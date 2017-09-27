Big Tex leads the parade of top 10 things to do

State Fair of Texas
1 Your wait for a Fletcher’s corny dog is over, starting Friday, which is when the State Fair begins its long, deep-fried and powdered-sugared run, through Oct. 22. Fletcher’s is celebrating 75 years of going to the fair, which is an annual tradition for a big slice of North Texas. Get details about entertainment and food, as well as information about discounts, at bigtex.com.
‘Beauty & the Beast’ at Bass Hall
2 Texas Ballet Theater begins its new season with a “tale as old as time,” with music by the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. It begins its Fort Worth run at 8 p.m. Friday at Bass Hall. Other weekend performances are 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20-$140. Bass Hall is at 535 Commerce St., downtown Fort Worth. To purchase tickets, visit texasballettheater.org or call 817-763-0207.
‘Mr. Popper’s Penguins’ at Casa Mañana
3 The musical adaptation of Richard and Florence Atwater’s children’s book packs a lot of penguin puppets into one crate, along with original songs, and it’s not just for the kids. It runs Friday through Oct. 15 at Casa Mañana, 3101 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. Tickets are $13.75-$35. 817-332-2272; ticketmaster.com
Free music at the Levitt Pavilion
4 It may not be cool that night, but the jazz will be when the Grammy Award-winning Eddie Gomez and his trio join the University of Texas at Arlington Jazz Orchestra on the Levitt stage. The music begins at 8 p.m. Sunday, but the crowd usually comes a bit early to stake out a place on the lawn. Bring lawnchairs, blankets, coolers and snacks. Food trucks are usually in place. 100 W. Abram St., Arlington. levittpavilionarlington.org
‘One Magic Night’ at Artisan Theatre
5 Kids can dress up and help this local theater troupe at the same time. They will dine with Snow White and other cast members of “One Magic Kiss” and afterward, attend the Fairytale Ball. “Kiss,” a contemporary retelling of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” begins its run Oct. 6. This event is 6-8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 children. 418 E. Pipeline Road, Hurst. 817-284-1200; www.artisanct.com
Texas Rangers’ season ender
6 Yes, the season officially ended Tuesday night, when the Houston Astros ended the Rangers’ post-season hopes. But hey, Sunday is Fan Appreciation Day at Globe Life Park. So go, be appreciated and bid the Rangers farewell till next year. Opening Night for the Rangers is April 3, 2018, and no, it’s not it’s not too early to mark it on your calendar. Kids 13 and younger also get Blue Bell ice cream for $1 on Sunday. $20-$203. 972-726-4377; texasrangers.com
GoodGuys 25th Lone Star Nationals
7 Car lovers of all ages turn out for this annual event at Texas Motor Speedway. The show promises more than 2,500 cars — classics, muscle and custom cars — plus vendors, a swap meet and free entertainment for the kids. It’s 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $20 adults, $6 ages 7-12 and free for 6 and younger. Parking is free. 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth. 817-215-8500; texasmotorspeedway.com
Autumn at the Arboretum
8 “Wizard of Oz” fans will want to make the trek to this event at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. That’s because its fall showpiece, a one-acre Instagram-worthy pumpkin village, features designs inspired by the movie classic this year. It runs through Nov. 22. Admission is $15, $12 for seniors, $10 for ages 3-12 and free for 2 and younger. Get discounted parking, $8, online. 8525 Garland Road, Dallas. 214-515-6615; www.dallasarboretum.org
Yekwon Sunwoo at Bass Hall
9 The 2017 Cliburn gold medalist from South Korea returns to the Bass Hall stage for a performance that includes Mozart, Schubert and Ravel’s “La Valse,” which he performed during the competition this past June, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The performance is part of the pianist’s world tour. Tickets are $20-$90. 525 Commerce St., downtown Fort Worth. 817-212-4280; www.basshall.com
Paramore at Verizon Theater
10 The Tennessee rock band with the ever-changing lineup has a new album, “After Laughter,” that it’s touring behind. Paramore stops at Verizon Theatre in Grand Prairie for an all-ages show at 8 p.m. Saturday. $38.50-$65. 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie. 972-854-5050; www.axs.com
Comments