed to be a knock-down, drag-out fight.
For those looking to snag a ticket to this year’s game, there are still a few floating around on StubHub (the cheapest seats start around $193). Strapped for cash? Then you might be interested in something more low key (and free).
Unlike other high-profile sporting events, the game won’t cost you a single penny to watch from the comfort of your home if you have a cable subscription (kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Central on ESPN). If you prefer a more boisterous setting, you can take in the matchup with other Longhorns and Sooners at one of the free watch parties happening around Dallas-Fort Worth.
Local businesses showing the game include:
World of Beer: Longhorn-themed food and drink specials. Door prizes. 3252 W. Seventh St., Fort Worth, 682-708-7021, https://worldofbeer.com.
The Social House: Drink specials all day. Multiple DFW locations (Fort Worth, Dallas and Addison). www.socialhousefortworth.com.
Fox & Hound: 1001 N.E. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, 817-277-3591, http://foxandhound.com.
504 Bar and Grill: 2121 Greenville Ave., Dallas, 469-779-7276, www.504bargrill.com.
Chelsea Corner: Open early for pre-game brunch. Drink and food specials all day. 21 and up only. 4830 McKinney Ave., Dallas, 469-726-2211, www.chelseacornerdallas.com.
Eastwood’s Bar: Pregame brunch. $22 Dos Equis buckets and $20 domestic buckets. 3407 McKinney Ave., Dallas, 469-802-6664, www.eastwoodsbar.com.
Happiest Hour: Drink and food specials. 2616 Olive St., Dallas, 972-528-0067, www.happiesthourdallas.com.
Henderson Tap House: $35 pre-game brunch, followed by a parking lot party hosted by the OU Club of Dallas. Food trucks, live music and drink specials. 2323 N. Henderson Ave., Dallas, 214-304-0714, www.hendersontaphouse.com.
The Rustic: $25 pre-game brunch. Game live streamed on a 25-foot inflatable screen. Post-game concert featuring Cody Jasper. 3656 Howell St., Dallas, 214-730-0596, http://therustic.com.
Rockfish Seafood & Grill: Drink and food specials. 7639 Campbell Road, Dallas, 972-267-8979, www.rockfish.com.
East Side: Food trucks on-site. 117 E Oak St., Denton, 940-218-1401, http://eastsidedenton.com.
Comments