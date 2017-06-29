Fireworks and the Fourth: Where to celebrate in North Texas

The United States is turning 241 years old and still going strong and this year’s Fourth of July offers a wide range of opportunities to celebrate, from carnivals and fairs to eating contests and parades — and almost all ending with spectaculor fireworks shows. If you’ve been wondering where to celebrate, we’ve got you covered, starting this weekend.
Saturday, July 1
Billy Bob’s 4th of July Picnic 7pm. Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth Stockyards. Performers include Eli Young Band, Green River Ordinance, Lanco, Charlotte Leigh. Ages 17 and under must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian. No chairs, umbrellas, pets or coolers. Tickets $30 advanced, $35 at the door, $75 VIP. 817-624-7117; billybobstexas.com
Grand Prairie’s 4th at Loyd Park 8:30p.m. Movie on the Beach. Enjoy a movie under the stars and lakeside concessions. Showing: “Star Wars Rogue One”. $15 admission (per vehicle, not per person). 9p.m. Parade of Lights, decorate your car or RV and join a lakeside patriotic parade, or just hang on the beach and watch the fun. Prizes awarded for the best decorators. 972-237-4120; VisitGrandPrairieTX.com
The Colony: Liberty by the Lake Fireworks 9:30pm. Stewart Creek Park, 3700 Sparks Road. Events begin at 7:45am with 1-mile, 5K and 10K runs. Parade 10am. Lone Star Action Sports BMX Stunt Show at 5, 6:30 and 8pm. Fireworks over Lake Lewisville choreographed to patriotic music on 99.9 FM. Recommended viewing area: Stewart Creek Park, 3700 Sparks Rd. libertybythelake.com
Sunday, July 2
Fort Worth Botanic Garden: Old-Fashioned Family Fireworks Picnic 8:15pm. Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra with conductor Miguel Harth-Bedoya. Program includes marches, military salutes and fireworks. $19-$55 per person, tables available. fwsymphony.org
Monday, July 3
Addison Kaboom Town! 4-11:30pm. Addison Circle Park. 30-minute fireworks show at 9:30pm, food, live music, 100.3 FM live radio simulcast, children’s activities, air show and more. After-party begins at 10pm. Free. Several nearby Addison restaurants and hotels will host watch parties. addisonkaboomtown.com
Light Up Arlington! 6pm Levitt Pavilion, 100 W. Abram St. Food, activities, children’s area opens at 6pm. On the Levitt Pavilion Stage live music by Daphne Willis at 7:30pm, Brad Thompson & the Undulating Band at 8:45. At the grease Monkey stage Idol Job will preform at 6:30p.m, Brandon Steadman Band 8p.m. On stage where the fire works will launch this year is Young Stars and Guitars from 6p.m.-9:30p.m. Fireworks at 9:45; concerts continue afterward. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Free admission and parking. Due to construction at City Hall fireworks will launch at the municipal tower on 101 Mesquite St. this year. levittpavilionarlington.org
Fort Worth Botanic Garden: Old-Fashioned Family Fireworks Picnic 8:15pm. Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra with conductor Miguel Harth-Bedoya. Program includes marches, military salutes and fireworks. $19-$55 per person, tables available. fwsymphony.org
Grand Prairie’s Lone Star Park: Lone Stars & Stripes Celebration. 1000 Lone Star Parkway, Grand Prairie. 972-263-7223. Gates open at 3pm; live racing begins at 5pm. Family Fun Park featuring bounce houses, pony rides and a petting zoo. Music by Vegas Stars between races. Fireworks after last race, 10pm. Free admission for military with valid I.D. Enter to win 2017 ATV. lonestarpark.com.
