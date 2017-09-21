Where to find the best pumpkin patches in Dallas-Fort Worth

Fall is finally here and there’s no better way to celebrate the start of the autumnal equinox than with a trip to your local pumpkin patch.
These days, pumpkin patches offer more than just pumpkins and gourds. In an effort to enhance the pumpkin-picking experience, many have added family-friendly activities like hayrides and corn mazes.
So round up the family and hop in the car, then head to one of these North Texas pumpkin patches.
Hall’s Pumpkin Farm and Corn Maze
Located at the corner of Pool and Hall Johnson roads in Grapevine, Hall’s Pumpkin Farm and Corn Maze offers one of the best and broadest selections of pumpkins and gourds in North Texas. Visitors to the farm can expect plenty of photo ops with hay bales and cornstalks (we suggest bringing your phone fully charged), as well as fun fall activities for the kids like hayrides and a corn maze.
Hall’s Pumpkin Farm and Corn Maze opens Sept. 29. Free to visit. 3420 Hall Johnson Road, Grapevine, 817-991-1052, www.hallspumpkinfarm.net.
The Pumpkin Patch at First Christian Church
You don’t always have to go to a farm to get the pumpkin patch experience in North Texas. Every year, First Christian Church in Arlington hosts a pumpkin patch on church grounds that features over 5,000 pumpkins and gourds. In addition to pumpkins, the church also will offer a story time, photo opportunities, games and other family-friendly activities.
The Pumpkin Patch at First Christian Church opens Oct. 2. Free to visit. 910 S. Collins St., Arlington, 817-277-2634, http://firstchristianarlington.org.
Pumpkin Patch at The Woods United Methodist Church
Plan a visit to Grand Prairie to check out The Woods United Methodist Church’s annual pumpkin patch. Expect pumpkins galore, as well as plenty of opportunities to snap photos of the family.
It runs through Oct. 31. Free to visit. 1350 W. Bardin Road, Grand Prairie, 972-602-9944, www.thewoodsumc.org.
Pumpkin Days at Mainstay Farms
Mainstay Farms in Cleburne will be hosting its annual Pumpkin Days this fall. The family-friendly event features a multitude of fun activities, including pumpkin picking, hayrides, mazes, a zip line, sand volleyball and train rides. This year, the farm is introducing extended hours on select evenings, as well as live entertainment.
Pumpkin Days at Mainstay Farms runs Sept. 23-Oct. 29. Online: $16.95. At the gate: $18.95 (ages 2 and under are free). 1004 W. Bethesda Road, Cleburne, 817-295-6772, http://www.mainstayfarm.com.
Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch
Stop by the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch for an afternoon of fun with the family. Located on the grounds of the Double Oak Ranch, the pumpkin patch offers hundreds of pumpkins and gourds for you to choose from, as well as free activities for children. Food vendors like Red, Hot and Blue and Fletcher’s Corny Dogs will be available on weekends for guests who wish to purchase something to eat and drink.
Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch runs Oct. 1-30. Free entry (guests are encouraged to bring a canned food donation for Christian Community Action). Parking: $5-$10. 5100 Cross Timbers Road, Flower Mound, 817-430-4536, http://flowermoundpumpkinpatch.com.
Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
Why visit a pumpkin patch, when you can visit a pumpkin village instead? Part of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden’s annual Autumn at the Arboretum, the one-acre Pumpkin Village features 90,000 pumpkins, squash and gourds, plus plenty of bales of hay and cornstalks. Visitors can pose for pictures in front of Cinderella’s carriage, pick a pumpkin from the Tom Thumb pumpkin patch, then finish out the day with refreshments from Café on the Green.
Autumn at the Arboretum runs Sept. 23-Nov. 22. $10-$15 (children under 3 are free). Parking: $15. 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, 214-515-6615, www.dallasarboretum.org.
