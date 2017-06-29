Where to celebrate the Fourth of July in Dallas-Fort Worth

When it comes to Independence Day celebrations, North Texas residents have plenty of options to choose from this year.
From fun runs and bike parades to live music and, of course, fireworks, here is a list of patriotic events happening in Tarrant County and beyond.
Fort Worth
July 1: Billy Bob’s 3rd annual 4th of July Picnic kicks off at 6 p.m. at Rodeo Plaza in the Fort Worth Stockyards. This year’s musical lineup includes Charlotte Leigh, LANco, Green River Ordiance and Eli Young Band. Age 17 and under must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian. Admission: $30 (advance); $35 at the door. VIP package: $70. 817-624-7117, http://billybobstexas.com.
2-4: The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra presents its Old Fashioned Fireworks Picnic at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. The patriotic-themed concert program starts at 8:15 p.m. and concludes each night with a fireworks display. $25-$55. 817-665-6000, www.fwsymphony.org.
3: Landmark Bar & Kitchen invites you to attend its Merica: An Independence Day Celebration, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Drink special include $1 jello shots, $2 spiked snow cones and $3 Merica shots. Free. 817-984-1166, www.landmarkfw.com.
4: Fort Worth’s Fourth takes place along the Trinity River at Panther Island Pavilion and includes family activities, food vendors, live entertainment and fireworks. Gates open at 2 p.m. and fireworks start at 10 p.m. Free admission. VIP passes: $45-$60. 817-698-0700, http://fortworthsfourth.com.
4: The Stockyards Station’s 4th of July celebration starts at noon and features face painting, live music and Legends of Texas gunfight shows. 817-625-9715, http://stockyardsstation.com.
4: The ninth annual Firecracker 5000 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run takes place at Trinity River Park. Fun Run kicks off at 7:10 a.m., followed by the 5K at 7:30 a.m. T-shirt is included with paid registration. Fun Run: Free. 5K: $20 (children 10 and under/seniors 70 and up are free). https://thedriven.net/annual-firecracker-5000.
4: Join 95.9 “The Ranch” for the second annual West 7th Freedom Fest at Landmark Bar & Kitchen. The event, which benefits the 22KILL veteran suicide awareness and prevention program, includes a hot dog eating contest, corn hole tournament, face painting, Jell-O shots and more. Musical lineup includes Reid Farris, Justin Myers, Zac Stokes, Wandering Daisy, Phil Hamilton, Adrian Johnston and Jordon Issac. Free. 817-984-1166, www.landmarkfw.com.
Arlington
3: Light Up Arlington! begins at 6 p.m. in downtown Arlington. The annual event features train rides, food trucks, face painting, pony rides, live music and more. Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. and are set to music from 95.9 “The Ranch.” Free. http://lightuparlington.com.
4: The city of Arlington’s annual 4th of July Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Mitchell and West streets, then runs through UTA’s College Park District. This year’s theme is 4th of July Texas Style. Free. 817-330-9872, https://arlington4th.org.
Grand Prairie
3-4: Lone Star Park, in conjunction with the city of Grand Prairie, presents the annual Lone Stars & Stripes Celebration. Gates open at 3 p.m. First live race is at 5 p.m. Festivities include a family fun park, giveaways, live music by Vegas Stars and fireworks. $3-$8 (free admission with valid military I.D.). 972-263-7223, www.lonestarpark.com/LoneStarsAndStripes.
Southlake
3: The city of Southlake’s 2017 Stars & Stripes celebration is 6-11 p.m. at Southlake Town Square. Enjoy live music, food vendors, family-friendly activities and fireworks. Free. 817-748-8019, www.visitsouthlaketexas.com/296/Stars-Stripes-2017.
Hurst
4: Grab the family and head to the15th annual Hurst Stars & Stripes at Hurst Community Park. The event, which begins at 5 p.m., features face painting, food vendors, inflatables, live music and fireworks. Portable grills, pets, alcohol and smoking not permitted. Free. 817-788-7320, http://www.hursttx.gov.
Keller
4: The city of Keller invites children 12 and under to take part in its annual Fourth of July Bike Parade, 9:30 a.m.-noon at Keller Town Center. Prizes will be awarded in each age category for best bike decor. Free. 817-743-4500, www.cityofkeller.com.
Mansfield
2: Open to children ages 6-15, the Red, White and Rockin’ Kids Triathlon is at 7:30 p.m. at Hawaiian Falls. Registration includes full day of admission to Hawaiian Falls, custom tech shirt, finisher medal, post-race food and other prizes. $55. 817-804-5796, www.visitmansfieldtexas.com.
3: The city of Mansfield presents its Rockin’ 4th of July celebration, 7-10 p.m. at the Big League Dreams Sports Park. Enjoy food vendors, bounce houses, family activities, live music by Radio Edit and fireworks. Coolers, pets and fireworks not permitted. Free. 817-804-5796, www.visitmansfieldtexas.com.
Bedford
4: Bedford’s 4thFest takes place at noon at Boys Ranch Park. The annual celebration includes swimming, children’s activities, live music, a car show by D&D Rockin Rods and fireworks. Free (some activities require a fee). 817-952-2128, www.bedfordtx.gov/4thfest.