Mansfield’s Rockin’ 4th of July 7-10pm, Big League Dreams Sports Park, 500 Heritage Parkway. Family activities, kids triathlon, live music and food. Fireworks at 9:30pm. Free shuttles from Newsom Stadium. Free; snacks available for purchase. mansfieldtexas.gov
Roanoke’s Independence Day Celebration 6-10:30pm. Roanoke Community Park, 201 Park Drive. Rock-climbing wall, train rides, music by the Spazmatics, bounce houses and fireworks. roanoketexas.com
Southlake Stars & Stripes Southlake Town Square. Patriotic music and fireworks 9:30pm; live broadcast and music on 100.7 FM. Candy art, balloon artists, gourmet food trucks and more. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. No alcohol or pets. Shuttles begin at 4pm from 185 S. White’s Chapel Blvd. visitsouthlaketexas.com
Tuesday, July 4
Arlington: 52nd Arlington 4th of July parade at 9am at southeast corner of Mitchell and South West streets on the UTA campus. Free parking, open-seating bleachers and food for sale. Kids Zone features face-painting, games and bounce houses. UTA Radio will have music and prizes. Award ceremony for parade floats at 1pm at Knapp Heritage Park, 201 W. Front St. www.arlington4th.org
Bedford’s 4thFEST Bedford Boys Ranch Park, 2801 Forest Ridge Drive. Activities all day, including classic car show. Fireworks at 10pm. Free. Bedford Splash Aquatic Center noon-7pm, admission is $6.50, $5.50 ages 3-17, free age 2 and under. $20 on-site parking (enter via eastbound Harwood Road), $15 at Bedford Public Library. www.bedfordtx.gov/4thfest
Burleson’s Independence Day Concert and Fireworks 5-10pm. Escape, the Trio Grande band performs at 7:30. Fireworks 9:20pm. Chisenhall Fields Sports Complex, 500 W. Hidden Creek Parkway, Burleson. burlesontx.com
Cleburne Fourth of July Celebration 6:30pm-10pm. Boat parade begins at 8pm. Fireworks at Lake Pat Cleburne; KCLE radio will play music in sync with show. cleburnechamber.com
Denton’s Kiwanis Club 41st Annual 4th of July Fireworks Gates open 6pm, music 6:30pm. Fireworks at dusk. UNT Apogee Stadium. Features live music, kids activities. Free, donations accepted. Parking $10. dentonkiwanisclub.org
Fair Park Fourth 4:30-10pm. Fireworks around 9:45pm in the Cotton Bowl at Fair Park in Dallas. Free. Midway opens at noon. Admission $7 at gate, $5 in advance. Live music and access to rides, food trucks and activities. www.fairpark.org
Flower Mound: Independence Fest Gates open at 5pm. Bakersfield Park, 1201 Duncan Lane. Free concert Brothers Osborne and Le Freak. Fireworks finale at 9:50pm. Vintage car show and free Kid’s Zone. Free parking. flower-mound.com/731/Independence-Fest
Fort Worth Botanic Garden: Old-Fashioned Family Fireworks Picnic 8:15pm. Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra with conductor Miguel Harth-Bedoya. Program includes marches, military salutes and fireworks. $19-$55 per person, tables available. fwsymphony.org
Fort Worth’s Fourth at Panther Island Pavilion 2-10pm. Live music 3:30-9:30pm; Tejas Brothers, Party Machine. Fireworks, 10pm. 395 Purcey St., along the Trinity River. 817-698-0700. Includes music, water slides, zip line, tubing and kayaking, bounce house, pony rides, an obstacle course and fireworks. Picnic baskets welcome; food available for purchase. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. No alcoholic beverages; vendors will sell beer. Free. VIP seating $45-$60. Parking $10-$20. www.pantherislandpavilion.com
Frisco Freedom Fest begins at 4pm. Fireworks finale at 10pm. Simpson Plaza at City Hall, 6101 Frisco Square Blvd. Taste of Frisco, party in the plaza, police and fire exhibit. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Fireworks are visible around Frisco City Hall, Frisco Square and from Toyota Stadium. The show will last about 20 minutes. www.visitfrisco.com
