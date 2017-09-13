Where to watch Canelo vs. Golovkin in Dallas-Fort Worth

Last month’s bout between Floyd “Money” Mayweather and Conor “Notorious” McGregor was billed as “the fight of the century,” but for real boxing fans that title felt better reserved for the Sept. 16 showdown between middleweight superstars Canelo Alvarez and Gennedy “Triple G” Golovkin.
Canelo, whose only loss to date is a majority decision to Mayweather in 2013, will face off against the undefeated Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Whether you want to watch the fight from the comfort of your couch or are looking for a more lively setting to take in the sporting event, you’ve got a few options to choose from come fight night.
The fight will be available to watch on HBO Pay-Per-View in high definition for $79.99 (a slight bargain compared to the $99.95 price tag for the Mayweather McGregor matchup). For the same price, you can also stream the fight on your laptop via www.ringtv.com. If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative, there are several watch parties taking place around Dallas-Fort Worth (most have cover charges of $30 or less).
The list of DFW-area businesses showing the fight include:
Restaurants/Bars
Varsity Tavern: 1005 Norwood St., Fort Worth, 817-882-6699, http://varsitytavern.com. $10.
Bar 2909: 2909 Morton St., Fort Worth, 817-332-2909. $10.
Ojos Locos: 515 Houston St., Fort Worth, 817-289-5626; 10230 Technology Blvd. E., Dallas, 972-354-5626, www.ojoslocos.com. $25.
Fox & Hound: 6051 SW Loop 820 Suite 322, Fort Worth, 817-423-3600, www.foxandhound.com. $20.
Twin Peaks: Multiple DFW-area locations. www.twinpeaksrestaurant.com. $15.
Bar & Book at Lone Star Park: 1000 Lone Star Parkway, Grand Prairie, 972-263-7223, www.barandbook.com. $20.
Sonora Factory Grill: 1050 Flower Mound Road #310, Flower Mound, 972-410-3501, www.sonorafactorygrill.com. Free.
504 Bar and Grill: 2121 Greenville Ave., Dallas, 469-779-7279, www.504bargrill.com. Pre-sale: $20. At the door: $30.
Henderson Tap House: 2323 N. Henderson Ave., Suite 102, Dallas, 972-677-7947, www.hendersontaphouse.com. $10-$50.
Hibashi: 13465 Inwood Road, No. 100, Dallas, 972-620-3474, www.hibashi.com. $10.
Prime Time Bar & Grill: 3920 Rosemeade Parkway, No. 100, Dallas, 972-306-0100. Pre-sale: $15.
Movie Theaters
Fossil Creek Stadium 11: 6100 N. Freeway Service Road E., Fort Worth, 844-462-7342. Tickets: $21.65.
Ridgmar 13 + Xtreme: 2300 Green Oaks Road, Fort Worth, 817-566-0025. Tickets: $18.
Cinemark Alliance Towne Center: 9228 Sage Meadow Trail, Fort Worth, 817-750-0560. Tickets: $16-$18.
North East Mall 18: 1101 Melbourne Road, Hurst, 817-591-8540. Tickets: $16-$18.
Parks at Arlington 18: 3861 S. Cooper St., Arlington, 817-505-4517. Tickets: $21.60.
Tinseltown Movies 17 Grapevine: 911 Texas 114 W., Grapevine, 817-481-5040. Tickets: $16-$18.
ShowBiz Waxahachie 13: 108 Broadhead Road, Waxahachie, 469-517-0390. Tickets: $21.65.
Northpark Center 15: 8687 N. Central Expressway, Dallas, 214-265-7138. Tickets: $21.65.
Cinemark 17 with IMAX: 11819 Webb Chapel Road, Dallas, 972-247-8172. $16-$18.
Tinseltown USA Plano: 3800 Dallas Parkway, Plano, 972-473-2289. Tickets: $16-$18.
Cinemark 24 The Legacy: 7201 Central Expressway, Plano, 972-527-4385. Tickets: $16-$18.
Cinemark 14 Cedar Hill: 280 Uptown Blvd., Cedar Hill, 972-291-5069. $15-$17.
Cinemark 14 Denton: 2825 Wind River, Denton, 940-535-2654. $15-$17.
