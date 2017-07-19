Hello, weekend! Ribs, retro music and the real science of beer

National Day of the American Cowboy
1 No cowpoke will want to miss Fort Worth’s National Day of the American Cowboy celebration in the Stockyards this Saturday. More than 10,000 attendees are expected to celebrate the heritage of the cowboy, with family-friendly activities including a gun fight, a parade, a maze, Pawnee Bill’s Wild West Show and a barbecue rib eating contest at Riscky’s BBQ. (Twenty rib enthusiasts must eat as many ribs as possible in 60 seconds.) The parade kicks off at 11:30 a.m., the rib challenge at 12:30 p.m. 140 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth. For more information and event times, visit stockyardsstation.com.
Retro Futura 2017
2 Fans of ’80s new-wave pop, your star-studded dreams have come true. That is if your dreams include Howard Jones, English Beat, Men Without Hats, Modern English, Paul Young and Katrina (of Katrina & the Waves) who are playing The Retro Futura 2017 festival at Gas Monkey Live in Dallas on Wednesday . Advance standing-only seats are $35 online and it’s $40 at the door. If standing is not your thing, tables are $400 and cabanas $1,000. 10261 Technology Blvd. E, Dallas. gasmonkeybarngrill.com; 214-350-1904.
The Drifters
3 Hall of Fame rock royalty will make every moment a magic moment at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s Levitt Pavilion. The Drifters will deliver decades of hits and even a new recording. Lawn chairs, blankets, picnics and coolers are allowed, including beer and wine, but no glass containers. Free. 100 W. Abrahm St., Arlington. levittpavilionarlington.org
‘Dunkirk’ at the Omni IMAX Dome
4 Watch director Christopher Nolan’s heroic story of a real-life WWII mission in the original IMAX experience. The 70mm action will expand to fill 40 percent more of the 120-foot domed screen, promising to immerse moviegoers in the experience. $13. Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, 1600 Gendy St., Fort Worth. 817-255-9300; fortworthmuseum.org.
Sahun ‘Sam’ Hong Recital at Steinway Hall
5 In a preview of his upcoming performance for the Vendome Prize at Switzerland’s Verbier International Music Festival, TCU graduate and Fort Worth resident Sam Hong will perform works by Beethoven, Chopin, Schumann and Ravel. Admission is free; however, reservations are required. 7:30 p.m. Monday at Steinway Hall, 3717 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. 817-665-1853.
A Little Bit of Summer
6 The annual summer show exhibit at Art on the Boulevard opens this Saturday with a reception from 6-8 p.m. Enjoy local art with styles ranging from abstract expressionism to photorealism. Art on the Boulevard, 4919 Camp Bowie Blvd., Suite B, Fort Worth. 817-737-6368; artontheboulevard.com
Dave Koz, Larry Graham, and Michael Franks
7 Jazz and funk from the ’70s will be in the air Saturday at the Meyerson Symphony Hall when saxophonist Dave Koz, bassist Larry Graham and singer-songwriter Michael Franks will be taking the stage. $65-$135. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. 2301 Flora St, Dallas. ticketmaster.com.
Shark Week at Sea Life Grapevine Aquarium
8 You know how much you love Discovery Channel’s Shark Week in the privacy of your own home? Now you can share that love at the Sea Life Grapevine Aquarium, which is celebrating Shark Week Sunday through July 28. The collection of 15 species of sharks will be the subject of educational talks and games, and you can watch a shark feeding at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and July 29. On July 28, the American Red Cross will be there — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — and blood donors will get free same-day admission. Tickets are $16.95-$20.95; online tickets are discounted. 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Grapevine. visitsealife.com.
Oklahoma! at Mansfield Mainstage Classic Theatre
9 Mainstage Classic Theatre, Mansfield’s community theater, presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical Oklahoma!, on Saturday, Sunday and July 29-30 at Willie Pigg Auditorium. The performance includes a full orchestra conducted by Scott Ferrell. $12-$20. 1520 N. Walnut Creek Drive, Mansfield. mainstageclassictheatre.org.
Science on Tap: Bubble-ology
10 Beer lovers’ fantasies are coming true at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. At this 21-and-older evening event, experts will explain the science of bubbles and gases. That naturally brings beer to mind and Fort Worth’s Wild Acre Brewing Co. will explain the art of craft beer and have samples on hand. And how about some cold liquid nitrogen beer ice cream? Yeah, they’re going to have some of that, too. The night includes trivia, live music by the Squeezebox Bandits and a museum-wide scavenger hunt. 6-10 p.m. Friday. 1600 Gendy St., Fort Worth. $15 members, $20 for nonmembers. fwmsh.org