Granbury’s Old Fashioned 4th of July 8am-10pm. Firecracker 5K; parade begins at 10am at Granbury High School. Fireworks at 9:45pm over Lake Granbury. Granbury hosts more events July 2-3; see website for details. granburychamber.com
Grand Prairie’s Lone Star Park: Lone Stars & Stripes Celebration. 1000 Lone Star Parkway, Grand Prairie. 972-263-7223. Gates open at 3pm; live racing begins at 5pm. Family Fun Park featuring bounce houses, pony rides and a petting zoo. Music by Vegas Stars between races. Fireworks after last race, 10pm. Free admission for military with valid I.D. Enter to win 2017 ATV. lonestarpark.com
Grapevine Annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza 9:30pm. Oak Grove Park. 26-minute show over the lake set to music; can be viewed on the rooftop of the parking garage at the Gaylord Texan Resort, as well as from parks around Lake Grapevine. Lakeview Park. www.grapevinetexasusa.com
Hurst’s Annual Stars & Stripes 5-10pm. Hurst Community Park, southwest corner of Precinct Line and Pipeline roads. Children’s area on west lawn, with inflatable activities. Music starts at 5:30pm with Jolie Holiday and Sonny Burgess, Infinite Journey, Emerald City Band. Fireworks at 9:30pm. Free shuttle from North East Mall. There is no onsite parking. Shuttle pickup is at North East Mall in front of Nordstrom. No pets, alcohol or smoking. www.hursttx.gov
Irving Independence Day Parade and Fireworks Show 9am-noon parade. Heritage Park Irving, 217 N. Main St. Festival 6-10pm, fireworks begin at 9:30p.m. at Lake Carolyn, 601 E. Las Colinas Blvd., East Irving. Free admission; parking in area garages cash only. www.cityofirving.org
Lake Cities 9am-10pm. Lake Dallas City Park, 101 E. Hundley Drive. 214-656-4939. Cities of Corinth, Hickory Creek, Shady Shores and Lake Dallas. Parade begins at 9am. Vendors open at 3pm. Live music with Eleven Hundred Springs begins at 7pm. Fireworks around 9:15pm. Free. www.lakedallas.com
Little Elm’s July Jubilee 5-11pm. Little Elm Park, 701 W. Eldorado Parkway, on the shores of Lake Lewisville. Live music by Empire 6 and fireworks finale over the lake at 9:30pm. www.littleelmtx.us
McKinney’s Red, White and Boom Historic Downtown McKinney. 10am parade, plus classic car, truck and cycle show. 5:30pm. evening celebration at McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch with music from Prophets and Outlaws. Fireworks finale at 9:45pm; live simulcast on Classical 101.1 FM. www.mckinneytexas.org
Northeast Tarrant County Family 4th Fireworks Show 5-10pm. The Hills Shopping Center, 6351 Boulevard 26, North Richland Hills. Activities, food for purchase, concert, corn dog-eating contest and fireworks. Veterans are invited to the stage for a white dove release. Fireworks best viewed from parking lots at The Hills Center and Wiley G. Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City. Free. 817-281-9376; www.netarrant.org
Red, White and Lewisville. 150 W. Church St., Lewisville. 4pm-10pm. Carnival, farmers market, live music. Fireworks begin around 9:30pm. 972-219-3401; www.cityoflewisville.com
Weatherford’s Spark in the Park 4-10pm. Heritage Park, 315 Santa Fe Drive. Music by Josh Weathers and Wade Bowen at Weatherford Amphitheater. Food trucks, activities and fireworks. Free shuttle from Weatherford College. http://www.experienceweatherford.com/events/2017/spark-in-the-park
Trophy Club 4th Celebration 7:15am-10pm. Parade begins at 9:30am., 5K race, live music and food. Fireworks begin at 9:40pm. www.trophyclub.org
Denise Harris: 817-390-7747, @YeahThatDenise
Comments