Bite into the Parker County Peach Festival and celebrate Leon Bridges’ birthday this weekend

Parker County Peach Festival
1 Make your weekend just peachy by heading to historic downtown Weatherford for the 33rd annual Peach Festival. There will be arts, crafts, food vendors, and, of course, everything peach related. The Peach Pedal Bike Ride begins in the morning, followed by live music from bands on three stages. There is also a food competition, for those who think their peach ice cream, cake, appetizer, pickled food, bread, cookies, jam, salsa, cobbler or pie has what it takes. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and under. There is a free shuttle from three parking lots. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. 1 Courthouse Square, Weatherford. For more details and parking locations, visit, parkercountypeachfestival.org.
Leon Bridges’ Birthday Bash
2 The king of Funky Town, Leon Bridges, is turning 28 and you can hang with him at his birthday bash this Friday. DJ Sober is throwing the party at It’ll Do Club in Dallas. Tickets are sold out, but 100 will be released and sold at the door only, for $25. Don’t pass up a chance to say “that one time I partied with Leon Bridges.” Bridges will tour South America next summer with Harry Styles. 21 and up only. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday. 4322 Elm St., Dallas. 214-827-7236. leonsbdaybash.splashthat.com
Tripping Daisy
3 Tripping Daisy is coming to North Richland Hills on Friday! That’s not a typo. The NYTEX Sports Centre, home to the Texas Brahmas hockey club, will now be a summer concert venue, and the first show is from the recently re-formed Dallas band, which had the big hit “I Got a Girl” back in the day. Also performing are Sailor’s Horse, Loafers, The O’s and Mind Spiders. There are plenty of places nearby to grab a bite before the concert but if you don’t, there also multiple bars and a full restaurant in the venue. Tickets range from $35 to $45, for suites $400-$600. Buy them online at prekindle.com. 7 p.m. Friday. 8851 Ice House Drive, North Richland Hills.
Cowboy to Doughboy exhibit
4 The “From Cowboy to Doughboy” WWI exhibit tells how the Great War helped lay the foundation for Fort Worth’s growth and success. The exhibit opens Sunday and includes stories of the aviators, as well as artifacts and 3-D models of Camp Bowie and Fort Worth airfields. There also will be films and lectures. The Fort Worth Central library downtown will host the exhibit. For details and a schedule of events, visit northtexasworldwar1centennial.org. Sunday through Oct. 20. 500 W. Third St., Fort Worth.
‘Menopause the Musical’
5 Four strangers have a chance encounter while on the hunt for black lace in a lingerie boutique. After noticing their similarities, they bond over jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and so much more. The national tour of this musical includes local stars. $41.50-$46.50. For tickets and show times visit eisemanncenter.com.July 12 through Aug. 6. Eisemann Center’s Bank of America Theatre, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson.
‘The Wizard of Oz’ at Amon Carter
6 Catch “The Wizard of Oz” on the grass at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art’s lawn as part of the museum’s Sunset Cinema series. You can even go early and take a tour of the museum. Food trucks will be on hand, or you can pack a picnic. Lawn chairs, blankets, and coolers are welcome. No alcohol, glass bottles, or pets. 6-10 p.m. July 13. cartermuseum.org.
Andy Meadows and his Big Band
7 The crooner, who sings a mix of big band, Western-swing, country, and blues, will take the stage at the Palace Theater in downtown Grapevine on Saturday. The show will feature Meadows and his band performing American standards from the likes of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Nat King Cole. Reserved seats are $25. There will also be a pre-party 5:30-7 p.m. and a post-party at 9:30 p.m. until close at Messina Hof Winery across the street, where you can get $5 wine by the glass with your show ticket. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. 300 S. Main St., Grapevine. 817-410-3100; www.grapevinetexasusa.com.
‘Sex With Strangers’
8 Laura Eason’s play about romance in the modern age — in which a blogger and a novelist pursue their mutual attraction — is making its regional premiere at Stage West. The Star-Telegram’s Mark Lowry said in his review that “the chemistry between the actors is always honest” and he called the writing “smart.” The run continues through July 23. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. 821 W. Vickery Blvd., Fort Worth. 817-784-9378; www.stagewest.org.
‘The Wedding Plan’
9 When a Jewish Orthodox bride finds herself groom-less right before her wedding, she decides to forgo losing her deposits and have the wedding anyway. This Israeli romantic comedy, playing the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, was a big winner at the Israeli equivalent of the Academy Awards, taking honors for best actress, screenplay, and costume design. The movie is rated PG and is in Hebrew with English subtitles. $9; Sunday noon half-price. Friday through Sunday. 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth. themodern.org
‘Pinocchio Commedia’
10 A touch of Italian-style commedia dell’arte lands in Arlington with this Johnny Simons take on the “Pinocchio” story. This youth production focuses on a group of strolling players who take the stage and try to tell the story of Pinocchio. $13. Friday-Sunday, through July 13. Theatre Arlington, 305 W. Main St., Arlington. 817-275-7661; theatrearlington.org
