“Entrance to the Public Gardens in Arles” will be one of three Van Gogh paintings on display in the new exhibit at the Kimbell.
Things to Do

Things to do with Mom — a Mother’s Day weekend top 10

By Denise Harris

dharris@star-telegram.com

May 10, 2017 12:19 PM

‘A Modern Vision: European Masterworks From the Phillips Collection’

1 The Phillips Collection was the first museum of modern art in the country when it opened in Washington, D.C., in 1921. It houses an encyclopedic collection of 19th- and 20th-century artists, including Degas, Cezanne, Kandinsky, Matisse, Picasso, Van Gogh, Manet, Gaugin and many more. Now, many of these works are going on display at the Kimbell, beginning Sunday through Aug. 13. $14-$18. 817-332-8451; www.kimbellart.org

Janey Makes a Play
Lone Star Film Society

‘Janie Makes a Play’

2 Perfect for mom’s day is this award-winning documentary about 90-year-old Janey Callahan-Chin who produces and directs plays in her small town. The film, part of the Lone Star Film Festival’s Sunday Cinema Series, is screening at 7 p.m. Sunday at Four Day Weekend Theater, 312 Houston St., in Sundance Square. $10. www.sundaycinemaseries.com

Byron Nelson
The AT&T Byron Nelson in 2016
Scott Fischer Special to the S-T

AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Tournament

3 The Byron Nelson is the ninth longest-running stop on the PGA tour. It begins with the typical fun and fanfare of the Pro-Am, on Monday, but you won’t want to forget the youth clinic Tuesday. Bring your ace kid enthusiast for swing tips and power secrets. Admission and parking are free. The tournament is May 15-22. Daily grounds tickets, $45. Four Seasons Resort, 4400 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving. 214-943-9700; http://www.attbyronnelson.org/

Kholodenko
Vadym Kholodenko will close out the Fort Worth Symphony season this weekend.
Ron Ennis Star-Telegram

Kholodenko Plays Dvorak

4 In renowned pianist and 2013 Cliburn gold medalist Vadym Kholodenko’s season-closing performance with the Fort Worth Symphony, he will perform Dvorak’s “Symphony No. 9,” Shostakovich’s “Festive Overture” and Prokofiev’s “Piano Concerto No. 3.” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. $23-$88. www.fwsymphony.org

frontier fort days
Blacksmith Bob Stokes of Newark at Frontier Forts Day.
Joyce Marshall S-T archives

Frontier Forts Muster

5 If boots and cattle are more your mom’s style, this annual two-day heritage event transforms the Stockyards District into a representation of life in the 1800s, with forts, wagons, flags, music and much more, including a parade Saturday recognizing the 150th Chisholm Trail Anniversary. The parade happens after the 4 p.m. cattle drive. Events 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 130 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth. Free. www.stockyardsstation.com

white denim
Austin’s White Denim plays Homegrown on Saturday
White Denim

Homegrown Music & Arts Festival

6 Homegrown Fest began eight years ago to celebrate Texas music. This year, not all the acts are from Texas, though most are. There will be 12 acts from all genres on two stages including Tim DeLaughter’s pre-Polyphonic Spree outfit Tripping Daisy, reforming for this show. Also playing are White Denim, Mutemath and Cure for Paranoia, among others. Hipster moms rejoice! $50. Noon Saturday. Main Street Garden Park, 1902 Main St., Dallas. homegrownfest.com.

run
Mimosa Run finishers from 2016.
Mimosa Run

Mimosa Run

7 Champagne and tacos are not just a great way to spend Mother’s Day weekend. They are the premise of the Mimosa Run. This annual breakfast run takes place at Panther Island Shack. Registration for both the 4-mile run and 2-mile social walk includes a finisher medal, T-shirt, two drink tickets, a food ticket and photos. To add some jump to your stride, tacos will be served by Revolver Taco Lounge and there will be live music. 7 a.m. Saturday for packet pick-up. $70 to register. 395 Purcey St., Fort Worth. www.mimosaruns.com

joe rogan
Joe Rogan will perform at Verizon Amphitheatre.
Charley Gallay Getty Images

Joe Rogan at Verizon Theatre

8 You may know him as the loudmouth host of UFC, or the foul-mouthed standup comedian, or the chatty host of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. Well, now he’s coming to the Verizon Theatre, and you and your ma can expect lots of talking. And probably some laughs. 8 p.m. Friday. $35-$49.50. verizontheatre.com

LegallyBlonde
Harvard’s beloved blonde takes the Theatre Arlington stage in ‘Legally Blonde, The Musical.’
Theatre Arlington

‘Legally Blonde: the Musical’

9 If mom loves the movie (starring Reese Witherspoon), there’s a good chance she’ll love “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” opening Friday at Theatre Arlington. (Did we mention it’s Mother’s Day this weekend?) $20-$25. 305 W. Main St., Arlington. May 12-June 4. 817-275-7661; theatrearlington.org

Tour of Homes
It’s the 35th year of the Fort Worth home tour.
Historic Fairmount

35th Annual Fairmount Tour of Historic Homes

10 Take mom to a home she doesn’t have to clean. Tour 7 restored homes in Fort Worth’s popular Southside. Saturday and Sunday noon-6 p.m. Tickets $15 online. $20 weekend of the event. historicfairmount.com;