Burleson
4: Burleson kicks off its 4th of July Celebration at 9 a.m. with a parade by the Lions Club, followed at 5 p.m. with festivities at Chisenhall Sports Complex. This year’s celebration includes live music from ZZ Top cover band Trio Grande and a fireworks show. Free. 817-426-9112, www.burlesontx.com/1780/4th-of-July-Celebration.
Weatherford
4: Spark in the Park is from 4-10 p.m. at Heritage Park in Weatherford. The event features live music from Charlie Robison and Tommy Alverson, as well as food vendors, bounce houses, games and fireworks. Free. 817-598-4034, www.weatherford-chamber.com.
Addison
3: Addison’s Kaboom Town! kicks off at 4 p.m. at Addison Circle Park. This year’s event includes food vendors, children’s activities, air show, live music and more. Fireworks start at 9:35 p.m., followed by an after-party featuring Emerald City Band at 10 p.m. Free. http://addisonkaboomtown.com.
3: Bitter Sisters Brewery hosts a Kaboom Town! watch party 4-11 p.m. The kid-friendly event includes craft beer, balloon animals, face painting and food trucks. Free. 972-479-0949, www.bittersistersbrewery.com.
3: Watch Addison’s Kaboom Town! fireworks from a private viewing area, while eating a four-course meal prepared by Chamberlain’s Fish Market Grill. Reservations required. $74.99 per person. 972-503-3474, www.chamberlainsseafood.com.
Dallas
1: Noble Rey Brewing Co. in Dallas hosts its third annual Red, White and Brew celebration noon-9 p.m. The event includes a hot dog eating contest, food trucks, water balloon fight, free henna tattoos and live music from Joseph Petty, SuperSonic Lips, The Gypsy Bravado and Ten Can Riot. Each ticket holder of drinking age receives three pints of beer and a Noble Rey 32-ounce growler with a coupon for a free fill. $40. 972-677-7612, www.noblereybrewing.com.
1-4: Celebrate Independence Day at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden’s Red, White and Blues. The family-friendly event features live music and $2 hot dogs and root beer floats. $10-$15 (children 2 and under are free). 214-515-6615, www.dallasarboretum.org.
4 Fair Park Fourth at Fair Park. Fireworks are free but access to the concessions, games and midway is $5 in advance, $7 at the gate. fairpark.org.
4: Lake Cities 4th of July kicks off at 10 a.m. at Lake Dallas City Park with a parade, followed at 3 p.m. by food vendors, apple pie bake-off, live music and fireworks. Free. 940-497-2226, http://lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July.
4: Dallas Heritage Village presents An Old Fashioned Fourth, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Includes crafts, games, live music and a parade. $5 (children 12 and under are free). 214-421-5141, www.dallasheritagevillage.org.
Frisco
3: The 2017 Hotter ‘n Firecrackers Glow 5K Run kicks off after dark at 9 p.m. in Frisco Square. Before the race, don’t forget to check out the annual Dachshund Dash. The event, which benefits Collin County Animal Shelter, begins at 7:30 p.m. Entry fee: $35 per person (5K); $10 per dog (Dachshund Dash). 972-292-5000, www.friscofreedomfest.org.
4: Frisco Freedom Fest begins at 4 p.m. inside Simpson Plaza at City Hall. Attractions include a children’s expo, live entertainment, vendors, Hometown Hero exhibit, dancing and fireworks. Free (some activities require a fee). 972-292-5000, www.friscofreedomfest.org.
Farmers Branch
3: Farmers Branch’s Independence Day Celebration starts at 6 p.m. at Farmers Branch Historical Park. This year’s festivities include live music from Inside Out Band, food vendors, bounce houses, games, hydration station and a low-level fireworks show. Free. 972-919-1433, www.farmersbranch.info.
The Colony
1: The Colony celebrates its 20th annual Liberty by the Lake at Stewart Creek Park. The event starts at 4 p.m. and includes a BMX stunt show, watermelon eating contest, food vendors, fireworks and more. Free. 972-625-1106, www.libertybythelake.com.
Roanoke
3: Held at Community Park, Roanoke’s 3rd of July offers bounce houses, rock climbing wall, train rides, fireworks, food and live music by The Spazmatics. The event begins at 6 p.m. Alcohol is not permitted. Free. 817-491-2411, http://roanoketexas.com/250/Roanokes-3rd-of-July.
Denton
4: The Denton Kiwanis Club hosts its 45th annual July 4th Fireworks Show. Gates open at 6 p.m. at UNT’s Apogee Stadium. Free (donations accepted). 940-387-6323, http://dentonkiwanisclub.org.
Hudson Oaks
4: The city of Hudson Oaks has its Boomin’ 4th in Gene L. Voyles Park. Entertainment starts at 6 p.m. with the Boomin' 4th Battle of the Bands winner, Two Far Gone, followed by recording artists Jason Eady and Courtney Patton at 8 p.m. A recognition of all military branches will follow, honoring veterans. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
Comments