Celebrate early with Rockin’ the River, Billy Bob’s Picnic

Rockin’ the River
1 Fort Worth’s annual summertime mash-up of river tubing and rocking out returns, but it’s now on Saturday afternoons instead of Thursday nights. Kicking it off Saturday are Prophets & Outlaws, Eric Tessmer, Cole Risner, Austin Meade and the Wayne Garner Band. Gates open at 1 p.m. The first band hits the stage at 2:15 p.m., the headliner cranks up at 6:45 p.m., and fireworks end the night at 9:15 p.m. Admission and parking are free, but tube rentals are $6 (with a $2 deposit). Panther Island Pavilion, 395 Purcey St., Fort Worth. rockintheriverfw.com.
Billy Bob’s Fourth of July Picnic
2 Hanging out at Billy Bob’s over Fourth of July weekend is becoming something of a tradition, especially if you like a little country music while celebrating freedom. Saturday’s show features the Eli Young Band. Openers are Green River Ordinance, LANCO and Charlotte Leigh. 7 p.m., $30, $35 day of show. Billy Bob’s Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth. billybobstexas.com.
‘Game of Thrones’ Night
3 Celebrate your freedom to own a limited edition House Banister bobblehead at the first ever “Game of Thrones” night July 5 at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Tickets to the game — featuring the Rangers against the Boston Red Sox — must be purchased at m.mlb.com/rangers/tickets/offers/game-of-thrones to receive the special bobblehead. Globe Life Park in Arlington, 1000 Ballpark Way, Arlington. 817-273-5222.
Texas Pool Independence Day Party
4 Want to swim across the state of Texas? Well pardner, here’s your chance. Texas Pool in Plano is a 168,000-gallon saltwater, private club swimmin’ hole in the shape of Texas. It will be open noon to 6 p.m. July 4 to the public. There’s picnic tables, grills and a snack bar. Coolers are welcome, but no alcohol is allowed. Veterans and active-duty military get in free with military ID. It’s $10 per person, $30 per family. 901 Springbrook Drive, Plano. 972-881-8392; texaspool.org
Curly’s Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest
5 What could be more American than a hot dog eating contest? Test your human strength by eating four 1/4-pound Nathan’s Famous hot dogs and buns at Curly’s hot dog eating contest. Fastest eater wins four Texas Rangers baseball tickets in the first row, above the Rangers’ dugout. The fastest youth contestant to eat one 1/4-pound Nathan’s hot dog will take home a $100 Curly’s gift card. Registration opens at 11 a.m. and the contest begins at noon July 4. Curly’s Frozen Custard, 4017 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. 817-763-8700; curlysfrozencustard.com/
Rock Painting at Americado
6 Rock painting is the new craze. Here’s the premise: Paint a rock, hide it and post clues on Facebook on where to find it. The finder decides whether to keep it or hide it again. (If you can’t part with it, you must paint another rock and hide it.) FW Bloom is hosting a party at Americado 6-10 p.m. Monday. There is no charge for the rock painting; food and drinks are not included. For more information about Fort Worth Rocks, check out fwbloom.org. Americado Mexican Restaurant, 2000 W. Berry St., Fort Worth.
Frida Fest
7 The Dallas Museum of Art is throwing Frida Kahlo’s 110th birthday party! Be a part of setting a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Frida 6-9 p.m. July 6. See dance performances and get a Reina Rebelde makeup application 6-8 p.m. The DMA Cafe will have food and drink specials, and there will be free birthday cake! For more information and contest dressing guidelines, visit dma.org. 1717 N. Harwood St., Dallas.214-922-1200.
African Film Festival
8 Features, short subjects and documentaries from Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Ethiopia, Zambia, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Cameroon, Gabon and the U.S. are on the schedule at the four-day festival at Fair Park. One film with a North Texans connection is “Singleton Boulevard,” set in West Dallas in 1963 (3 p.m. Saturday). $10. The festival runs Friday-Monday at the African-American Museum in Fair Park, 3536 Grand Ave., Dallas. theafricanfilmfestival.org.
‘Tombstone’ at the Texas Theatre
9 We lost both Bill Paxton and Powers Boothe this year, but they live on, in “Tombstone,” the 1993 Western that also stars Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, Sam Elliott, Michael Biehn, Charlton Heston, Jason Priestley, Thomas Haden Church and Stephen Lang. That’s a lot of cinematic manpower. It’s showing 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., Dallas. 214 948-1546; thetexastheatre.com.
WWF Wrestlefest
10 Fans of wrestling and arcade games will enjoy this tournament featuring retro-arcade bouts. Spectators can watch the whole thing on the screen on top of the arcade cabinet. $10 per entry, one or two players per entry, includes free drink. 8 p.m. Saturday. Quarter Lounge Arcade, 1424 Brown Trail, Bedford. For more information, check out the Quarter Lounge Arcade’s Facebook page. www.facebook.com/DFWarcade/
Denise Harris: 817-390-7747, @YeahThatDenise
Comments