Monarchs, goats and a Texas-size porch make the top 10 things to do list

Party on the Porch
1 The inviting outdoor area at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art rarely shines like it does for this annual gathering. The event, which is free, has art, live music, food trucks and cash bars. Bands include country singer Summer Dean, the Matt Tedder Trio and the headliner, Green River Ordinance. The event runs 6-10 p.m. Saturday, and the music starts at 6:30 p.m. The museum will keep its galleries and store open till 9 p.m. 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. 817-738-1933; www.cartermuseum.org
Chris Botti with the FWSO
2 The Grammy Award-winning trumpeter is no stranger to genre mixing — jazz, pop, rock and, yes, classical. He will perform with guest conductor Albert-George Schram and the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Bass Hall. Tickets are $58-$88. 535 Commerce St., in downtown Fort Worth. 817-665-6000; www.fwsymphony.org
Monarch madness
3 If you’re looking for fun, free events for the kids, think butterflies. Grand Prairie Parks, Arts & Recreation’s Flight of the Monarch fest will have butterfly releases, a petting zoo, parade, crafts, water activities, a costume contest and more. It’s 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Grand Central in Grand Prairie, 2975 Esplanade. 972-237-8107; www.gptx.org. The Bob Jones Nature Center’s Monarch Butterfly Festival will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday with a butterfly release, costume parade, seed-bomb toss, crafts, face painting and more. 355 E. Bob Jones Road, Southlake. 817-491-6333; bjnc.org
Frame4Frame Festival
4 This Arlington fest boasts “art, film, music and fun,” and it sure gets off to a fast start at 9 p.m. Thursday, opening night, with a performance by jazz drummer Adonis Rose at J. Gilligan’s Bar and Grill. The short film series and feature films run Friday-Sunday at the new Studio Movie Grill at Lincoln Square. Photos by Kena North are up at the Arlington Museum of Art. Single tickets are $10, a day pass is $25 and a festival pass is $50. View the schedule at www.frame4frame.org.
‘Misty Keasler: Haunt’ at the Modern
5 Love a great haunted house? This new exhibit captures 13 of them, spread across the U.S. and including Cutting Edge in Fort Worth. In approximately 40 photographs, the artist focuses her lens on the type of gory, haunting scenes that provoke the kind of fear people pay good money to experience. The exhibit opens Saturday and runs through Nov. 26. $4-$10, half-price on Wednesdays and free on Sundays. The museum is closed Mondays. 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth. 817-738-9215; www.themodern.org
Bus Stop at Theatre Arlington
6 Theatre Arlington kicks off its 45th anniversary season with William Inge’s classic “Bus Stop,” a tale about a group of strangers marooned — along with their hopes and dreams — by a snowstorm in a diner near Kansas City. The first shows will be 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, and performances run through Oct. 22. Tickets are $21-$23. The theater is at 305 W. Main St., Arlington. 817-275-7661; www.theatrearlington.org
Greek Festival of Dallas
7 Smell that in the air? No, it’s not fall; it’s Greek food — grilled chicken and lamb, pastitso, gyros and, for dessert, those heavenly honeyed loukoumades. The Greek Festival of Dallas will be noon-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 13555 Hillcrest Road at Alpha Road. Yes, there’s dancing, shopping ... but the food. And mark the Fort Worth fest — on Nov. 10 — on your calendar. 972-233-4880; www.greekfestivalofdallas.com
Mountain Natives at HopFusion
8 Have a craft beer or two and hear indie folk duo Philip Pappas and his wife, Loren, who are from Dallas, sing about life and its issues, big and small, at 8 p.m. Saturday at HopFusion Ale Works, 200 E. Broadway Ave., Fort Worth. The show’s free, but it’s polite to RSVP at www.bandsintown.com.
‘Angels in America Part I: Millennium Approaches’
9 Take this opportunity to see this National Theatre Live screening of Tony Kushner’s award-winning play about America in the mid-1980s, starring Andrew Garfield, Denise Gough and Nathan Lane. It’s a new staging of the story about life, love and, yes, AIDS. You’ll get three chances to see the film — 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. Sept. 30 — at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St. $20. 817-923-3012; www.amphibianstage.com
Goat yoga in the Stockyards
10 Yep, it’s still a thing, and why wouldn’t it be? You can’t resist a baby goat, so don’t even try. It’s free if you don’t do the yoga part, and $39 if you do. The evening, complete with live music, lawn games, beer, wine and food trucks, benefits Ranch Hand Rescue. Two one-hour goat yoga classes will be held, at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The event starts at 5:30. Kids are welcome. Get yoga tickets at www.eventbrite.com. 130 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth.
Comments