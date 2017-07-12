Things to do: Shawn Mendes treats you better at AAC; celebrate France at Bastille on Bishop

“Noche de Pasión”
1 Spanish guitarist David Maldonado, known for his flamenco, jazz and classical influences, performs “Noche de Pasión” with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra on Saturday night. The performance features a chamber orchestra, video, and flamenco dancers. $35 and up; some VIP seats available at $65. 7:30 p.m. Renzo Piano Pavilion at the Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. axonentertainment.com.
Shawn Mendes
2 The young Canadian singer Shawn Mendes, who launched his career with the help of social media and scored such hits as “Treat You Better” and “Stitches,” hits the stage at American Airlines Center on July 19 as part of his “Illuminate” tour. $30-$68. 7:30 p.m. 2500 Victory Ave., Dallas. www.ticketmaster.com.
Empty Bowls Chef Series
3 Enjoy food tastings, and wine and spirit pairings at the Tarrant Area Food Bank’s Empty Bowls Chef Series on July 20. Chef Kevin Martinez of Tokyo Cafe will prepare a three-course meal while sharing his cooking tips and tricks. Meals will take place once a month with different chefs through October. Each ticket is $75, with all proceeds going to support the food bank’s mission. 6 p.m. 2525 Cullen St., Fort Worth. tafb.org.
‘The Bible: The Complete Word of God (Abridged)’
4 The Good Book gets a lighthearted, comedic treatment in this production, which has returned to Fort Worth’s Amphibian Stage Productions for a run through Aug. 13. Who knew that the whole thing could be condensed into two hours by three guys and an 8-inch Noah’s Ark! $33. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. 120 S. Main St., Fort Worth. www.amphibianstage.com.
Bastille on Bishop
5 Dallas’ Oak Cliff neighborhood was the original settlement for a French colony called La Réunion, and the neighborhood continues to show its pride for and love of French culture with its yearly Bastille Day street party. The eighth annual Bastille on Bishop takes place Friday with festivities and even a photo walk. Go Oak Cliff is offering two c’est magnifique options. For $25, Francophiles will receive a souvenir wineglass and two tokens that may be redeemed for food or drink. The only way to consume alcoholic beverages at street party is with a souvenir glass. New this year is a VIP experience that includes a private bar, seating, restrooms, and air conditioning, as well as a buffet of light hors d’oeuvres from 6 to 9 p.m. for $75. The party starts at 6 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m. bastilleonbishop.com.
Georgette Jones Tribute to George Jones & Tammy Wynette
6 Georgette Jones, the daughter of country music legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette, stages a tribute show to her parents Saturday at Stagecoach Ballroom. She will sing some of their hits, as well as other songs. Advance tickets $20, $25 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m. 2516 E. Belknap St., Fort Worth. 817-831-2261; stagecoachballroom.com.
North Texas Comic Book Convention
7 The Irving Convention Center will host the North Texas Comic Book Show on Saturday and Sunday. Plenty of special guests will be there, including Bob Camp from “The Ren & Stimpy Show.” There is even a cosplay contest at 1 p.m. Sunday. $15 for a day pass, $25 for a two-day pass. Children 11 and younger admitted free. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets available at comicbooksdallas.com.
Ice Cream Wasted
8 Chill out and “drink in” Dallas’ Bishop Arts District at the grand opening of Ice Cream Wasted. This isn’t your typical ice cream shop. Like, at all. It serves over-the-top, alcohol-infused, dairy-free, egg-free ice cream made with coconut milk. In the end, the desserts look more like pieces of art. There will be free ice cream shots, music, giveaways, and probably a large crowd. Must be 21 or older to consume. Noon-6 p.m. Sunday. 509 W. Davis St., Dallas. icecreamwasted.com.
Rockin’ the River
9 Sun’s out, guns out — as well as other expanses of flesh — for Fort Worth’s weekly summertime celebration of tubing along the Trinity River while listening to music. Headlining this week are Shane Smith & The Saints with Nakia & the Blues Grifters, Larry Hooper, the Rankin Twins, and John Baumann opening. Free admission, but $6 for tube rental. Gates open at 1 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Panther Island Pavilion, 395 Purcey St., Fort Worth. rockintheriverfw.com.
Asian Film Festival of Dallas
10 Films from South Korea, Japan, India, China, Singapore, France, Canada and Thailand are on the schedule for this yearly salute to films from Asia, by Asian directors, or dealing with Asian themes. Titles include “The Apu Trilogy” from the legendary Indian director Satyajit Ray, the South Korean thriller “Bluebeard,” and the Chinese period action film “God of War.” $8-$15, depending on screening. Through July 20. Angelika Film Center, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, Dallas. www.asianfilmdallas.com.
