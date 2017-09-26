Calling all ‘pinners’: Your favorite event is back

The Pinners Conference and Expo returns for a second year to the Arlington Convention Center on Friday and Saturday, and this year’s event promises to offer even more opportunities for crafters, DIYers and Pinterest aficionados to learn, create and shop.
Billed as more than just a craft fair, the annual conference and expo features more than 100 Pinterest-based classes led by top bloggers, influencers and creators. Topics are wide ranging and include everything from food and home decor to party planning and makeup.
Last year’s inaugural event in Arlington drew well over 10,000 people and event creator Roxanne Bennett says she anticipates that number will be surpassed this year thanks to the addition of more exhibits and classes.
Bennett, who owns Utah-based Bennett Events, and her husband, Kendall, hosted the very first Pinners Conference and Expo in Salt Lake City five years ago. Since then, they’ve expanded the event to other major markets, including San Diego, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Phoenix and Dallas-Fort Worth.
“We just, you know, kind of started expanding and picked really good markets where we felt like there was a really good DIY, creative market. And Dallas is, of course, one of those great cities,” Bennett says. “You have oodles of people that are super-creative and fun.”
So what can you expect from the 2017 Pinners Conference and Expo?
Hand-lettering, homemade bath bombs and journaling are just a few of the hot DIY trends that will be highlighted over the two-day event, Bennett says. Debbie Velasquez of Fort Worth-based Tandy Leather, which nationally sponsors the event, will also be presenting several classes on how to work with leather.
“We tried to find local artist and artisans in each market that will teach classes locally,” Bennett says. “We also tried to find really great sponsors that are from that particular city that are a good niche.”
In addition to classes, the event will feature a marketplace with more than 200 vendors selling bath and body products, clothing, jewelry, craft supplies and more. For more information on the Pinners Conference and Expo or to buy tickets, visit https://tx.pinnersconference.com.
Pinners Conference and Expo
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Arlington Convention Center, 1200 Ballpark Way, Arlington
Cost: $8 general admission; $15 one-day admission and two classes; $29 one-admission and all classes; $49 two-day admission and all classes; $129 VIP Pass from https://tx.pinnersconference.com.
Note: All tickets options except VIP available at the door.
