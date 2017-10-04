Top 10 things to do: Wrestlers, plants and a Hispanic legend

Prokofiev Symphony No. 5
1 Classical music is entering its high season, and the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will perform Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5 with guest conductor and pianist Teddy Abrams. Also on the program: Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G major and Michael Tilson Thomas’ “Agnegram.” Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Bass Hall. Tickets are $23-$88. 330 E. Fourth St., Fort Worth. 817-665-6000; www.fwsymphony.org
‘Manolo’ and Ginny Mac
2 Shoe lovers can step right into “Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards,” the in-depth documentary about designer Manolo Blahnik and his craft, this weekend at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. Showings are 4 and 8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $7-$9. Fort Worth singer Ginny Mac performs 5-8 p.m. Friday for First Fridays at the Modern. 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth. 817-738-9215; www.themodern.org
‘Dolores’ screening and reception
3 The life of activist Dolores Huerta takes center stage at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 during a screening of the documentary about her life at Rose Marine Theater. A VIP reception with Huerta, 87, in attendance begins at 5:30 p.m. and seating for the film begins at 6:15 p.m. A Q&A session follows the screening, at 7 p.m. Admission is $15-$50, $5 for seniors and students. 1440 N. Main St., Fort Worth. 817-624-8333; www.artesdelarosa.org
‘Life Sucks’ at Stage West
4 If you like your classics told with a modern twist, check out American playwright Aaron Posner’s re-imagining of Anton Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya” at Stage West. Previews, $17, will be 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 and 8 p.m. Oct. 13, and the play runs Oct. 14-Nov. 12. Regular tickets are $17-$35. The opening night reception is Oct. 14, following the play. Stage West is at 821 W. Vickery Blvd., Fort Worth. 817-784-9378; stagewest.org
Dallas Festival of Lights at Southfork Ranch
5 Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, is celebrated with food, music and dancing during this annual festival, beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday at South Fork Ranch, 3800 Hogge Drive, Parker. General admission tickets are $10. Children 4 and younger are admitted free. The evening ends at 11 p.m. with fireworks. $23-$88. 972-750-1419; www.dallasfestivaloflights.com
Fall Plant Sale at Fort Worth Botanic Garden
6 This is the event North Texas gardeners anticipate all year long because fall is the perfect time to plant shrubs and trees. It’s a chance wander beneath the trees of the Fort Worth Botanic Garden and fill your wagons with perennials, vines, winter annuals, ornamental grasses, bulbs, succulents and more. Best of all, you can load up on expert advice, too. The sale is 2-6:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Park in the lot off the I-30 access road between University Drive and Montgomery Street. fwbg.org
WWE Live
7 For wrestling fans of all ages, Friday is the night. That’s when WWE Live pro wrestling performs at 7:30 p.m. at College Park Center on the University of Texas at Arlington campus. Stars from “Monday Night Raw” who will be there include Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, the Hardy Boyz, Dean Ambrose, Cesaro & Sheamus, Sasha Banks and more. Tickets are $20-$105. Get tickets at the UTA box office, 600 S. Center St., Arlington, or online at www.UTATickets.com.
21st annual After Dark in the Park
8 There are kid-friendly events, and there are super kid-friendly events. This is one of the latter, filled with free activities such as bounce houses, kid karaoke, a pumpkin patch, wildlife activities, games and crafts and storytelling under the stars, all for ages 2 to 10. It’s 5-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday at River Legacy Living Science Center, 703 N.W. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington. Admission is $8 for ages 3 and older. (Food and some activities require coupons.) 817-860-6752; www.riverlegacy.org
Ryan Adams at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
9 The singer-songwriter — formerly of the bands Whiskeytown and the Cardinals — plays this spanking-new venue in Irving’s Las Colinas area with his newest band, the Middle Kids. The concert will be 8 p.m. Oct. 11. Tickets are $40-$75. Toyota Music Factory is at 300 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com
Little Joe & La Familia at the Levitt
10 Here’s a concert that make you wake up Monday morning still humming: Grammy-winning Tex-Mex band Little Joe y la Familia plays the Levitt Stage on Sunday. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, and pack a picnic, if you please. The Levitt’s weekend is packed, too, from North Texas stalwarts Quaker City Night Hawks on Friday to country singer Sunny Sweeney on Saturday. The concerts are free amd begin at 8 p.m., but come early for a choice of lawn seating. 100 W. Abram St., Arlington. levittpavilionarlington.org
