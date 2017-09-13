The Top 10 this week: Benefits, a Trash Bash and beer

Trinity Trash Bash
1 Hard work and an after-party, that’s a hard combination to beat. The annual event along the Fort Worth stretch of the Trinity River will be 8-11 a.m. Saturday. Register at trwdtrashbash.com, and pick up your cleanup packet through Friday at 500 E. Northside Drive, Fort Worth. Then, after a morning’s labor, stop for free food, door prizes and entertainment at Panther Island Pavilion, 395 Purcey St., or Cobb Park, 2700 Cobb Park Drive. For more details and a map of cleanup locations, visit the website or call 817-335-2491.
Battle of the Badges
2 Ice hockey fans love a good game — and a good cause. This year’s matchup between the Fort Worth Fire Department and Fort Worth Police Department will benefit Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts. Admission is $5 per person. The game starts at 6 p.m. Sunday at Dr Pepper StarCenter, 1400 S. Pipeline Road W, Euless. 817-267-4233.
Oktoberfest Fort Worth
3 Get a jump on beer season starting Sept. 21 at this annual event at Fort Worth’s Panther Island Pavilion. It will feature German food, music, dancing and biergartens. Best of all, dachshund racing is on the schedule. Admission is $5-$10, $15 for a three-day pass. The event runs through Sept. 23. Panther Island Pavilion is at 395 Purcey St., Fort Worth. oktoberfestfw.com
Wild Acre Oktoberfest release
4 Fort Worth brewing company Wild Acre will be throwing a party for its Oktoberfest-style lager, MondLift, 2-6 p.m. Saturday at the brewery, 1734 E. El Paso St., Suite 190. It’s $20 for four beers and a souvenir tankard. The outdoor beer garden will have food trucks and live music. For more details, visit Wild Acre’s Facebook page.
Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour
5 Adventure seekers can get ideas at this annual event, sponsored by Backwoods and screened at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth each year. The program, 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, features the best outdoors movies from the fest. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a cash bar. Tickets are $16 each night. The museum is at 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth. 817-738-9215; www.themodern.org
Tiffany Haddish at Arlington Improv
6 She stole the show from actresses Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith in “Girls Trip” this year, but she takes a smaller, more intimate stage this weekend at the Arlington Improv, where she’ll flex her “Def Comedy Jam”-honed muscles. Haddish will have five shows — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and 7, 9:30 and 11:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $20. 309 Curtis Mathes Way, No. 147, Arlington. 817-635-5555; www.improvarlington.com
Dadgum Kids Cancer benefit
7 Rahr & Sons Brewing Co. teams up with Wipe Out Kids Cancer for this benefit, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Near Southside brewery. There will be barbecue from Billy’s Oak Acres BBQ in west Fort Worth and beer, but most of all, there will be music from Texas country singer Pat Green. Tickets are $100 each at classy.org (search “Dadgum Kids”). The brewery is at 701 Galveston Ave., Fort Worth.
Chamber music concert
8 The Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth is 30 years old. To celebrate, it will begin a seven-concert season with “No Translation Necessary,” a program of Prokofiev, Schubert and Shostakovich, at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St.. There’s a talk with Laurie Shulman and Gary Levinson at 1:15 p.m. $25-$35. 817-877-3003; www.chambermusicfw.org.
Old 97’s at the Bomb Factory
9 Anyone who missed Rhett Miller’s solo show at the Aardvark in Fort Worth last month will probably be there. Anyone who didn’t will probably be there, too, come to think about it. The group will perform with Edie Brickell and the New Bohemians. Doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday, show starts at 8. $32.50-$45. The Bomb Factory is at 2713 Canton St. (in Deep Ellum), Dallas. For tickets, visit www.ticketfly.com.
Castro in downtown Fort Worth
10 This genre-blending sibling trio plays the Bands on the Bricks series beginning at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 in Sundance Square Plaza. The Castros — Jason (“American Idol” season 7), Michael and Jackie — are from Dallas and recorded their debut EP, “Diamond Dreams,” in Nashville’s Blackbird Studios. The concert is free; bring lawn chairs or blankets. 420 Main St., Fort Worth. sundancesquare.com
Comments