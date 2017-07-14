The Mercademy offers mermaid classes in Fort Worth and surrounding cities

Looking to take up a new hobby this summer? If so, mermaid classes might just be the thing you’ve been looking for.
Established in 2012 by The MerFriends (a professional troupe of mermaids and mermen), The Mercademy offers mermaid classes at nine locations throughout the metroplex, including the Ryan Family YMCA in Fort Worth. Classes are open to adults and children (age 4 and up) and swimmers of all skill levels are welcome (non-swimmers included).
Whether you’re looking to casually dip your toe into mermaiding or are ready to take a more serious approach to your mermaid education, The Mercademy has several options for prospective students to choose from.
Regular classes offered include:
The Mercademy Open House ($25) - a two-hour introductory workshop aimed at beginners. Includes a fabric tail rental, safety seminar, swimming techniques, tricks, photos and video. Advanced registration is encouraged.
The Mercademy Transformation ($225) - eight hours of advanced instruction split over four classes. Includes fabric tail rental, safety seminar, swimming technique, tricks, routines, video, professional photo shoot and certificate of completion. Upon graduation from the class, mermaids receive their own tail with a customized tail bag featuring their chosen Mer-name. Pre-registration is required (August registration is still open).
All classes are taught by owner Laura Watson and her team of professional merfolk, who are each certified by the American Red Cross as water safety instructors and lifeguards. Classes take place year-round (with the exception of December) and private sessions are available upon request.
For more information on The MerFriends and The Mercademy (including a full list of classes and packages offered), call 682-706-2485 or visit www.TheMerFriends.com.
