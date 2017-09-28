Get your thrills and chills at these Halloween attractions, events

The bewitching season is upon North Texas and around every corner lurks the potential for terror (and free candy).
Whether you’re looking for a night of fright with friends or need somewhere to take the kids for trick-or-treating, here is a list of the Halloween-themed events and attractions taking place around Dallas-Fort Worth.
Haunted Houses
Cutting Edge Haunted House (Sept. 15-Nov. 4): Hours vary by day. Halloween hours are 7 p.m.-midnight. General admission: $29.99-$32.99. Timed admission: $39.99-$42.99. Speed pass admission: $49.99. 1701 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth, 817-348-8444, cuttingedgehauntedhouse.com.
Dan’s Haunted House (Sept. 22-Oct. 29): 8-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 8-10 p.m. Sunday. $20. 501 E. Swisher Road, Lake Dallas, 972-821-9154, www.danshauntedhouse.com.
Dark Hour Haunted House (Sept. 22-Oct. 31): 7 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday and 7-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday. General admission: $10 (Carl’s Playhouse); $23-$30 (Dark Hour). Combo general admission: $31-$38. Fast pass admission: $20-$70. 701 Taylor Drive, Plano, 469-298-0556, www.darkhourhauntedhouse.com.
Hangman’s House of Horrors (Sept. 22-Nov.4): Hours vary by day. $12.50-$29. 4400 Blue Mound Road, Fort Worth. 817-336-4264, www.hangmans.com.
Moxley Manor (Sept. 23-Oct. 31): 8-10 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 8-11:45 p.m. Friday; 7:30-11:45 p.m. Saturday; 7:30-10 p.m. Sunday. Halloween hours are 8-10 p.m. General admission: $23. Fast pass admission: $35. 510 Harwood Road, Bedford, 682-231-1313, www.moxleymanor.com.
The Parker House Haunted Attraction (Sept. 30-Oct.31): 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Sunday; 7 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday. Halloween hours are 7-11 p.m. 8550 W. University Drive, Denton, 469-556-3475, www.hauntedhousedenton.com.
Thrillvania Haunted House Park (Oct. 6-Nov. 4): 8 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday; 8-10 p.m. Sunday. Halloween hours are 8 p.m.-midnight. $29.99-$44.99. 2330 County Road 138, Terrell, 972-428-9653, www.thrillvania.com.
Texas Scaregrounds (Oct. 6-31): 7:30 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday; 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. Halloween hours are 7:30-10 p.m. $20 (receive $2 off with canned food donation to local food pantry). 7829 E. Farm Road 917, Alvarado. http://texasscaregrounds.com.
Family-Friendly Haunts
After Dark in the Park (Oct. 6-8): Join River Legacy for its 21st annual After Dark in the Park event. The kid-friendly fall festival will offer karaoke, bounce houses, food vendors, animal encounters, prizes and more. 5-9 p.m. $8 (ages 3 and younger are free). 703 N.W. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington. 817-860-6752, https://riverlegacy.org.
Halloween Carnival (Oct. 22): First United Methodist Church in Fort Worth will host a halloween carnival on church grounds that includes bounce houses, pony rides, a petting zoo, games, prizes, crafts and more. 3-5 p.m. Free with canned food donation to the First Street Methodist Mission. 801 W. Fifth St., Fort Worth, 817-336-7277, www.fumcfortworth.org.
Dia de los Muertos Festival (Oct. 27): Artes de la Rosa presents its annual Dia de los Muertos festival at Rose Marine Theater. This year’s event will feature a Dia de los Muertos-themed art exhibition and a screening of “The Book of Life.” 6-9:30 p.m. Free. 1440 N. Main St., Fort Worth, 817-624-8333, www.artesdelarosa.org.
Boo at the Zoo (Oct. 27-29): The Fort Worth Zoo’s annual daytime Halloween celebration features treat stations, carnival games and animal shows. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free with zoo admission ($10-$14; children 2 and younger are free). 1989 Colonial Parkway, Fort Worth, 817-759-7555, www.fortworthzoo.org.
Boo Bash (Oct. 28): The city of Burleson invites children age 12 and younger to come to its annual Boo Bash in Old Town Burleson. The event includes trick-or-treating, games, bounce houses, a pumpkin patch with free pumpkins to decorate and a costume parade. 6-8 p.m. Free. 124 W. Ellison St., Burleson, www.burlesontx.com/1701/Boo-Bash.
Treat Street in the Stockyards (Oct. 31): Stop by the Stockyards Stations for its annual Treat Street celebration, which includes costume contests, pumpkin decorating, games, hayrides and trick-or-treating. 5-7 p.m. Free. 130 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth, 817-625-9715, www.fortworthstockyards.org/events/treat-street-2017.
Other Halloween Events
Misty Keasler: HAUNT (Sept. 23-Nov. 26): Dallas photographer Misty Keasler’s new exhibit “HAUNT” at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth includes images from 13 haunted houses across the country. $4-$10 (children 12 and younger are free). 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth, 817-738-9215, www.themodern.org.
Halloween with Harry Potter (Oct. 22): The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra presents this concert at White’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Southlake. 6 p.m. $13-$23. 185 S. White Chapel Blvd., Southlake, 817-665-6000, www.fwsymphony.org.
Halloween Glowga (Oct. 31): Grab your yoga mat and head to Karmany Yoga in Fort Worth for a session of Halloween Glowga. Set to a playlist of Halloween tunes, the class takes place in a black-light-illuminated studio. Glow paint and glow sticks will be provided. 7:30 p.m. 2735 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth, 817-689-5642, http://karmanyyoga.com.
